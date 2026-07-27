AKTU Result 2026 OUT: Download AKTU One View Even Semester Result PDF at aktu.ac.in

Key Points AKTU declared even semester results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses.

Results for programs like MCA, BCA, and BArch were released between July 8-21, 2026.

Students can access their AKTU Result 2026 online at aktu.ac.in using their roll number.

AKTU Result: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), has declared the AKTU even semester result for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The University recently released the 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th semester results of MCA (Integrated) and BArch, 2nd & 4th semester results of BPharma, BCA, 4th semester result of BBA, 2nd and 6th semester results of BFA and other courses. AKTU Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: aktu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their aktu.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To check the AKTU One View result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number. AKTU Result 2026 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the AKTU Odd Semester Result 2026. Students can check their Abdul Kalam Technical University results on the official website of the University: aktu.ac.in.

Details Mentioned on AKTU Marksheet 2026 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your AKTU Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The AKTU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Result Date Problems in downloading the AKTU Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the AKTU result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.