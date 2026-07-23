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NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Schedule, Important Dates, Cut Off at mcc.nic.in; Latest Updates here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 25, 2026, 05:38 IST

NEET Counselling 2026 official notification and schedule are expected soon. The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the counselling process for admissions to MBBS/ BDS programmes. The link to register for the counselling round will be available at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE
NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG 2026 counselling official notification, schedule, registration link is expected to issued online soon
  • Register for the counselling process through the official website mcc.nic.in
  • Three rounds of counselling to be conducted followed by spot admission and stray vacancy round

NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the NEET UG counselling notification and schedule soon. Candidates who have successfully cleared their NEET UG 2026 examination are eligible to apply for the All India Quota counselling process. It is expected that confirmation of the counselling schedule and key dates will be available on the official counselling portal in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is conducted for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. Eligible candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. After completing the registration, candidates can fill out the choices for allotment. After the processing of the choices, the seat allotment result will be announced. 

How Many Rounds of NEET UG Counselling 2026 are Conducted?

NEET UG Counselling 2026 is conducted in three rounds along with a spot admission and stray vacancy round. After every counselling allotment, candidates interested in participating in the next round are required to complete registrations and enter fresh choices, which will be considered for allotment based on the availability of seats under each category. After allotment to each round, MCC will issue the seat matrix containing the list of available seats, which can be used when entering the choices for the next counselling round. 

NEET UG 2026 Result Statistics

The NEET UG entrance result was announced on July 16, 2026. According to the data provided, close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on June 21, 2026, and 11.21 lakh qualified. 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720, 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above, 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above, and 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above. The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and

Panshul Bansal (Haryana)

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  • Jul 25, 2026, 05:38 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Results Declared on July 16

    The NEET UG entrance exam was conducted on June 21, 2026. The results of the exam were declared on July 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can visit the official website to download their NEET UG 2026 scorecard. The scorecard copy is a mandatory document required for the counselling document verification and admission purpose.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 00:12 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Timeline for Announcement of Results

    NEET 2026 exam was conducted on June 21, 2026. Check the timeline for result announcement here

    • Provisional answer key published on 25 June 2026
    • Challenge window open from 25 to 28 June 2026.
    • Scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses displayed to candidates from 13 to 15 July 2026.
    • Final answer key published on 16 July 2026
    • Result declared on 16 July 2026
  • Jul 24, 2026, 22:27 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Official Notification Shortly

    The official notification for NEET UG 2026 counselling is expected online soon. The counselling notification will be available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exam must register and enter the choices for the counselling round.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:03 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Number of Category-wise Qualified Candidates

    The category-wise details of the students who have qualified the NEET UG 2026 exams is given below.

    • General: 2.91 lakh
    • OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh
    • SC: 1.59 lakh
    • ST: 63,716
    • Gen-EWS: 95,026
    • PwBD: 3,666
    • PwD: 303
  • Jul 24, 2026, 18:57 IST

    NEET UG 2026 counselling: Conducting Body

    The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services, DGHS, administers the NEET 2026 counselling. The NEET 2026 counselling dates will soon released on the official website by officials.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 17:31 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: NEET 2026 Toppers

    Check the following table to know the toppers of NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination:

    Rank

    Name

    Score

    1

    Aryan Gupta

    99.9999

    2

    Panshul Bansal

    99.9999

    3

    Uplakshya Goyal

    99.99985

    4

    Ayush Bhalotia

    99.99965

    5

    Kudale Shravani

    99.99965
  • Jul 24, 2026, 15:53 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required For Admission

    Candidates allotted seats in the various counselling rounds must have the following documents with them for admission

    • NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard
    • Class 10 Certificate
    • Class 12 Mark Sheet
    • Identity Proof
    • Passport-size Photographs
    • Category Certificate (if applicable)
    • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
    • Domicile Certificate (where required)
    • Allotment Letter
  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:33 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Factors affecting Allotment Result

    The NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced online. The following factors affect the allotment of seats

    Number of applicants

    NEET UG Rank

    Category

    Availability of seats

    Seat Category

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:37 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: NEET UG Exam Stats

