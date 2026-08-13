Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the expected and previous years' NEET UG cutoffs for MBBS admissions at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi for 2026. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances.
The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is currently ongoing, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducting counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates seeking admission to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi can use their NEET 2026 rank to assess their chances of admission. The last date for Round 1 choice filling is August 13, 2026, as per the MCC counselling schedule. Candidates can also check the expected and previous years’ NEET cutoff ranks to estimate their chances of securing an MBBS seat at Amrita Kochi. The actual 2026 closing rank will depend on factors such as category, quota, seat availability, candidate preferences and the counselling round.
Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category under Deemed Quota is expected to open at 47040 and close at 239741. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions are expected to start at rank 323114 and finish at rank 1012044.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
47040
|
239741
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
103066
|
237116
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
53437
|
61879
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
107694
|
107694
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
323114
|
1012044
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
354871
|
692317
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
ST
|
158668
|
158668
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
SC
|
423111
|
423111
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table highlights the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks where the General category under Deemed Quota opened at 39878 and closed at 233349. Whereas, the NRI Quota General category admissions started at rank 392406 and finished at rank 1067298.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
39878
|
233349
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
105254
|
229043
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
215389
|
215389
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
392406
|
1067298
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
663551
|
1035227
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
SC
|
846223
|
846223
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table represents the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2024 Cutoff. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 58014-269974
- Non-Resident Indian (General): 270222-1044974
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
58014
|
269974
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
88607
|
269345
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
178124
|
206265
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
270222
|
1044974
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
ST
|
528896
|
528896
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the NEET 2023 Cutoff for Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 48487-210375
- Non-Resident Indian (General): 229224-824517
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
48487
|
210375
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
119286
|
208958
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
229224
|
824517
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
449946
|
492977
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.