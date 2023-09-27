WBJEE JELET 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here To Download Results

WBJEE JELET 2023 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be announcing the WBJEE JELET 2023 mop-up round allotment result today, September 27. Students who have applied for the JELET 2023 mop-up round can check the seat allotment result on the official website soon.

The choice filling for the mop-up round began on September 23, 2023. Candidates participating in the mop-up round admissions were required to enter their choices for the seat allotment process until September 25, 2023. Based on the choices entered by students, the mop-up round allotment results will be released.

JELET 2023 mop-up round seat allotment result link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JELET mop-up round allotment result through the link given here.

WBJEE JELET 2023 Mop Up Round Allotment List Link to be Available Soon

WBJEE JELET 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment

The mop-up round allotment list for JELET 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website soon. Students who have applied for the mop-up round can check their allotment results by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the JELET 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the mop-up round result link

Step 4: Login using the login id and password

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

After the announcement of the JELET 2023 mop-up round allotment, students allotted seats can complete the fee payment and report to the allotted institutions with relevant documents until September 30, 2023. Students reporting for admissions must carry with them all the required documents along with a set of photocopies which are to be submitted during the admissions

