    Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here

    Periyar University has released the result for UG, PG Courses. Those who appeared in the December UG, PG Exams can check out their scores on the official website. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 14:13 IST
    Periyar University UG, PG Result OUT
    Periyar University Result 2023: Candidates can check Periyar University result 2023 for UG and PG courses using their registration number and date of birth on the official portal at periyaruniversity.ac.in. Periyar University Result 2023 has been announced on  BA BSC BCOM BBA Result on February 23,  2023. Regular and private students can check the direct link for Periyar University Result 2023 January Session from the official website at www.periyaruniversity.ac.in. 

    Periyar University has declared the BA, BSC, B.Com, and BBA results while the other programs' results will be announced soon. Students can check the Periyar University UG Results from the official website using the Roll Number / Registration Number and Date of Birth. The direct link to check the Periyar University UG 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year Results 2023.

    Periyar University Result Latest Updates & News: BA, BSC, B.Com, and BBA Exams Result Declared

    Check here the direct link for Periyar University Result  2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

    Periyar University December 2022 Examinations - UG Results

    Direct Link 

    Periyar University Result 2023 UG: How to Download Periyar University Result

    • Step 1: Visit the official website www.periyaruniversity.ac.in
    • Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page
    • Step 3: Open the Result Portal in the new tab
    • Step 4: Find the Course Wise & Year Wise Result Link
    • Step 5: Open the Result Link and Enter your Roll Number
    • Step 6: Click on Submit button
    • Step 7: Download the Provisional Marksheet
    • Step 8: Take a printout of the Results for future reference

    Periyar University UG & PG Examination 2023 Details

    University

    Periyar University

    Academic Session

    2022-2023

    Examination

    Periyar University UG PG Examination 2023

    Courses

    BA BSC BCOM BBA BCA MA MSC MCOM

    Date of Examination

    January 2023

    Periyar University Result Release Date

    February 23, 2023 (OUT)

    Official Website

    www.periyaruniversity.ac.in

    FAQ

    When will the Periyar University Result 2023 be Released?

    Periyar University declared BA, BSC, and BCom Result on February 23, 2023.

    How to check the Periyar University Result 2023 Link?

    Check Periyar University UG Result 2023 at www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.
