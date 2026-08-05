RIE CEE 2026 Results Out: NCERT Releases Rank Card and Final Answer Key; Counselling Schedule Soon

NCERT: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has formally announced the RIE CEE 2026 result, and released rank cards through its specific portal available at cee.ncert.gov.in. Those students appearing in the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Examination are now able to download their rank cards via their login IDs and passwords. The rank cards can be accessed through the active link, thereby allowing students to know their total marks, subject-wise marks and eligibility status in the competitive entrance exam.

The release of the RIE CEE rank cards is a very significant step for those students, who want to get admission in popular integrated/professional teaching education courses like B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., B.Ed., and M.Ed. in participating institutes situated at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Shillong. With the publication of the rank cards, the NCERT is ready to conduct the forthcoming counseling round where students will be allotted seats on the basis of their merit ranks, institution preference, and seat matrix. The candidates are recommended to prepare their required academic certificates and rank cards for the next verification process.