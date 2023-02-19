PSEB Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Exam to Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here

PSEB Class 12th Board Exam 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the Senior Secondary examinations (Class 12th) tomorrow, February 20, 2023. As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the PSEB board exam 2023 must carry their PSEB Class 12th Admit Cards to the exam centres.

According to the official datesheet, the PSEB Class 12th board exam 2023 will be concluded on April 21, 2023, and the students will be appearing for their first exam of General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture paper tomorrow, February 20, 2023.

PSEB Class 12th Board Exam Revised Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Check Here)

Punjab PSEB Board 2023 Exam Details

As per the official notification, the time duration of the PSEB Board exam 2023 will be of 3 hours, but for subjects like Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education and Sports subjects, students will get 2 hours to complete the exam. However, students will get 15 minutes of extra time to fill out the OMR sheets.

PSEB Board 2023 Exam Timings

According to the official notification released by the Punjab Board, all the PSEB Class 12th board examinations will be held in the evening session, starting from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Punjab PSEB Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the Punjab PSEB Board Exam 2023 can go through the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

All the students are advised to carry their PSEB 2023 Admit Card to the exam hall

Candidates are advised to reach 30 minutes prior to the PSEB 2023 exam

Students with disabilities will get 20 minutes extra time to complete the PSEB Class 12th board examination

It is advisable for all the students to not carry any kind of electronic devices such as digital watches, smartphones, calculators etc inside the exam hall

Students who will be indulged in any type of unfair means practices will get debarred from the Punjab PSEB Class 12th board examination 2023

