UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET, Uttar Pradesh will release the seat allocation results for the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 17, 2023. Once announced, candidates can check and download the seat allotment results at upneet.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 17, 2023 10:05 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education And Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the seat allocation results for the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 17, 2023, in online mode. Once announced, candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download the seat allotment results through the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can download their allotment letters between October 18 and 20, 2023. They are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.  

UPNEET PG Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

UP NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Announcement of seat allotment result 

October 17, 2023

Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission

October 18 to 20, 2023

Check the official schedule here

Details mentioned on the UPNEET PG stray vacancy round 2023 seat allotment list

After downloading the seat allotment result, candidates are requested to go through all the details mentioned on it carefully. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allocation result pdf comprises of below-given details provided on it. 

  • Serial number
  • Rank
  • Allotted quota
  • Allotted institute
  • Course
  • Allotted category
  • Candidate's category
  • Remarks

How to download UPNEET PG 2023 seat allotment result pdf online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the seat allocation status of UPNEET PG counselling 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the UP NEET PG 2023 stray round seat allotment result pdf available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the seat allotment result pdf 

Step 4: Download the pdf file for future use