    Category-wise performance of candidates in NEET UG 2026 conducted on June 21

    • General: 2.91 lakh
    • OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh
    • SC: 1.59 lakh
    • ST: 63,716
    • Gen-EWS: 95,026
    • PwBD: 3,666
    • PwD: 303
  • Jul 24, 2026, 09:12 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: When will the Counselling Notification be Issued

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling registration and application process will begin soon. The link to apply for the counselling process will be available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared their NEET entrance exam must make sure they participate in the coiunselling process for admissions. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 07:57 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required For Admission

    Candidates allotted seats in the various counselling rounds must have the following documents with them for admission

    • NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard
    • Class 10 Certificate
    • Class 12 Mark Sheet
    • Identity Proof
    • Passport-size Photographs
    • Category Certificate (if applicable)
    • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
    • Domicile Certificate (where required)
    • Allotment Letter
  • Jul 24, 2026, 07:00 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Counselling Mandatory for Admissions

    Candidates who wish to secure admission under the All India Quota must make sure they participate in the NEET UG counselling process. Students allotted seats in the counselling round can download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents for the final admission process.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 06:07 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Complete Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

    The Medical Counselling Committee will soon issue the entire schedule for the NEET UG 2026 online counselling process. The link for students to apply for the counselling process will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the online counselling process must keep their documents and NEET UG exam details ready with them. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 04:33 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Topper ofNEET 2026

    • 1 ARYAN GUPTA -99.9999
    • 2 PANSHUL BANSAL - 99.9999
    • 3 UPLAKSHYA GOYAL - 99.99985
    • 4 AYUSH BHALOTIA - 99.99965
    • 5 KUDALE SHRAVANI - 99.99965
  • Jul 24, 2026, 02:29 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Exam Result Statistics

    Check below the category-wise qualified candidates in the NEET UG 2026 exam

    • General: 2.91 lakh
    • OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh
    • SC: 1.59 lakh
    • ST: 63,716
    • Gen-EWS: 95,026
    • PwBD: 3,666
    • PwD: 303
  • Jul 24, 2026, 00:20 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: How many seats are offered by NMC?

    NMC has offered total of 1,36,939 seats for the MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 process.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 23:02 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 Dates: Eligibility Criteria

    • Qualified NEET UG 2026 Exam.
    • Fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by NMC and MCC.
    • Meet the qualifying cutoff and percentile.
    • Register online within the given time period.
    • Possess all required original documents.
  • Jul 23, 2026, 21:57 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Last years' counselling fees

    The last year's counselling fees are as follows:

    Category

    Counselling fee

    (Non-refundable)

    Security fee

    (refundable)

    UR

    Rs 1,000

    Rs 10,000

    SC/ST/OBC/PWD

    Rs 500

    Rs 5,000

    All Categories

    Rs 5000

    Rs 2,00,000
  • Jul 23, 2026, 20:50 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Required for MCC NEET Counselling 2026

    Students can check the listed documents required for MCC NEET 2026 Counselling:

    • NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
    • NEET Scorecard
    • Class 10 Certificate
    • Class 12 Mark Sheet
    • Identity Proof
    • Passport-size Photographs
    • Category Certificate (if applicable)
    • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
    • Domicile Certificate (where required)
    • Allotment Letter
  • Jul 23, 2026, 19:46 IST

    Who conducts the NEET UG 2026 counselling?

    The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services, DGHS, administers the NEET 2026 counselling. The  NEET 2026 counselling dates will soon released on the official website by officials. 

     

  • Jul 23, 2026, 18:56 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: What to do if you face technical issues during registration?

    while ldoing registration if you face any technical glitch you can contact the MCC helpdesk or follow the instructions provided on the official website.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 18:00 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Timeline for Announcement of Results

    NEET 2026 exam was conducted on June 21, 2026. Check the timeline for result announcement here

    • Provisional answer key published on 25 June 2026
    • Challenge window open from 25 to 28 June 2026.
    • Scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses displayed to candidates from 13 to 15 July 2026.
    • Final answer key published on 16 July 2026
    • Result declared on 16 July 2026

     

  • Jul 23, 2026, 17:00 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Exam Result Statistics

    Check below the category-wise qualified candidates in the NEET UG 2026 exam

    • General: 2.91 lakh
    • OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh
    • SC: 1.59 lakh
    • ST: 63,716
    • Gen-EWS: 95,026
    • PwBD: 3,666
    • PwD: 303

     

  • Jul 23, 2026, 16:02 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Expected Soon

    An official counselling notification is due to appear online soon. The counselling notification is going to be out on the official website www.mcc.nic.in. Students who have cleared their NEET UG entrance test can apply for AIQ seats using the website link.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 15:04 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Number of Category-wise Qualified Candidates

    The category-wise details of the students who have qualified the NEET UG 2026 exams is given below. 

