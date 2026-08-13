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Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 13:43 IST

Candidates can check the expected and previous years' NEET UG cutoffs for MBBS admissions at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi for 2026. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances.

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is currently ongoing, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducting counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates seeking admission to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi can use their NEET 2026 rank to assess their chances of admission. The last date for Round 1 choice filling is August 13, 2026, as per the MCC counselling schedule. Candidates can also check the expected and previous years’ NEET cutoff ranks to estimate their chances of securing an MBBS seat at Amrita Kochi. The actual 2026 closing rank will depend on factors such as category, quota, seat availability, candidate preferences and the counselling round.

Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category under Deemed Quota is expected to open at 47040 and close at 239741. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions are expected to start at rank 323114 and finish at rank 1012044. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

47040

239741

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

103066

237116

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

53437

61879

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

107694

107694

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

323114

1012044

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

354871

692317

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

ST

158668

158668

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

SC

423111

423111

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table highlights the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks where the General category under Deemed Quota opened at 39878 and closed at 233349. Whereas, the NRI Quota General category admissions started at rank 392406 and finished at rank 1067298. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

39878

233349

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

105254

229043

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

215389

215389

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

392406

1067298

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

663551

1035227

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

SC

846223

846223

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table represents the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2024 Cutoff. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 58014-269974
  • Non-Resident Indian (General): 270222-1044974

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

58014

269974

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

88607

269345

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

178124

206265

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

270222

1044974

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

ST

528896

528896

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table shows the NEET 2023 Cutoff for Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 48487-210375
  • Non-Resident Indian (General): 229224-824517

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

48487

210375

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

119286

208958

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

229224

824517

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

449946

492977

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 13:43 IST

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