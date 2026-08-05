RIE CEE 2026 Results Out: NCERT Releases Rank Card and Final Answer Key; Counselling Schedule Soon
NCERT: NCERT declared the RIE CEE 2026 results on August 5, 2026, releasing rank cards at cee.ncert.gov.in. Candidates can check total marks, subject scores, and eligibility using their login credentials. The rank card download precedes the upcoming counseling process for admission to integrated and professional teacher education programs.
NCERT: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has formally announced the RIE CEE 2026 result, and released rank cards through its specific portal available at cee.ncert.gov.in. Those students appearing in the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Examination are now able to download their rank cards via their login IDs and passwords. The rank cards can be accessed through the active link, thereby allowing students to know their total marks, subject-wise marks and eligibility status in the competitive entrance exam.
The release of the RIE CEE rank cards is a very significant step for those students, who want to get admission in popular integrated/professional teaching education courses like B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., B.Ed., and M.Ed. in participating institutes situated at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Shillong. With the publication of the rank cards, the NCERT is ready to conduct the forthcoming counseling round where students will be allotted seats on the basis of their merit ranks, institution preference, and seat matrix. The candidates are recommended to prepare their required academic certificates and rank cards for the next verification process.
How To Check the RIE CEE 2026 Results?
To Check the RIE CEE 2026 Results follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of NCERT CEE at cee.ncert.gov.in using any web browser.
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Find and click on the link for RIE CEE 2026 Result/ Rank Card.
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Provide your login details like user ID/ application number and password in the login panel.
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Press the submit/login button and directly reach your account dashboard.
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Verify the displayed rank card with total marks, category, and qualifying status.
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Download the rank card PDF file and print out one copy for future physical verification process.
RIE CEE 2026 Results: Date
Below mentioned are the dates related to the RIE CEE 2026 Results:
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Event
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Status
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RIE CEE 2026 Exam
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Conducted on July 3, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key
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Released
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RIE CEE Result 2026
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August 5, 2026
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Rank Card Download
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August 5, 2026
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Counselling/Admission
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To Begin After Result
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.