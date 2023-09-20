MP NEET Admissions: 5 Percent Medical Seats To Be Allotted To Government School Students

MP Medical Seats: Madhya Pradesh state government has earmarked 5% medical seats for students from government schools in the state. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that after the introduction of the NEET UG entrance exams for admissions to MBBS programmes, medical aspirants from government schools were unable to secure a seat.

According to the announcement made by the CM, two lists will be prepared from now onwards. One for students from private schools and the other for students from government schools. He stated that for the first time Madhya Pradesh state government has taken the decision which will be implemented for this year under which 5 % reservation will be given to students from government schools in the medical colleges in the state. He further clarified that only government school students will be admitted in these reserved seats.

The Chief Minister pointed out that earlier, only students from private schools cleared the NEET Exams but now with the implementation of two lists government school students will also be given a chance to pursue the MBBS programme. Students from poor backgrounds must also get a chance to move ahead, he stated.

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the admission counselling process for students to the undergraduate and postgraduate medical programmes. While MCC conducts counselling for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, state governments conduct counselling for the remaining 85% of state quota seats.

