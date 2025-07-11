Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: Apply Online for 374 Posts at blw.indianrailways.gov.in - More Details Here

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: Railway Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has released its official recruitment notification on July 05, 2025 for 374 apprentice positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website blw.indianrailways.gov.in from July 05 to August 05, 2025. This recruitment drive is open to candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria. Candidates should review the eligibility requirements, selection process, and other important details before applying. All eligible candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the last date to avoid issues. Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 in the table below: Details Information Recruiting Authority Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 374 Category Engineering Jobs Notification Release Date July 05, 2025 Online Application Start Date July 05, 2025 Online Application Last Date August 05, 2025 Document Verification Date August 07, 2025 Official Website blw.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Link Candidates who want to apply for the BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2025 can submit their applications online before 05 July 2025. The online application link is provided below and is also available on the official website. Banaras Locomotive Works has announced a total of 374 apprentice vacancies under this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form is August 05, 2025. Candidates should apply early to avoid last-minute issues. Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Apply Here How to Fill Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025? Candidates can apply online for the Railway BLW Apprentices posts before 5 August 2025. The following are the steps to complete Railway BLW Apprentice application: Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Locomotive Works: blw.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2025” apply link. Step 3: Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number to generate login credentials. Step 4: Log in with your registration ID and password. Step 5: Fill out the online form with personal, educational, and trade preference details. Step 6: Upload required documents like photo, signature, and certificates in the correct format. Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available online payment modes. Step 8: Review all details and click Submit. Step 9: Download and print the application form for future use. Also Check: RRB Recruitment 2025 RRB Exam Calendar 2025 Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Fees Candidates applying for the BLW Railway Apprentice 2025 need to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, candidates from SC, ST, PWD, and Female categories do not need to pay any fee, they are completely exempt from this payment.

Railway BLW Apprentice Eligiblity Criteria 2025 Candidates who want to apply for the 374 apprentice vacancies under the BLW Varanasi Apprentice Recruitment 2025 need to meet specific eligibility requirements. Below are the essential details for age limit and educational qualifications. Age Limit for Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limits for the respective apprentice posts. Check the details below: Post Name Age Limit ITI Apprentice 15 years to 22 years Non ITI Apprentice 15 years to 24 years Educational Qualification for Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Candidates must also have the required educational qualifications for the posts they are applying for. Check the table below for educational qualifications for Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: