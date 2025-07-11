Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: Apply Online for 374 Posts at blw.indianrailways.gov.in - More Details Here

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: Railway Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has released the Apprentice Online Form 2025 for 374 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from July 5 to August 5, 2025, through the official website. Check details about eligibility criteria, fees, age limits, and the complete application process to ensure timely submission and avoid last-minute issues. 

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: Apply Online for 374 Posts

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025: Railway Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has released its official recruitment notification on July 05, 2025 for 374 apprentice positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website blw.indianrailways.gov.in from July 05 to August 05, 2025.

This recruitment drive is open to candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria. Candidates should review the eligibility requirements, selection process, and other important details before applying. All eligible candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the last date to avoid issues.

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruiting Authority

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW)

Post Name

Apprentice

Total Vacancies

374

Category

Engineering Jobs

Notification Release Date

July 05, 2025

Online Application Start Date

July 05, 2025

Online Application Last Date

August 05, 2025

Document Verification Date

August 07, 2025

Official Website

blw.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Link

Candidates who want to apply for the BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2025 can submit their applications online before 05 July 2025. The online application link is provided below and is also available on the official website.

Banaras Locomotive Works has announced a total of 374 apprentice vacancies under this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form is August 05, 2025. Candidates should apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 

Apply Here

How to Fill Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025?

Candidates can apply online for the Railway BLW Apprentices posts before 5 August 2025. The following are the steps to complete Railway BLW Apprentice application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Locomotive Works: blw.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2025” apply link.

Step 3: Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Log in with your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the online form with personal, educational, and trade preference details.

Step 6: Upload required documents like photo, signature, and certificates in the correct format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available online payment modes.

Step 8: Review all details and click Submit.

Step 9: Download and print the application form for future use.

Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025 Fees

Candidates applying for the BLW Railway Apprentice 2025 need to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, candidates from SC, ST, PWD, and Female categories do not need to pay any fee, they are completely exempt from this payment.

Railway BLW Apprentice Eligiblity Criteria 2025

Candidates who want to apply for the 374 apprentice vacancies under the BLW Varanasi Apprentice Recruitment 2025 need to meet specific eligibility requirements. Below are the essential details for age limit and educational qualifications.

Age Limit for Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025

Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limits for the respective apprentice posts. Check the details below:

Post Name

Age Limit

ITI Apprentice

15 years to 22 years

Non ITI Apprentice

15 years to 24 years

Educational Qualification for Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025

Candidates must also have the required educational qualifications for the posts they are applying for. Check the table below for educational qualifications for Railway BLW Apprentice Online Form 2025:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

ITI Apprentice

Passed Class 10 or equivalent with at least 50% marks and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Non ITI Apprentice

Passed Class 10 or equivalent with at least 50% marks.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

