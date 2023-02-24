Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here

Periyar University Result 2023: Candidates can check Periyar University result 2023 for UG and PG courses using their registration number and date of birth on the official portal at periyaruniversity.ac.in. Periyar University Result 2023 has been announced on BA BSC BCOM BBA Result on February 23, 2023. Regular and private students can check the direct link for Periyar University Result 2023 January Session from the official website at www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.
Periyar University has declared the BA, BSC, B.Com, and BBA results while the other programs' results will be announced soon. Students can check the Periyar University UG Results from the official website using the Roll Number / Registration Number and Date of Birth. The direct link to check the Periyar University UG 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year Results 2023.
Periyar University Result Latest Updates & News: BA, BSC, B.Com, and BBA Exams Result Declared
Check here the direct link for Periyar University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
Periyar University December 2022 Examinations - UG Results
Periyar University Result 2023 UG: How to Download Periyar University Result
- Step 1: Visit the official website www.periyaruniversity.ac.in
- Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page
- Step 3: Open the Result Portal in the new tab
- Step 4: Find the Course Wise & Year Wise Result Link
- Step 5: Open the Result Link and Enter your Roll Number
- Step 6: Click on Submit button
- Step 7: Download the Provisional Marksheet
- Step 8: Take a printout of the Results for future reference
Periyar University UG & PG Examination 2023 Details
University
|
Periyar University
|
Academic Session
|
2022-2023
|
Examination
|
Periyar University UG PG Examination 2023
|
Courses
|
BA BSC BCOM BBA BCA MA MSC MCOM
|
Date of Examination
|
January 2023
|
Periyar University Result Release Date
|
February 23, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
www.periyaruniversity.ac.in
Also Read: MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in, Get Direct Link Here