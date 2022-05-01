Haryana Open School Result 2022 Date: How to Check HOS Class 10th, 12th Result Link Here

Haryana Open School Result 2022 Date: Haryana Open School of Secondary Education will release the HOS Class 10th 12th Result in May 2022. How to Check HOS Result Link on hos.org.in. And get Haryana Open School Result updates on Email & SMS.
Haryana Open School Result 2022: Board of School Education, Haryana will be announcing the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary (10th and 12th) Results 2022 on the official website bseh.org.in. As per the tentative schedule provided, the Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 can check their results through the link provided on the official website.
In order for candidates to check the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the Result link available. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check their HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are declared on the official website.
Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can also bookmark this page to receive regular updates on the declaration of the board exam results.
Exam Name
Secondary
Senior Secondary
Exam Conducting body
Haryana Open School of School Education (HOS)
Official HOS HSLC result website
bseh.org.in
HOS result declaration date 2022
May 2022
Haryana Open School will be announcing the HOS Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Exams can visit the official website to check the results. Check here the tentative schedule for the Haryana Open School Results 2022.
Events
Tentative Dates
HOS 10th exam dates
March 31 to April 20, 2022
HOS 12th exam dates
March 30 to April 27, 2022
Haryana Open Board 10th Result 2022 Date
May 2022
HOS Class 12 result 2022
May 2022
Haryana Open School will be declaring the class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the HOS class 10 and 12 Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Click on the HOS 10th/12th result link
Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
Step 5: The HOS Sec./ Sr. Sec. result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
When checking the Haryana Open School Results 2022 for the 10th and 12th exams, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result page. The list of details mentioned in the Haryana Open School Results 2022 is provided below.
Along with releasing the Haryana Open School Results 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students who have appeared for the examinations. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams below.
HOS 10th Result Statistics
Year
Total number of students appeared
Pass % of Girls
Pass % of Boys
Overall Pass %
2021
54,290
100
100
100
2019
Around 40,000
-
-
26.73
2018
42,017
29.42%
29.87%
29.72%
2017
52,266
22.91%
26.89%
25.62%
2016
16,765
53.08%
54.14%
53.78%
HOS 12th 2019
Particulars
Number of students/ percentage
Number of Students Appeared in HOS 12th
31,674
Overall Passing percentage
26.11%
Pass percentage of Boys
26.08%
Pass percentage of Girls
26.19%
The Board of School Education will be announcing the Haryana Open School Results 2022 for the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates who qualify the class 10 exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 while those who qualify class 12 will be eligible for higher education. Along with releasing the HOS 10th and 12th Results 2022, the board will also be conducting the class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students. The board will announce the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Re-checking and Re-evaluation and the Compartmental exams shortly after the results are announced by the officials. Candidates can watch this space for further details on the declaration of the HOS 10th, 12th Results 2022.
Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their 10th and 12th answer sheets for any totalling or calculation errors. To get the class 10, 12 answer sheets re-evaluated, students are required to submit the applications available on the official website.
The applications for the Haryana Open School 10th and 12th answer Sheet Re-checking and re-evaluation will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Candidates must note that the results of the HOS 10th and 12th re-evaluation and scrutiny will be announced on the official website.
Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who wish to improve their scores in the exams. The board will announce the schedule for the HOS 10th and 12th Compartmental exams soon after the results are announced by the board.
The applications for the Haryana Open School 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be available on the official website. Students are required to fill the applications based on the number of exams appearing for. The results of the Haryana Open School Compartmental exams will be announced on the official website.
Haryana Open School was established in 1994 with an aim to provide education to all those people who cannot get formal education due to social, financial or other circumstances. Haryana Open School is an integral part of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana or HOS providing education to all eradicating gender inequality and injustice in the society. The Haryana Open School led to the evaluation of a learned society. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana conducts annual as well as supplementary examinations at both secondary and senior secondary levels.
The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 Haryana Open School examination. Students appearing for the examination can visit the official website to check the complete schedule for the examination.