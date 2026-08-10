Tamil Nadu Teen Bags Rs 3.5 Crore Scholarship To Brown University, Also Gets University Of Hong Kong Offer
A Tamil Nadu teenager has secured a Rs 3.5 crore scholarship to Brown University, where he will study mathematics and public health while exploring how technology can be used to develop solutions that improve people’s lives.
A 17-year-old teenager from Rohde, Tamil Nadu, has won a 100 per cent scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to Brown University in the United States. The scholarship will cover his tuition fees and living expenses for all four years of his studies. Pranav Ilango, through years of dedication, learning and practice, has achieved what many students dream of-a scholarship to one of the world’s top universities in Rhode Island, US.
Pranav has also secured another scholarship from the University of Hong Kong, which covers 100 per cent of his expenses, including tuition fees. At Brown University, he plans to combine mathematics, technology and data to find solutions to complex problems, with a focus on health. He has opted for Public Health and Applied Mathematics. His Linkedin profile shows that he is also the co-founder of HSIncubator, a comprehensive resource hub for high school students.
World Topper Distinction In IGCSE Mathematics
Pranav studied the CBSE and Cambridge International curricula at CS Academy. At the age of 13, he joined Dexterity Global’s National Scholar Development Programme, which trains students for international scholarships, and began preparing for his dream.
Four years later, he secured 100 per cent scholarships to two of the world’s renowned universities.
Pranav’s strong interest in mathematics and its application to solving real-world problems helped him achieve several milestones during his academic journey. He was recognised among the Outstanding Cambridge Learners and secured a World Topper distinction in International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Mathematics, placing him among the top-performing students globally.
Technology And Data For Improving People’s Lives
With a strong interest in mathematics, Pranav aims to use technology and data to find solutions to problems that can help improve people’s lives. He is particularly interested in using data and technology, which likely includes machine learning for text-based data and deep learning for images, to develop solutions to real-world challenges.
Pranav aims to support governments and communities, especially in underserved regions, by building a public health venture that can provide meaningful insights from data. This vision led him to choose Public Health and Applied Mathematics at Brown University, taking him a step closer to his goal.
Pranav’s journey is an example of how preparation, hard work and a clear vision can help turn dreams into reality. In his case, that vision is to use mathematics, technology and data to improve people’s lives, particularly in underserved regions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.