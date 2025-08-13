Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Scorecard Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 and class 12 CGBSE supplementary results soon. The link to check the compartment result will be available at cgbse.nic.in. Keep checking this page for latest updates on the supplementary results.

Aug 13, 2025, 13:39 IST
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary result 2025 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Chhattigarh board class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams will be able to check their allotment result through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary result will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. To check the compartment result students are required to visit the official website and login using their class 10/ 12 roll number and date of birth. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result. 

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time

The Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and class 12 compartment result 2025 will be announced on the official website soon. Although the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result is not yet confired, it is expected that the board will be announcing the results in the coming weeks. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results. 

Chhattisgarh Board Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Class 10,12 Results

The Chhattisgarh board class 10 and class 12 supplementary results will be announced on the official website. To check the results candidates must visit the official website and login using their roll number and date of birth. Follow the steps provided below to download the supplementary marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE

Step 2: Click on the Supplementary result link

Step 3: Click on 10th/ 12th supplementary result

Step 4: Login using the roll number and password

Step 5: The 10th/ 12th supplementary marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheet for further reference


