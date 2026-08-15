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PM Narendra Modi Independence Day Speech 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Started Addressing the Nation on 80th Independence Day; Check Updates

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 15, 2026, 08:33 IST

PM Narendra Modi Speech 2026: India’s 80th celebration of its Independence Day will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will celebrate the day at the Red Fort, New Delhi. This year, the focus will be on “Yuva Shakti & Viksit Bharat @ 2047” with 150 years of Vande Mataram. The program will start from 6:30 am IST.


PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: 80th India Independence Day
PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: 80th India Independence Day

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The theme focuses on youth power and driving continuous progress towards Viksit Bharat.
  • Celebration marks the historic hundred-fiftieth anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram.
  • Special invitees include international Olympiad medal winners as well as grassroots workers.

PM Narendra Modi Speech 2026: India is all set to witness an milestone on Saturday, August 15, 2026, with the nation marking the observance of 80 years since its independence. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the auspicious occasion with his presence and also address the nation at the historical Red Fort in New Delhi. The ceremonial proceedings of the day will kick off with the Guard of Honour and the hoisting of the Tiranga along with the majestic sounds of the National Anthem. This year’s celebration is highly significant, themed on the concept of Yuva Shakti (strength of youth) and the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 that reflects India’s continuous progress towards becoming a fully developed nation. 

Adding a new dimension to the historical significance of the day, the celebration also marks the 150th anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s national song 'Vande Mataram'. Thousands of special invitees, including medal winners at the international Olympiad, innovative people, and grassroots workers, will join others present on the day, apart from millions who will witness the proceedings worldwide via live telecasts. As the Indian Prime Minister talks about various national issues such as self-reliance, technological advancement and unity, his address is a proud reminder of 8 decades of freedom as well as a clear roadmap for the nation’s future endeavors.

When and Where to Watch Live

  • Doordarshan will air the Independence Day proceedings live on DD National, DD News, and other network channels from early morning onwards.

  • The official live transmission of the event starts at 6:30 AM IST across all the major Doordarshan Television channels in India.

  • The speech of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be telecasted live on all news network channels and television stations.

  • The viewers can watch the address live on the Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel and the X handle of the Press Information Bureau.

  • The free online live broadcast of the entire grand event will be made available on the official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office and official Doordarshan.

  • The live broadcast of the address can also be watched digitally on the Prasar Bharati's digital platform WAVES and other social media handles.

Full Speech Timeline and Key Moments

Below is the complete timeline and schedule of the 80th India Independence Day event:

Time (IST)

Event

06:30 AM

Live broadcast begins across all network channels.

07:00 AM – 07:15 AM

Arrival of PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort, Guard of Honour, and Vande Mataram performance.

07:30 AM

Unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by a 21-gun salute and flower-petal shower.

07:35 AM Onward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation.
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Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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