NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Schedule, Important Dates, Cut Off at mcc.nic.in; Latest Updates here

NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the NEET UG counselling notification and schedule soon. Candidates who have successfully cleared their NEET UG 2026 examination are eligible to apply for the All India Quota counselling process. It is expected that confirmation of the counselling schedule and key dates will be available on the official counselling portal in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is conducted for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. Eligible candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. After completing the registration, candidates can fill out the choices for allotment. After the processing of the choices, the seat allotment result will be announced.

How Many Rounds of NEET UG Counselling 2026 are Conducted?

NEET UG Counselling 2026 is conducted in three rounds along with a spot admission and stray vacancy round. After every counselling allotment, candidates interested in participating in the next round are required to complete registrations and enter fresh choices, which will be considered for allotment based on the availability of seats under each category. After allotment to each round, MCC will issue the seat matrix containing the list of available seats, which can be used when entering the choices for the next counselling round.

NEET UG 2026 Result Statistics

The NEET UG entrance result was announced on July 16, 2026. According to the data provided, close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on June 21, 2026, and 11.21 lakh qualified. 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720, 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above, 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above, and 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above. The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and

Panshul Bansal (Haryana)

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