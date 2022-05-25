Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 Date: How to Check HOS Class 10 Result Link Here

Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 Date: Haryana Open School of Secondary Education will release the HOS Class 10th Result in May 2022. And register here to get Haryana Open School 10th Result updates on Email & Via SMS.
|Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights
|HOS class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time
|How to Check Haryana Open School 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|Haryana Open School Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
|What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 class 10 Results?
Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022: Board of School Education, Haryana will declare the Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022 on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board Open School class 10 exams 2022, can visit the official website of the board to check the results.
Candidates can check their Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022 by entering the registration number in the result login link provided on the home page of the board. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will also be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.
Students awaiting the Haryana Open School Class 10 Results 2022 can bookmark this page to get regular updates regarding the release of the Haryana Open School Class 10 Results 2022.
|
Exam Name
|
Secondary
|
Exam Conducting body
|
Haryana Open School of School Education (HOS)
|
Official HOS HSLC result website
|
bseh.org.in
|
HOS result declaration date 2022
|
May 2022
Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. Students who have appeared for the exams conducted in March-April 2022, can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the Haryana Open School Secondary Results 2022.
|
Events
|
Tentative Dates
|
HOS 10th exam dates
|
March 31 to April 20, 2022
|
HOS 12th exam dates
|
March 30 to April 27, 2022
|
Haryana Open Board 10th Result 2022 Date
|
May 2022
|
HOS Class 12 result 2022
|
May 2022
Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their class 10 results by entering their 10th registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HOS 10th Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Click on the HOS 10th result link
Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
Step 5: The HOS Sec. result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Haryana Board. To make the process of checking the Haryana Open School 10th results 2022 easier, students can follow the steps and the images provided below.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Haryana Open School of School Education (HOS)
Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section given on the home page
Step 3rd: Enter the credential details in the login link
Step 4th: Download the Haryana Open School 10th Result for further reference
The Haryana Open School Class 10 Result sheet 2022 will contain the details of the students along with the subject details and the marks secured. Students can check below the complete details provided on the HOS 10th Marksheet 2022.
Along with releasing the Haryana Open School Class 10 Result 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the class 10 exams. Students can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams.
HOS 10th Result Statistics
|
Year
|
Total number of students appeared
|
Pass % of Girls
|
Pass % of Boys
|
Overall Pass %
|
2021
|
54,290
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2019
|
Around 40,000
|
-
|
-
|
26.73
|
2018
|
42,017
|
29.42%
|
29.87%
|
29.72%
|
2017
|
52,266
|
22.91%
|
26.89%
|
25.62%
|
2016
|
16,765
|
53.08%
|
54.14%
|
53.78%
The Board of School Education will be announcing the Haryana Open School class 10 Result on the official website. Students who qualify for the Haryana Open School class 10 exams will be eligible for admission to class 11. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are not satisfied with their marks will also be able to apply for the answer sheet re-evaluation or the compartmental exams.
The applications for the Haryana Open School class 10 re-evaluation process and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the exam results are declared on the official website. Students can keep watching this space to know more about the procedure followed after the results are declared.
HOS 10th Rechecking and Scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who have doubts about the marks secured and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for mistakes. Such students are required to first complete the applications available on the official website.
The Haryana Open School 10th Answer sheet rechecking and revaluation Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Haryana Board.
HOS Class 10 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks on the first attempt of the exam. Students who wish to improve their scores can apply for the Haryana Open School Class 10 Compartmental exams by first filling in the application form available on the official website.
The schedule for the HOS 10th compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the results of the exams are announced on the official website of the Haryana board.
Haryana Open School was established in 1994 to provide education to all those people who cannot get formal education due to social, financial, or other circumstances. Haryana Open School is an integral part of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana HOS provides education to all and eradicates gender inequality and injustice in society. The Haryana Open School led to the evaluation of a learned society. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana conducts annual as well as supplementary examinations at both secondary and senior secondary levels.
HBSE HOS 10th Result 2021 Declared: As per the latest update, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has declared the HOS 10th Result 2021 for Secondary Class students for Open School Students. Students can check their individual Haryana HOS 10th Results online at bseh.org.in. Get Direct Link Here.
HBSE HOS 10th Result 2020 Declared: Putting an end to the long and agonizing wait of students, Haryana Open School has finally declared HOS Class 10 Results 2020 for Secondary students today i.e. on 17th July 2020. The HOS 10th Results 2020 have been declared online and made available on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in. Students can also access HOS Results 2020 via the direct link provided on this page.