Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 Date: How to Check HOS Class 10 Result Link Here

Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022: Board of School Education, Haryana will declare the Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022 on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board Open School class 10 exams 2022, can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Candidates can check their Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022 by entering the registration number in the result login link provided on the home page of the board. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will also be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

Students awaiting the Haryana Open School Class 10 Results 2022 can bookmark this page to get regular updates regarding the release of the Haryana Open School Class 10 Results 2022.

Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Exam Name Secondary Exam Conducting body Haryana Open School of School Education (HOS) Official HOS HSLC result website bseh.org.in HOS result declaration date 2022 May 2022

HOS class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. Students who have appeared for the exams conducted in March-April 2022, can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the Haryana Open School Secondary Results 2022.

Events Tentative Dates HOS 10th exam dates March 31 to April 20, 2022 HOS 12th exam dates March 30 to April 27, 2022 Haryana Open Board 10th Result 2022 Date May 2022 HOS Class 12 result 2022 May 2022

How to Check Haryana Open School 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their class 10 results by entering their 10th registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HOS 10th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the HOS 10th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The HOS Sec. result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Haryana Open School Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Haryana Board. To make the process of checking the Haryana Open School 10th results 2022 easier, students can follow the steps and the images provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Haryana Open School of School Education (HOS)

Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 4th: Download the Haryana Open School 10th Result for further reference

What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 class 10 Results?

The Haryana Open School Class 10 Result sheet 2022 will contain the details of the students along with the subject details and the marks secured. Students can check below the complete details provided on the HOS 10th Marksheet 2022.

Name of Examination Class (10th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Haryana Open School class 10 Result 2022 Statistics

Along with releasing the Haryana Open School Class 10 Result 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the class 10 exams. Students can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams.

HOS 10th Result Statistics

Year Total number of students appeared Pass % of Girls Pass % of Boys Overall Pass % 2021 54,290 100 100 100 2019 Around 40,000 - - 26.73 2018 42,017 29.42% 29.87% 29.72% 2017 52,266 22.91% 26.89% 25.62% 2016 16,765 53.08% 54.14% 53.78%

What After the Announcement of HOS Result 2022 Class 10th?

The Board of School Education will be announcing the Haryana Open School class 10 Result on the official website. Students who qualify for the Haryana Open School class 10 exams will be eligible for admission to class 11. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are not satisfied with their marks will also be able to apply for the answer sheet re-evaluation or the compartmental exams.

The applications for the Haryana Open School class 10 re-evaluation process and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the exam results are declared on the official website. Students can keep watching this space to know more about the procedure followed after the results are declared.

Haryana Open School Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

HOS 10th Rechecking and Scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who have doubts about the marks secured and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for mistakes. Such students are required to first complete the applications available on the official website.

The Haryana Open School 10th Answer sheet rechecking and revaluation Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Haryana Board.

HOS class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

HOS Class 10 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks on the first attempt of the exam. Students who wish to improve their scores can apply for the Haryana Open School Class 10 Compartmental exams by first filling in the application form available on the official website.

The schedule for the HOS 10th compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the results of the exams are announced on the official website of the Haryana board.

About Haryana Open School School Examination Board (HOS)

Haryana Open School was established in 1994 to provide education to all those people who cannot get formal education due to social, financial, or other circumstances. Haryana Open School is an integral part of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana HOS provides education to all and eradicates gender inequality and injustice in society. The Haryana Open School led to the evaluation of a learned society. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana conducts annual as well as supplementary examinations at both secondary and senior secondary levels.