Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Haryana Open School Result 2022 Date: How to Check HOS Class 10th, 12th Result Link Here

    Updated: May 25, 2022 16:17 IST

    Haryana Open School Result 2022 Date: Haryana Open School of Secondary Education will release the HOS Class 10th 12th Result in May 2022. How to Check HOS Result Link on hos.org.in. And get Haryana Open School Result updates on Email & SMS.

    Haryana Open School (HOS) Results 2022
    Haryana Open School (HOS) Results 2022
    Register For Haryana Open School Results 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Haryana Open School 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 10 12 Highlights
    HOS Class 10 12 Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Haryana Open School Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

    Haryana Open School Result 2022: Board of School Education, Haryana will be announcing the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary (10th and 12th) Results 2022 on the official website bseh.org.in. As per the tentative schedule provided, the Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

    In order for candidates to check the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the Result link available. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check their HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

    Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can also bookmark this page to receive regular updates on the declaration of the board exam results.

    Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 10 12 Highlights

    Exam Name

    Secondary

    Senior Secondary

    Exam Conducting body

    Haryana Open School  of School Education (HOS)

    Official HOS HSLC result website

    bseh.org.in

    HOS result declaration date 2022

    May 2022

    HOS Class 10 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

    Haryana Open School will be announcing the HOS Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Exams can visit the official website to check the results. Check here the tentative schedule for the Haryana Open School Results 2022. 

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    HOS 10th exam dates

    March 31 to April 20, 2022

    HOS 12th exam dates

    March 30 to April 27, 2022

    Haryana Open Board 10th Result 2022 Date

    May 2022

    HOS Class 12 result 2022

    May 2022

    How to Check Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Haryana Open School will be declaring the class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the HOS class 10 and 12 Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the HOS 10th/12th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The HOS Sec./ Sr. Sec. result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Haryana Open School Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates when checking the Haryana Open School  10th and 12th results 2022, are required to first visit the official website and click on the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Haryana Open School  of School Education (HOS)

    HOS Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section given on the home page

    Haryana Open School  Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the credential details in the login link

    HOS Result 2022 Date

    HOS 2022 Result

    Step 4th: Download the Haryana Open School  10th and 12th Results for further reference

    What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 Class 10 and 12? 

    When checking the Haryana Open School Results 2022 for the 10th and 12th exams, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result page. The list of details mentioned in the Haryana Open School Results 2022 is provided below.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th,12th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Haryana Open School Results Statistics

    Along with releasing the Haryana Open School Results 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students who have appeared for the examinations. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams below. 

    HOS 10th Result Statistics

    Year

    Total number of students appeared

    Pass % of Girls

    Pass % of Boys

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    54,290

    100

    100

    100

    2019

    Around 40,000

    -

    -

    26.73

    2018

    42,017

    29.42%

    29.87%

    29.72%

    2017

    52,266

    22.91%

    26.89%

    25.62%

    2016

    16,765

    53.08%

    54.14%

    53.78%

    HOS 12th 2019

    Particulars

    Number of students/ percentage

    Number of Students Appeared in HOS 12th

    31,674

    Overall Passing percentage

    26.11%

    Pass percentage of Boys

    26.08%

    Pass percentage of Girls

    26.19%

    What After the Announcement of Haryana Open School HOS Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

    The Board of School Education will be announcing the Haryana Open School Results 2022 for the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates who qualify the class 10 exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 while those who qualify class 12 will be eligible for higher education. Along with releasing the HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022, the board will also be conducting the class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students. The board will announce the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Re-checking and Re-evaluation and the Compartmental exams shortly after the results are announced by the officials. Candidates can watch this space for further details on the declaration of the HOS 10th, 12th Results 2022.

    Haryana Open School  Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their 10th and 12th answer sheets for any totalling or calculation errors. To get the class 10, 12 answer sheets re-evaluated, students are required to submit the applications available on the official website.

    The applications for the Haryana Open School 10th and 12th answer Sheet Re-checking and re-evaluation will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Candidates must note that the results of the HOS 10th and 12th re-evaluation and scrutiny will be announced on the official website.

    HOS class 10 and 12 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who wish to improve their scores in the exams. The board will announce the schedule for the HOS 10th and 12th Compartmental exams soon after the results are announced by the board.

    The applications for the Haryana Open School 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be available on the official website. Students are required to fill the applications based on the number of exams appearing for. The results of the Haryana Open School Compartmental exams will be announced on the official website.

    About Haryana Open School  School Examination Board (HOS)

    Haryana Open School was established in 1994 with an aim to provide education to all those people who cannot get formal education due to social, financial or other circumstances. Haryana Open School is an integral part of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana or HOS providing education to all eradicating gender inequality and injustice in the society. The Haryana Open School led to the evaluation of a learned society. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana conducts annual as well as supplementary examinations at both secondary and senior secondary levels.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    Haryana Open School Result 2021: HBSE HOS Class 10 and 12 Results to be Declared Soon at bseh.org.in

    Published on: 2021-06-18 09:11

    Haryana Open School 10th and 12th Result 2021 Soon: As per the latest update, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to declare HOS 10th and 12th Results 2021 soon. However, reports coming in from Bhiwani office has hinted that the final preparations for declaration are currently underway and Results should be expected soon on official website i.e. bseh.org.in. Get Details Here.

    Haryana HOS 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: Application Process for re-appear candidates to start from 21st Dec at bseh.org.in

    Published on: 2020-12-18 12:18

    Haryana HOS 10th and 12th Exam 2020 Re-appear Application Begins: BSEH – Board of Secondary Education, Haryana will officially start the application process for Haryana Open School HOS 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 for re-appear candidates to start from 21st December 2020. Check Details Here.

    Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 exams 2019 date sheets released, Check details at bseh.org.in, Get direct Link Here

    Published on: 2019-08-17 12:29

    The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 Haryana Open School examination.  Students appearing for the examination can visit the official website to check the complete schedule for the examination.

    More News

    FAQ

    When is the Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by May-June 2022

    Where to check Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    The Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 Results will be available on the official website - bseh.org.in.

    What details will be mentioned in the Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    The Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.

    How to check Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    To check the Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided.