Telangana Medical Colleges, 9 New Institutions To Be Inaugurated This Month Offering 900 MBBS Seats

Telangana New Medical Colleges: According to media reports, Telangana state government has announced the inauguration of nine new medical colleges this month. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be virtually inaugurating the medical colleges in Hyderabad on September 15, 2023. The colleges and government general hospitals scheduled to be inaugurated will have 900 MBBS seats.

Telangana state government aims to have atleast one government medical college in every district and next year, the government will be establishing eight more colleges taking the total number of medical colleges to 34.

According to an order issued in July 2023, eight new medical colleges will be set up at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, YAdadri in Yadadri Bhongir district, Medak in Medak district, Narsampet in Warangal district, Mulugu in Mulugu district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district and Qutbullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

According to Telangana health minister Harish Rao, 43 percent of MBBS seats newly added in the government medical colleges in India are from Telangana. He further added that 900 out of 2118 MBBS seats increased in government medical colleges in India for the 2023-24 academic year belong to Telangana.

MBBS Seats in Telangana

At present, 3,915 MBBS seats are available in 26 government medical colleges in Telangana. 4600 seats are available in 28 private medical colleges taking the total number of seats to 8,515.

As per the NEET Counselling rules, admissions to 85% of seats are conducted through the NEET state counselling conducted by Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences while the admissions to the remaining 15% of seats are conducted via the Medical Counselling Committee under All India Quota.

