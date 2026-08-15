Odisha Extends Free Textbooks and Mid-Day Meals to Class 9 and 10 Students

Odisha Student Welfare: Student welfare programs in Odisha have been extended to include free textbooks and hot mid-day meals (PM POSHAN / Mukhyamantri POSHAN Yojana) for secondary level students enrolled in Classes 9 and 10 of all the government schools and government-aided schools. These welfare programs, which had been only restricted to the elementary levels (Classes 1-8), were meant to reduce secondary school dropout rate and increase secondary school attendance rates, along with improving the nutrition levels of adolescents in the state.

This program was officially launched by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of Independence Day. As per this expanded welfare scheme, over eight lakh secondary level students will be able to avail quality study material along with healthy meals at their respective schools.