NEET PG Counselling 2023: Cutoffs To Be Lowered by NMC, Says Official

NEET PG Cutoff: As per media reports, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is set to lower the cutoff for NEET PG 2023. The information was given by NMC member Dr. Harish Gupta. When speaking to the media regarding the lowering of cutoffs, Dr Gupta stated that the lowering of cutoff will not be a compromise to medical education as the students come after clearing the MBBS syllabus,

In the last few weeks, medical associations like the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been demanding a revision in the NEET PG cutoff and the associations have demanded that the cutoff marks be lowered up to 30 percent.

He stated that the reduction in NEET PG 2023 cutoff will not lower the standard of medical education nor will it compromise the service. Students will be admitted to postgraduate programmes after a rigorous MBBS course and the syllabus of the programme is designed in a way that it serves the medical needs of the country. A confirmation has however not been made regarding the announcement of the decreased NEET PG cutoff and the revised cutoff marks.

IMA on September 13, 2023, in a letter addressed to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, urged the minister to reconsider the cutoff criteria to allot vacant seats to postgraduate students. As per reports, a total of 3,744 seats were vacant after the NEET PG counselling in 2022. IMA President Dr Sharad Kumar stated that lowering the cutoff will not only reduce the number of vacant seats buts also provide the medical education system with the desired faculties in the next three years

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting the NEET PG counselling and has delayed the announcement of the round 3 seat allotment results. The third round of allotment results were to be announced on September 16, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the announcement of the third round allotment result is expected to be made by MCC soon. As per the cutoffs released earlier, the candidates from unreserved categories must have a minimum of 50 percentile while those from PwD categories must have 45 and the cutoff percentile for reserved category students is 40 percentile.

