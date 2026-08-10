School Holiday Today, August 11: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain, Kanwar Yatra Updates
School Holiday Today August 11: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain and Kanwar Yatra. Know Haridwar, Bageshwar, UP and other district-wise updates.
School Holiday Today: Students and parents from parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 11, due to heavy rainfall and Kanwar Yatra. There is no school holiday currently announced for today. Schools in some districts may remain closed due to local administrative orders, weather conditions and religious events.
The latest updates show that Haridwar schools and colleges will remain closed through August 11 due to the Kanwar Yatra. Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have also announced holidays during this period. In Uttarakhand, schools up to Class 12 in Bageshwar were ordered closed on August 10 because of an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, therefore, it is expected that schools can be closed today too.
Madhya Pradesh School Holiday: Bhopal Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rainfall
Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, prompting district administrations to announce school closures as a precautionary measure. In Bhopal, the district administration declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools affiliated with MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other boards. The closure was announced amid waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.
The impact of heavy rain was also reported in Dindori, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda and Shujalpur. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, with orange warnings issued for Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Harda and Dewas.
School Holiday August 11: No Nationwide Closure
There is currently no order declaring August 11 a school holiday. School holidays in India are mainly decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local conditions.
Students should check the updates from their respective school or district administration before guessing that schools will remain closed.
Haridwar Schools Closed Till August 11 Due to Kanwar Yatra
Schools and colleges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, have been ordered to remain closed from July 30 to August 11, 2026, for Kanwar Yatra. The holiday covers the peak pilgrimage period, including Sawan Shivratri on August 11.
The decision has been taken considering the large movement of Kanwariyas, traffic diversions and security arrangements across Haridwar.
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Bageshwar Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain
In Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, schools up to Class 12 have been closed on August 10 after authorities issued a holiday in view of an IMD orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The closure was announced as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and school staff.
At present, the available August 10 order does not by itself confirm that Bageshwar schools will remain closed on August 11. Parents should therefore wait for any fresh district administration order before treating Tuesday as a holiday.
UP Schools Closed Amid Kanwar Yatra
Several districts of western Uttar Pradesh are also witnessing school closures because of the Kanwar Yatra. Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar are among the districts where educational institutions have been affected by the pilgrimage-related arrangements.
In these areas, traffic restrictions, diversions and the movement of large numbers of Kanwariyas have prompted administrations to suspend physical classes for student safety.
Noida School Timings on August 11
Students in Noida and nearby areas should check their respective school communications for any changes in timings. Schools in the region have been operating under special arrangements amid the Kanwar Yatra and associated traffic restrictions.
Any fresh order regarding a full-day holiday or revised timings should be confirmed through the district administration or school authorities.
Assam Weather Update: Schools May Shut in Affected Areas
Assam and other parts of Northeast India are likely to witness heavy rainfall activity amid an active monsoon spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over the northeastern region, including Assam, with thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers expected in some areas.
At present, no statewide school holiday announcement has been issued for Assam.
School Holiday Today, August 11: State-Wise Update
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State/District
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School Status for August 11
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Haridwar, Uttarakhand
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Closed till August 11 due to Kanwar Yatra
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Bageshwar, Uttarakhand
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August 10 closure confirmed; fresh August 11 order awaited
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Ghaziabad, UP
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Closure amid Kanwar Yatra arrangements
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Meerut, UP
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Closed during Kanwar Yatra period
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Muzaffarnagar, UP
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Closed during Kanwar Yatra period
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Other states/districts
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No blanket nationwide closure announced
Why Are Schools Being Closed?
School closures across affected districts are primarily linked to two factors: heavy rainfall and Kanwar Yatra arrangements.
In Uttarakhand, adverse weather conditions and rainfall alerts have prompted precautionary closures in some districts. Meanwhile, in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Kanwar Yatra-related traffic diversions and security arrangements are affecting normal movement.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.