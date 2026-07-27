AKTU Result 2026 OUT: Download AKTU One View Even Semester Result PDF at aktu.ac.in
AKTU One View Result 2026: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University declared the even semester results for various UG courses on its official website, aktu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the AKTU result.
Key Points
- AKTU declared even semester results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses.
- Results for programs like MCA, BCA, and BArch were released between July 8-21, 2026.
- Students can access their AKTU Result 2026 online at aktu.ac.in using their roll number.
AKTU Result: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has declared the AKTU even semester result for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The University recently released the 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th semester results of MCA (Integrated) and BArch, 2nd & 4th semester results of BPharma, BCA, 4th semester result of BBA, 2nd and 6th semester results of BFA and other courses.
AKTU Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: aktu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their aktu.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To check the AKTU One View result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
AKTU Result 2026
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the AKTU Odd Semester Result 2026. Students can check their Abdul Kalam Technical University results on the official website of the University: aktu.ac.in.
How to Check AKTU Results 2026
Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AKTU- aktu.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the “Results” section and then ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’’
Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.
Step 4: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download AKTU One View Results 2025
Check the direct link below to view and download the AKTU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their AKTU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
|MCA (Integrated) 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester
|July 21, 2026
|Click here
|BCA 2nd and 4th Semester
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|BArch 6th and 8th Semester
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|BArch 2nd and 4th Semester
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|BPharma 2nd and 4th Semester
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|BBA 4th Semester
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BFA 2nd and 6th Semester
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MBA 2nd Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MCA 2nd Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MTech 2nd Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MPharma 2nd Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|BBA 2nd Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|BHMCT 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|BFAD 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
Details Mentioned on AKTU Marksheet 2026
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your AKTU Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The AKTU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Result Date
Problems in downloading the AKTU Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the AKTU result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Highlights of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University.
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AKTU Highlights
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University Name
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Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)
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Former names
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Established
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2000
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AKTU One View Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Affiliated Colleges
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592
AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
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