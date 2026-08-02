Telangana Class 11 Admissions 2026 Extended Till August 15: TGBIE Revises Deadline for Inter First Year Admission

Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for Class 11 (Intermediate First Year) admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Students can now complete their admissions to junior colleges across the state until August 15, 2026, providing additional time for eligible candidates who are yet to secure admission.

The extension applies to admissions in government, private aided, private unaided, residential and vocational junior colleges affiliated with the Telangana Board. The decision aims to ensure that students who recently cleared qualifying examinations or are yet to complete the admission process do not miss the opportunity to enrol for the current academic session.

Telangana Class 11 Admission 2026: Revised Schedule