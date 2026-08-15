PM Narendra Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams on Independence Day 2026 at Red Fort
PM Modi announces free online coaching for competitive exams on Independence Day stating it would reduce burden on the poor and middle class families. Read the article to know more details.
On Independence Day PM Modi made a big announcement for the youth of the country. He said that the government will offer free online coaching for competitive exams. The Prime Minister shared this during his speech from the Red Fort. He noted that coaching classes are a heavy burden on the poor and middle class. He added that young people should be able to stay close to their families. This move comes just weeks after youth led protests over exam irregularities in many cities. Read the article to know more details.
Free Online Coaching To Ease Pressure On Families
PM Modi said that free online coaching classes will help ease the huge pressure around paid coaching classes. He added that every parent feels pushed to send their child to a coaching centre. If they do not feel left behind in society. He said the government wants to help families save the thousands of crores they spend on coaching every year. The Prime Minister also said that youth deserves to stay close to their parents without adding any extra financial pressure. That is why he has now decided to bring free online coaching for many competitive examinations. India already has strong digital public infrastructure and highly talented teachers to support this move. The free online coaching initiative arrives at a very important time after the big youth protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The free online coaching plan aims to remove both the cost barrier and the need for students to move far from home for classes.
Census 2027 Appeal and Warning on Dimagi Naxals
PM Modi also asked the youth to step forward and help with the national census work. He said that one or two hours given by young people can become a great source of strength for the country. He called for a spirit of participation in every household as India prepares for Census 2027. He added that counting is not just about collecting numbers. The details help the government shape policies and build a better roadmap for development. In a different part of the speech PM Modi called for identifying and isolating the so called Dimagi Naxals. He said that over 3500 security personnel lost their lives while fighting naxalism. He added that areas free from Naxal control are now moving forward on the path of growth and development.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.