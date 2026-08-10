PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2026 OUT at pgimer.edu.in, Download Merit List and Cut Off PDF Here

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PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2026 PDF is now available on the official website. Students can download the scorecard through the link available on the official website.

PGIMER Bsc Nursing Result 2026: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has announced the BSc Nursing 2026 result on, August 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on July 24, 2026, can visit the official website today to check the result and download the scorecard. PGIMER BSc Nursing 2026 result has been released for the BSc Nursing (4 years) and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Programme. The link to check the result is available on the official website - pgimer.edu.in. Candidates are required to download their individual scorecards using their User ID and password. Candidates must make sure they download a copy of the scorecard for further reference CLICK HERE FOR SCORE CARD OF B.SC. NURSING (4 YEARS) CLICK HERE FOR SCORE CARD OF B.SC. NURSING (POST BASIC)

CLICK HERE FOR PROV. MERIT LIST OF (POST BASIC) Official Website to Download PGIMER BSc Nursing Scorecard 2026 PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2026 is now available online. Students can visit the website and log in with their credentials to check the result and download the individual scorecard. Students must visit the PGIMER Website - pgimer.edu.in and click on the BSc Nursing result link to download the individual scorecards. Steps to Download BSc Nursing Result 2026 The BSc Nursing entrance result link is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to apply Step 1: Visit the official website of PGIMER Step 2: Click on the BSc Nursing Result 2026 link Step 3: Log in with the application number and password Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed