BSEB Inter 2025 Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Inter 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board will close the Bihar 12th exam 2023 registrations today, October 17, 2023. School authorities can fill out and submit the registrations of students appearing for the intermediate board exam in 2025 through the link given on the official website of the board. School authorities are required to submit the registrations of the class 11 students who will be appearing for the Bihar Inter exam in 2025.

The board had earlier set the last date for the submission of registration to October 11, 2023, which was then extended to October 17, 2023. School heads are required to complete the registrations through the link on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. When filling out the details of the students, school heads must make sure that the information entered is correct as the same will be used for further board documentation related to the intermediate exams.

BSEB Intermediate Registration 2025 - Click Here

How to Register for Bihar Intermediate Exam 2025

To register for the 2025 board exams, school authorities are required to login through the link given on the website and enter the details of the students. Follow the steps available here to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB intermediate registration 2023-2025 link

Step 3: Login using the username and password

Step 4: Enter the details of the candidates to register

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on submit.

Also Read: BSEB DElEd 2023 Session Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here To Download Scorecard