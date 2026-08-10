Tamil Nadu Teen Bags Rs 3.5 Crore Scholarship To Brown University, Also Gets University Of Hong Kong Offer

A Tamil Nadu teenager has secured a Rs 3.5 crore scholarship to Brown University, where he will study mathematics and public health while exploring how technology can be used to develop solutions that improve people’s lives.

A 17-year-old teenager from Rohde, Tamil Nadu, has won a 100 per cent scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to Brown University in the United States. The scholarship will cover his tuition fees and living expenses for all four years of his studies. Pranav Ilango, through years of dedication, learning and practice, has achieved what many students dream of-a scholarship to one of the world’s top universities in Rhode Island, US. Pranav has also secured another scholarship from the University of Hong Kong, which covers 100 per cent of his expenses, including tuition fees. At Brown University, he plans to combine mathematics, technology and data to find solutions to complex problems, with a focus on health. He has opted for Public Health and Applied Mathematics. His Linkedin profile shows that he is also the co-founder of HSIncubator, a comprehensive resource hub for high school students.

World Topper Distinction In IGCSE Mathematics Pranav studied the CBSE and Cambridge International curricula at CS Academy. At the age of 13, he joined Dexterity Global’s National Scholar Development Programme, which trains students for international scholarships, and began preparing for his dream. Four years later, he secured 100 per cent scholarships to two of the world’s renowned universities. Pranav’s strong interest in mathematics and its application to solving real-world problems helped him achieve several milestones during his academic journey. He was recognised among the Outstanding Cambridge Learners and secured a World Topper distinction in International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Mathematics, placing him among the top-performing students globally. Technology And Data For Improving People’s Lives