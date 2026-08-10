School Holiday Today, August 11: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain, Kanwar Yatra Updates

School Holiday Today August 11: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain and Kanwar Yatra. Know Haridwar, Bageshwar, UP and other district-wise updates.

School Holiday Today: Students and parents from parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 11, due to heavy rainfall and Kanwar Yatra. There is no school holiday currently announced for today. Schools in some districts may remain closed due to local administrative orders, weather conditions and religious events. The latest updates show that Haridwar schools and colleges will remain closed through August 11 due to the Kanwar Yatra. Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have also announced holidays during this period. In Uttarakhand, schools up to Class 12 in Bageshwar were ordered closed on August 10 because of an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, therefore, it is expected that schools can be closed today too. Madhya Pradesh School Holiday: Bhopal Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, prompting district administrations to announce school closures as a precautionary measure. In Bhopal, the district administration declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools affiliated with MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other boards. The closure was announced amid waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.

The impact of heavy rain was also reported in Dindori, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda and Shujalpur. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, with orange warnings issued for Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Harda and Dewas. School Holiday August 11: No Nationwide Closure

There is currently no order declaring August 11 a school holiday. School holidays in India are mainly decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local conditions. Students should check the updates from their respective school or district administration before guessing that schools will remain closed. Haridwar Schools Closed Till August 11 Due to Kanwar Yatra Schools and colleges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, have been ordered to remain closed from July 30 to August 11, 2026, for Kanwar Yatra. The holiday covers the peak pilgrimage period, including Sawan Shivratri on August 11. The decision has been taken considering the large movement of Kanwariyas, traffic diversions and security arrangements across Haridwar. Uttarakhand School Holiday: Bageshwar Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain

In Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, schools up to Class 12 have been closed on August 10 after authorities issued a holiday in view of an IMD orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The closure was announced as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and school staff. At present, the available August 10 order does not by itself confirm that Bageshwar schools will remain closed on August 11. Parents should therefore wait for any fresh district administration order before treating Tuesday as a holiday. UP Schools Closed Amid Kanwar Yatra Several districts of western Uttar Pradesh are also witnessing school closures because of the Kanwar Yatra. Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar are among the districts where educational institutions have been affected by the pilgrimage-related arrangements.

In these areas, traffic restrictions, diversions and the movement of large numbers of Kanwariyas have prompted administrations to suspend physical classes for student safety. Noida School Timings on August 11 Students in Noida and nearby areas should check their respective school communications for any changes in timings. Schools in the region have been operating under special arrangements amid the Kanwar Yatra and associated traffic restrictions. Any fresh order regarding a full-day holiday or revised timings should be confirmed through the district administration or school authorities. Assam Weather Update: Schools May Shut in Affected Areas Assam and other parts of Northeast India are likely to witness heavy rainfall activity amid an active monsoon spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over the northeastern region, including Assam, with thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers expected in some areas.