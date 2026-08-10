PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2026 OUT at pgimer.edu.in, Download Merit List and Cut Off PDF Here
PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2026 PDF is now available on the official website. Students can download the scorecard through the link available on the official website.
PGIMER Bsc Nursing Result 2026: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has announced the BSc Nursing 2026 result on, August 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on July 24, 2026, can visit the official website today to check the result and download the scorecard.
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2026 result has been released for the BSc Nursing (4 years) and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Programme. The link to check the result is available on the official website - pgimer.edu.in. Candidates are required to download their individual scorecards using their User ID and password. Candidates must make sure they download a copy of the scorecard for further reference
Official Website to Download PGIMER BSc Nursing Scorecard 2026
PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2026 is now available online. Students can visit the website and log in with their credentials to check the result and download the individual scorecard. Students must visit the PGIMER Website - pgimer.edu.in and click on the BSc Nursing result link to download the individual scorecards.
Steps to Download BSc Nursing Result 2026
The BSc Nursing entrance result link is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of PGIMER
Step 2: Click on the BSc Nursing Result 2026 link
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
What After PGMIER BSc Nursing Result 2026?
After the Bc Nursing entrance result is announced, the online counselling schedule for admissions will be issued. To be allotted seats, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates will then be issued the seat allotment result, based on which students must complete the document verification.
PGIMER BSc Nursing Counselling Schedule - Click Here
As per the dates provided, the document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic candidates invited for counselling) will open from August 13, 2026. The counselling of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) will be held on August 14, 2026. The document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) candidates invited for counselling will be conducted on August 17, 2026 and the counselling of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) will be conducted on August 18, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.