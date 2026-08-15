Odisha Extends Free Textbooks and Mid-Day Meals to Class 9 and 10 Students
Odisha Student Welfare: Odisha has extended free textbooks and hot mid-day meals (PM POSHAN / Mukhyamantri POSHAN Yojana) to 8 lakh Class 9 and 10 students in government and government-aided schools. Officially launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the initiative aims to reduce secondary dropouts, lower family educational expenses, and support growing adolescent nutrition.
Odisha Student Welfare: Student welfare programs in Odisha have been extended to include free textbooks and hot mid-day meals (PM POSHAN / Mukhyamantri POSHAN Yojana) for secondary level students enrolled in Classes 9 and 10 of all the government schools and government-aided schools. These welfare programs, which had been only restricted to the elementary levels (Classes 1-8), were meant to reduce secondary school dropout rate and increase secondary school attendance rates, along with improving the nutrition levels of adolescents in the state.
This program was officially launched by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of Independence Day. As per this expanded welfare scheme, over eight lakh secondary level students will be able to avail quality study material along with healthy meals at their respective schools.
Key Highlights of the Initiative
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Targeted Beneficiaries: Around 8 lakh secondary level students pursuing education in government as well as aided schools in Odisha.
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Books Distribution for Free Scheme: Officially introduced by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the 80th Independence Day speech, making free textbooks available at the secondary level.
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Mid-Day Meal Program: Making hot and nutritive lunch available to students of class 9 and 10 through state-sponsored welfare schemes (such as Mukhyamantri POSHAN Yojana).
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Distribution Process: Book distribution is done in block-level locations and not in district-level areas to avoid any logistic issues.
Core Objectives & Impact Of The Initiative
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Solving Dropout Problem: Solves the problem of high dropout rates usually witnessed when moving from upper-primary (class 8) to secondary (class 9) level of schooling.
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Help to Poor Families: Lowers the cost of education for poor families.
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Support to Adolescent Health: Ensures the necessary intake of nutrition, proteins and micro-nutrients required by growing adolescents.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.