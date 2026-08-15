PM Narendra Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams on Independence Day 2026 at Red Fort

On Independence Day PM Modi made a big announcement for the youth of the country. He said that the government will offer free online coaching for competitive exams. The Prime Minister shared this during his speech from the Red Fort. He noted that coaching classes are a heavy burden on the poor and middle class. He added that young people should be able to stay close to their families. This move comes just weeks after youth led protests over exam irregularities in many cities. Read the article to know more details.

Free Online Coaching To Ease Pressure On Families

PM Modi said that free online coaching classes will help ease the huge pressure around paid coaching classes. He added that every parent feels pushed to send their child to a coaching centre. If they do not feel left behind in society. He said the government wants to help families save the thousands of crores they spend on coaching every year. The Prime Minister also said that youth deserves to stay close to their parents without adding any extra financial pressure. That is why he has now decided to bring free online coaching for many competitive examinations. India already has strong digital public infrastructure and highly talented teachers to support this move. The free online coaching initiative arrives at a very important time after the big youth protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The free online coaching plan aims to remove both the cost barrier and the need for students to move far from home for classes.