TNEA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today, Enter Choices by August 11

TNEA Counselling: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2023 round 2 counselling session to begin today, August 9, 2023. Candidates applying for the second round counselling admission can complete the choice filling from today to August 11, 2023. Based on the choices entered the second round seat allotment result will be announced. Candidates must note that the choice-filling window will remain open until 5 pm on August 11, 2023.

TNEA round 2 provisional seat allotment results will be announced on August 12, 2023. Candidates who have applied and been allotted seats can confirm their allotment from August 12 to 12, 2023. The provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and accept and upward candidates will be released on August 14, 2023.

TNEA 2023 choice filling for round 2 allotment results will be available on the official counselling website - tneaonline.org. Eligible candidates can also submit their TNEA round 2 counselling choices through the link provided below.

TNEA Round 2 Choice Filling - Click Here

TNEA 2023 Choice Filling Round 2

The link for students to enter their choices for round 2 allotments is available on the official TNEA counselling website. Candidates when entering their choices must make sure that they are filled in the order of preference for allotment. Based on these choices, the round 2 seat allotment result will be released.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA

Step 2: Click on the counselling choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission

TNEA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Particulars Dates Choice filling for round 2 August 9 to 11, 2023 Tentative Allotment August 12, 2023 Confirmation of Seats August 12 to 13, 2023 Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and accept and upward candidates August 14, 2023

Also Read: CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2023 declared at cgbse.nic.in, download CG board marksheet by using roll number