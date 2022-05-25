Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 Date: How to Check HOS Class 10 Result Link Here

    Updated: May 25, 2022 15:59 IST

    Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 Date: Haryana Open School of Secondary Education will release the HOS Class 10th Result in May 2022. And register here to get Haryana Open School 10th Result updates on Email & Via SMS.

    Haryana Open School (HOS) 10th Result 2022
    Haryana Open School (HOS) 10th Result 2022
    Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights
    HOS class 10  Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Haryana Open School 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Haryana Open School  Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 class 10 Results?

    Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022: Board of School Education, Haryana will declare the Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022 on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board Open School class 10 exams 2022, can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    Candidates can check their Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022 by entering the registration number in the result login link provided on the home page of the board. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will also be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

    Students awaiting the Haryana Open School Class 10 Results 2022 can bookmark this page to get regular updates regarding the release of the Haryana Open School Class 10 Results 2022.

    Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

    Exam Name

    Secondary

    Exam Conducting body

    Haryana Open School  of School Education (HOS)

    Official HOS HSLC result website

    bseh.org.in

    HOS result declaration date 2022

    May 2022

    HOS class 10  Result 2022 Date and Time

    Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. Students who have appeared for the exams conducted in March-April 2022, can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the Haryana Open School Secondary Results 2022. 

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    HOS 10th exam dates

    March 31 to April 20, 2022

    HOS 12th exam dates

    March 30 to April 27, 2022

    Haryana Open Board 10th Result 2022 Date

    May 2022

    HOS Class 12 result 2022

    May 2022

    How to Check Haryana Open School 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their class 10 results by entering their 10th registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HOS 10th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the HOS 10th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The HOS Sec. result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Haryana Open School  Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Haryana Board. To make the process of checking the Haryana Open School 10th results 2022 easier, students can follow the steps and the images provided below.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Haryana Open School  of School Education (HOS)

    HOS 10th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section given on the home page

    Haryana Open School 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the credential details in the login link

    HOS Class 10th  Result 2022

    HOS 10th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Download the Haryana Open School 10th Result for further reference

    What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 class 10 Results? 

    The Haryana Open School Class 10 Result sheet 2022 will contain the details of the students along with the subject details and the marks secured. Students can check below the complete details provided on the HOS 10th Marksheet 2022.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Haryana Open School class 10 Result 2022 Statistics

    Along with releasing the Haryana Open School Class 10 Result 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the class 10 exams. Students can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams.

    HOS 10th Result Statistics

    Year

    Total number of students appeared

    Pass % of Girls

    Pass % of Boys

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    54,290

    100

    100

    100

    2019

    Around 40,000

    -

    -

    26.73

    2018

    42,017

    29.42%

    29.87%

    29.72%

    2017

    52,266

    22.91%

    26.89%

    25.62%

    2016

    16,765

    53.08%

    54.14%

    53.78%

    What After the Announcement of HOS Result 2022 Class 10th?

    The Board of School Education will be announcing the Haryana Open School class 10 Result on the official website. Students who qualify for the Haryana Open School class 10 exams will be eligible for admission to class 11. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are not satisfied with their marks will also be able to apply for the answer sheet re-evaluation or the compartmental exams.

    The applications for the Haryana Open School class 10 re-evaluation process and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the exam results are declared on the official website. Students can keep watching this space to know more about the procedure followed after the results are declared.

    Haryana Open School Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    HOS 10th Rechecking and Scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who have doubts about the marks secured and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for mistakes. Such students are required to first complete the applications available on the official website.

    The Haryana Open School 10th Answer sheet rechecking and revaluation Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Haryana Board.

    HOS class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    HOS Class 10 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks on the first attempt of the exam. Students who wish to improve their scores can apply for the Haryana Open School Class 10 Compartmental exams by first filling in the application form available on the official website.

    The schedule for the HOS 10th compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the results of the exams are announced on the official website of the Haryana board.

    About Haryana Open School School Examination Board (HOS)

    Haryana Open School was established in 1994 to provide education to all those people who cannot get formal education due to social, financial, or other circumstances. Haryana Open School is an integral part of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana HOS provides education to all and eradicates gender inequality and injustice in society. The Haryana Open School led to the evaluation of a learned society. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana conducts annual as well as supplementary examinations at both secondary and senior secondary levels.

    Read more

    FAQ

    How to check Haryana Open School class 10 Results 2022?

    To check the Haryana Open School class 10 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided.

    When is the Haryana Open School class 10 result 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Haryana Open School class 10 exam result 2022 are expected to be announced by May-June 2022

    Where to check Haryana Open School class 10 Result 2022?

    The Haryana Open School class 10 Result will be available on the official website - bseh.org.in. A direct link to check the results will also be provided here.

    What details will be mentioned in the Haryana Open School class 10 result 2022?

    The Haryana Open School class 10 result 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured, and the qualifying status of the candidates.