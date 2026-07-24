AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification 2026 Released - Application Form Link Active at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Details 

AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the short notice for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 11) on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for this much awaited recruitment drive launched by AIIMS can apply in online mode from July 24, 2026 onwards at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates applying for AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026 can check here all the details including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, and application dates available in the notification PDF. AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification 2026 Download PDF The AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026 Notification will provide you all the details including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, and application dates. You can download the detailed notification on the official website of AIIMS Exams-aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification 2026 Download PDF AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification 2026 Important Dates The authority has published the detailed schedule for the application process for NORCET 11. The online application process is underway and you can apply for these posts after following the schedule given below- Particulars Details Opening Date of Application Process July 24, 2026 Closing Date of Application Process August 13, 2026 Stage I (NORCET Preliminary) Exam September 12, 2026 Stage II (NORCET Mains) September 30, 2026 Who Can Apply for AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026 Applicants should have certain educational qualifications to apply for AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification. Check the detailed educational qualification to apply for these posts given below- Candidates should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University; OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University.

Registration as a Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council. OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognized Institute/Board/Council.

Registration as a Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Two years' experience in a minimum 50-bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification.

Age Limit Candidates should be between 18 and 30 years of age.

Age calculation is determined based on the final closing date of the application form. AIIMS NORCET 11 Vacancy Trends Through the recruitment drive, the AIIMS used to fill various Nursing Officers posts in its 16 different branches nationwide

AIIMS branches with Central Government Hospitals and other Specialized Institutes across the nation. The detailed notification for the AIIMS NORCET 11 will be released on the official website of AIIMS. Presently the authority has released indicative notification with limited information about the recruitment drive. As per the media reports, it is expected that about 2500 vacancies will be recruited through the recruitment drive. AIIMS NORCET 11 Application Fee Candidates will have to pay the requisite amount as an application fee to apply for these posts. Below are the details of category wise application fee to be paid by the candidates-