    General: 2.91 lakh

    OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

    SC: 1.59 lakh

    ST: 63,716

    Gen-EWS: 95,026

    PwBD: 3,666

    PwD: 303

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:46 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required to Report for Admission

    Those allotted seats in the counselling rounds are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissions, document verification and seat fee payment. The list of documents required for the ocument verification is provded below. 

    NEET UG Admit Card

    NEET UG Scorecard / Rank Letter

    Provisional Seat Allotment Letter

    Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate (for Date of Birth proof)

    Class 12 Marksheet and Passing Certificate

    Valid Government Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport)

    Passport-Size Photographs (8 to 12 copies; identical to the one used on the NEET application form) 

    Category Certificate: SC/ST/OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) or EWS certificate, usually as per the Central Government format.

    Domicile Certificate: Required if you are applying for 85% State Quota seats.

    PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disabilities) Certificate: Only from designated disability centers.

    Medical Fitness Certificate: Signed by a registered medical practitioner.

    Transfer (TC) and Migration Certificates: Obtained from your last attended school/board.

    Gap Year Affidavit: If applicable, on a nominal stamp paper

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:20 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Factors Affecting Seat Allotment

    NEET UG 2026 seat allotment is conducted for admissions to the MBBS/ BDS courses. It is mandatory for students to clear the NEET entrance exams to participate in the counselling process. The factors affecting the seat allotment is given below

    Number of applicants

    NEET UG Rank

    Category

    Availability of seats

    Seat Category

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:07 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Official Counselling for NEET UG

    NEET UG counselling 2026 is conducted for admissions to the AIQ seats. The registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To secure a seat, it is mandatory for students to participate in the online counselling process. Seat allotment will be conducted based on the choices eneterd, NEET rank and the availability of seats. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:38 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Results Declared on July 16

    The NEET UG 2026 results is now available on the official website. The UG entrance exam results were announced on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the re-exam on June 21, 2026 can login with their application number and password to download the scorecard.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:01 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Official Notification Shortly

    The official notification for NEET UG 2026 counselling is expected online soon. The counselling notification will be available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exam must register and enter the choices for the counselling round. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 12:24 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Steps

    Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG counselling process are required to complete the registration process through the link provided. 

    Step 1: Click on New Registration

    Step 2: Enter the NEET application number and password

    Step 3: Fill out the application

    Step 4: Submit the counselling fee

    Step 5: Click on the choice filling window

    Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

    Step 7: Review the choices

    Step 8: Save and click on submit

  • Jul 23, 2026, 12:07 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Official Website for Counselling

    The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the online counselling process for admissions to the All India Quota Seats. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exams are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. The counselling registration will be available at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:51 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Category-wise Qualifying Criteria

    Category-wise criteria and cutoff from 2024 to 2026

    Category Qualifying Percentile Criteria 2024 Marks Range 2024 Total Candidates 2025 Marks Range 2025 Total Candidates 2026 Marks Range 2026 Total Candidates

    UR/EWS

     

    		 50th percentile 720-162 1,165,334 686-144 1,101,151 715-213 996,935

    OBC

     

    		 ≥40th but <50th percentile 161-127 100,876 143-113 88,692 212-177 81,111

    SC

     

    		 ≥40th but <50th percentile 161-127 34,420 143-113 31,995 212-177 29,947

    ST

     

    		 ≥40th but <50th percentile 161-127 14,414 143-113 13,940 212-177 12,452

    UR/EWS & PwBD

     

    		 ≥45th but <50th percentile 161-144 473 143-127 472 212-194 480

    OBC & PwBD

     

    		 ≥40th but <45th percentile 143-127 269 126-113 216 193-177 185

    SC & PwBD

     

    		 ≥40th but <45th percentile 143-127 54 126-113 48 193-177 64

    ST & PwBD

     

