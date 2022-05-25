Haryana Open School 12th Result 2022 Date: How to Check HOS Class 12 Result Link Here

Haryana Open School 12th Result 2022: Board of School Education, Haryana will be announcing the Haryana Open School class 12 Result 2022. The result of the HOS Class 12 exams 2022 will be published on the official website of the board @bseh.org.in. The result will be announced for all the streams.

The Haryana Open School class 12 results will include the marks secured by the students along with their qualifying status. Those who qualify the class 12 Haryana Open School Exams will be eligible for the further admission procedures. Candidates will be able to check the Haryana Open School 12th Result 2022 by entering the registration number in the result link given. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the Haryana Open School Class 12 Result 2022.

Students awaiting the declaration of the Haryana Open School class 12 results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive regular updates regarding the release of the class 12 result.

Haryana Open School Result 2022 Class 12 Highlights

Exam Name Secondary Senior Secondary Exam Conducting body Haryana Open School of School Education (HOS) Official HOS HSLC result website bseh.org.in HOS result declaration date 2022 May 2022

HOS Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

Board of School Education, Haryana will be announcing the HOS class 12 result 2022 on the official website. The exams for the class 12 open school students were conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the declaration pg the HOS class 12 Results 2022.

Events Tentative Dates HOS 10th exam dates March 31 to April 20, 2022 HOS 12th exam dates March 30 to April 27, 2022 Haryana Open Board 10th Result 2022 Date May 2022 HOS Class 12 result 2022 May 2022

How to Check Haryana Open School 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Haryana Open School class 12 result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Haryana Board. To check the HOS 12th Result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the lofin details in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the results of the exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the HOS 10th/12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The HOS Sec./ Sr. Sec. result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

What details will be mentioned in HOS Result 2022 Class 12 ?

Haryana Open School class 12 Result 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website. Students when checking the HOS 12th Results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the Haryana Open School class 12 Result 2022. The complete details of the same are also provided below.

Name of Examination Class (10th,12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Haryana Open School Results Statistics

Haryana Open School class 12 Result statistics will include the list of students who have qualified the class 12 examinations. The overall pass percentage, total number of students, gender ratio etc will be mentioned in the HOS 12th statistics.

HOS 12th 2019

Particulars Number of students/ percentage Number of Students Appeared in HOS 12th 31,674 Overall Passing percentage 26.11% Pass percentage of Boys 26.08% Pass percentage of Girls 26.19%

What After the Announcement of Haryana Open School HOS Result 2022 Class 12th ?

Haryana Open School Class 12 Results will be declared by the Board of School Education, Haryana. After the board announces the result on the official website, students who have qualified the class 12 exams will be eligible for the admissions to higher degree courses.

The board will also be conducting the re-checking and scrutiny for the answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the students. Those who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes or those who wish to improve their scores can apply for the same through the link provided on the official website. Further details on the HOS class 12 Re-evaluation and Compartmental exams will be available here.

Haryana Open School Class 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Haryana Open School class 12 Re-checking and Scrutiny is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any totalling mistakes. The re-checking process will help students to be sure of the marking given in each subject.

Candidates are required to visit the official website and apply for the Haryana Open School class 12 Re-checking and scrutiny through the link available on the official website. The results of the Haryana Open School class 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will also be available on the official website of the board.

HOS class 12 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Haryana Open School Class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt. The compartmental exams will give the students a second chance in improving their scores in the examinations.

The compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results of the main exams are declared. Candidates who wish to appear for the compartmental exams are required to fill and submit the HOS 12th Compartmental exam application form available on the official website. The results of the HOS 12th compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.

About Haryana Open School School Examination Board (HOS)

Haryana Open School was established in 1994 with an aim to provide education to all those people who cannot get formal education due to social, financial or other circumstances. Haryana Open School is an integral part of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana or HOS providing education to all eradicating gender inequality and injustice in the society. The Haryana Open School led to the evaluation of a learned society. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana conducts annual as well as supplementary examinations at both secondary and senior secondary levels.