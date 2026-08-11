Two DU Colleges Conduct Admissions Based on Board Marks to Fill Vacant Seats

Two women's colleges affiliated to Delhi University have begun the admission process for students based on their Class 12 board exam results. This decision comes after almost 2000 seats remained vacant under the university's Central Admission process through the CUET UG Scores.

The admission process based on Class 12 scores is being conducted at Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College. The new development has brought difficulties for colleges established to serve students from rural and semi-urban areas with the centralised admission process.

Until now, Aditi Mahavidyalaya has filled approximately 40% of seats since the CUET came into effect in 2022. The college has close to 1000 seats vacant. Bhagini Nivedita College, on the other hand, has 985 seats remaining vacant.

In 2025, DU conducted a mop-up round based on board results to fill vacant seats across the university. For the first time this year, the university has allowed two colleges to conduct admissions separately.