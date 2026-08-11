Two DU Colleges Conduct Admissions Based on Board Marks to Fill Vacant Seats
Two DU colleges conduct admissions based on board marks to fill vacant seats after the centralised admission process.
Two women's colleges affiliated to Delhi University have begun the admission process for students based on their Class 12 board exam results. This decision comes after almost 2000 seats remained vacant under the university's Central Admission process through the CUET UG Scores.
The admission process based on Class 12 scores is being conducted at Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College. The new development has brought difficulties for colleges established to serve students from rural and semi-urban areas with the centralised admission process.
Until now, Aditi Mahavidyalaya has filled approximately 40% of seats since the CUET came into effect in 2022. The college has close to 1000 seats vacant. Bhagini Nivedita College, on the other hand, has 985 seats remaining vacant.
In 2025, DU conducted a mop-up round based on board results to fill vacant seats across the university. For the first time this year, the university has allowed two colleges to conduct admissions separately.
According to reports, DU officials have stated that permission has been granted to conduct separate admissions because seats were not filled. The primary reason for this is that the colleges are on the outskirts of Delhi. Admissions are being conducted online and offline, with both colleges completing their first round on Friday.
The principal of Aditi Mahavidyalaya states that the centralised system is not suited for institutions intended to serve students from the rural belt. Those who seek admissions via CUET want to be in the campus area, while many also prepare for competitive exams. She further added that separate admissions will motivate girls from nearby areas to pursue higher education.
Students seeking admissions also pointed out that there is a lack of information regarding CUET and the Centralised Admission Process. Students mentioned not being aware of the central examination. Other students mentioned that information regarding CUET exams in schools was reserved for the high-performing students.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.