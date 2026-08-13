Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is currently ongoing, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducting counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates seeking admission to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi can use their NEET 2026 rank to assess their chances of admission. The last date for Round 1 choice filling is August 13, 2026, as per the MCC counselling schedule. Candidates can also check the expected and previous years’ NEET cutoff ranks to estimate their chances of securing an MBBS seat at Amrita Kochi. The actual 2026 closing rank will depend on factors such as category, quota, seat availability, candidate preferences and the counselling round. Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category under Deemed Quota is expected to open at 47040 and close at 239741. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions are expected to start at rank 323114 and finish at rank 1012044. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota General 47040 239741 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota OBC 103066 237116 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota SC 53437 61879 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota EWS 107694 107694 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian General 323114 1012044 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian OBC 354871 692317 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian ST 158668 158668 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian SC 423111 423111

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks The table highlights the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks where the General category under Deemed Quota opened at 39878 and closed at 233349. Whereas, the NRI Quota General category admissions started at rank 392406 and finished at rank 1067298. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota General 39878 233349 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota OBC 105254 229043 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota EWS 215389 215389 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian General 392406 1067298 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian OBC 663551 1035227 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian SC 846223 846223

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks This table represents the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2024 Cutoff. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR): Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 58014-269974

Non-Resident Indian (General): 270222-1044974 College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota General 58014 269974 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota OBC 88607 269345 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Deemed/Paid Seats Quota SC 178124 206265 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian General 270222 1044974 Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi MBBS Non-Resident Indian ST 528896 528896