Telangana Class 11 Admissions 2026 Extended Till August 15: TGBIE Revises Deadline for Inter First Year Admission
Telangana Board has extended the Class 11 (Inter First Year) admission deadline for the 2026-27 session till August 15, 2026. Check the revised schedule, eligibility, required documents and admission process.
Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for Class 11 (Intermediate First Year) admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Students can now complete their admissions to junior colleges across the state until August 15, 2026, providing additional time for eligible candidates who are yet to secure admission.
The extension applies to admissions in government, private aided, private unaided, residential and vocational junior colleges affiliated with the Telangana Board. The decision aims to ensure that students who recently cleared qualifying examinations or are yet to complete the admission process do not miss the opportunity to enrol for the current academic session.
Telangana Class 11 Admission 2026: Revised Schedule
|
Event
|
Revised Date
|
Last Date for Class 11 Admissions
|
August 15, 2026
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Admission Mode
|
Offline/Online (as applicable by college)
Telangana Class 11 Admissions 2026 Extended Till August 15: Official NOTICE
Who Can Apply?
Students who have successfully passed the SSC/Class 10 examination or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to seek admission to the Intermediate First Year (Class 11) in Telangana.
Admissions are available in:
- MPC (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry)
- BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry)
- MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Commerce)
- CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce)
- HEC and other General streams
- Vocational courses offered by affiliated junior colleges
How to Apply for Telangana Inter Admissions 2026?
- Visit the nearest affiliated junior college
- Obtain the admission form or apply through the prescribed process, if available
- Fill in personal and academic details carefully
- Submit the required documents
- Pay the applicable admission fee
- Complete document verification
- Collect the admission confirmation receipt from the institution
Documents Required
Candidates should keep the following documents ready during admission:
- SSC/Class 10 Marks Memo
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Study Certificate
- Passport-size photographs
- Aadhaar Card
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (if required)
- Migration Certificate (for students from other boards)
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.