    		 ≥40th but <45th percentile 142-127 13 126-113 17 191-177 11

    Total

     

    		 1,315,853 1,236,531 1,121,185
  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:39 IST

    NEET UG Counselling: Category-wise Performance 2025 Vs 2026

    The category-wise performance of candidates in the NEET Exams 2025 Vs 2026 is given below

    Category 2025 Registered 2025 Appeared 2025 Qualified 2026 Registered 2026 Appeared 2026 Qualified

    OBC

     

    		 948,507 925,739 564,611 952,249 843,032 512,014

    SC

     

    		 333,646 322,538 168,873 345,519 304,115 159,296

    ST

     

    		 150,224 143,602 67,234 151,366 129,957 63,716

    General

     

    		 689,366 665,853 338,728 665,036 569,098 291,133

    EWS

     

    		 154,326 151,586 97,085 165,573 153,693 95,026

    Total

     

    		 2,276,069 2,209,318 1,236,531 2,279,743 1,999,895 1,121,185
  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:26 IST

    NEET UG 2026: Candidates Details from Latest Exam

    Registered - 2279743

    Appeared - 1999895

    Absent - 279848

    Indian Nationals - 2276743

    NRI - 1066

    OCI - 1007

    Foreigners - 927

    Male - 946815

    Female - 1332914

    Third Gender - 14

  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:09 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Top 5 Rank Holders for NEET 2026

    Check the top 5 rank holders with their percentile score

    1 ARYAN GUPTA -99.9999

    2 PANSHUL BANSAL - 99.9999

    3 UPLAKSHYA GOYAL - 99.99985

    4 AYUSH BHALOTIA - 99.99965

    5 KUDALE SHRAVANI - 99.99965

  • Jul 23, 2026, 10:37 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Notification on fabricated, digitally altered or AI-generated OMR answer sheets

    According to the notification issued, several representations have been received from candidates or from persons purporting to act on their behalf, alleging that the OMR answer sheet uploaded against their Roll Number, or emailed to them, does not belong to them, or has been "interchanged", or shows a substantially lower number of answers than the candidate claims to have made. The genuine OMR answer sheet of the candidate concerned, bearing the correct Roll Number, the correct Test Booklet Number, the correct Answer Sheet barcode, the correct Test Booklet Code, the candidate’s own name, parentage, signature and thumb impression, and the signatures of the invigilators, is held on record with NTA. The score declared against that Roll Number is fully consistent with the official answer key and the calculation sheet. The image enclosed by, or on behalf of, the candidate with such a representation is, on forensic and record-based examination, not the OMR answer sheet issued by the Agency. It is a fabricated document.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 10:11 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Timeline for Announcement of Results

    NEET 2026 exam was conducted on June 21, 2026. Check the timeline for result announcement here

    Provisional answer key published on 25 June 2026

    Challenge window open from 25 to 28 June 2026.

    Scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses displayed to candidates from 13 to 15 July 2026.

    Final answer key published on 16 July 2026

    Result declared on 16 July 2026

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:46 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Three Rounds of Counselling to be Conducted

    MCC will conduct a total of three rounds of counselling. After this, the remaining seats will be filled through spot admission and online stray vacancy rounds. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first three rounds can participate in the stray vacancy and the spot admission rounds. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:19 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Exam Result Statistics

    Check below the category-wise qualified candidates in the NEET UG 2026 exam

    General: 2.91 lakh

    OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

    SC: 1.59 lakh

    ST: 63,716

    Gen-EWS: 95,026

    PwBD: 3,666

    PwD: 303

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:10 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Results Announced on July 16

    The NEET UG entrance exam was conducted on June 21, 2026. The results of the exam were declared on July 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can visit the official website to download their NEET UG 2026 scorecard. The scorecard copy is a mandatory document required for the counselling document verification and admission purpose. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:08 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: When is Counselling Session Expected to Commence?

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling round 1 schedule is expected to be issued online. Candidates who have cleared their entrance examination are eligible to apply for the counselling process at mcc.nic.in. MCC conducts counselling for the All India Quota seats. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:06 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Official Counselling Notification Expected Soon

    An official counselling notification is expected online soon. The counselling notification will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exams can apply for the All India Quota admissions through the link on the website. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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