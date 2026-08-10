MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Which Medical Course Offers Better Salary, Career Growth And Future Scope?
This article compares MBBS, BDS, and BAMS courses, detailing their career scope, salary, and future growth. It guides science students in choosing the best medical path based on their interests and goals.
After Class 12, students from the Science stream often look for the best medical course for their career. MBBS, BDS and BAMS are three popular options for students who want to work in healthcare. While MBBS focuses on modern medicine, BDS is related to dental care and BAMS focuses on Ayurveda.
Choosing the right course depends on a student’s interests, career goals, salary expectations and future plans.
MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Comparison
This table compares MBBS, BDS, and BAMS fields, full forms, and course durations. All three courses require the NEET-UG exam for admission.
|
Course
|
Full Form
|
Main Field
|
Duration
|
Entrance Exam
|
Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery
|
Modern Medicine
|
5.5 years
|
NEET-UG
|
Bachelor of Dental Surgery
|
Dental Care
|
5 years
|
NEET-UG
|
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
|
Ayurveda
|
5.5 years
|
NEET-UG
MBBS: Career and Salary
- MBBS is the most popular choice among students who want to become doctors. Students learn about diseases, diagnosis, treatment and surgery.
- After MBBS, graduates can work in government or private hospitals, clinics and healthcare organisations. They can also pursue MD or MS for specialisation.
- MBBS offers good long-term earning, especially after specialisation and gaining experience. However, the actual salary depends on the job, location, experience and qualification.
BDS: Career and Salary
- BDS is a widely accepted undergraduate degree for students who want to become dentists. It covers dental treatment, oral health and dental surgery.
- After BDS, graduates can work in dental hospitals, private clinics and government hospitals. They can also pursue MDS to specialise in areas such as orthodontics or oral surgery.
- Dentists can also start their own clinics, and income can increase with experience and a strong patient base.
BAMS: Career and Salary
- BAMS is suitable for students interested in Ayurveda. The course teaches Ayurvedic medicine along with basic modern medical subjects.
- BAMS graduates can work in Ayurvedic hospitals, clinics, wellness centres, research organisations and government healthcare facilities. They can also pursue postgraduate studies in Ayurveda.
- The salary of a BAMS graduate depends on experience, job profile, location and whether they work in a hospital or run their own practice.
|
Course
|
Approx. Starting Salary
|
Experienced Professionals
|
MBBS
|
₹50,000–₹70,000/month
|
₹80,000–₹1.5 lakh+/month
|
BDS
|
₹20,000–₹40,000/month
|
₹50,000–₹1 lakh+/month
|
BAMS
|
₹20,000–₹40,000/month
|
₹50,000–₹1 lakh+/month
Which Course Has Better Career Growth?
- MBBS generally offers a wide range of career options because graduates can choose from many medical specialisations.
- BDS provides good career opportunities in dentistry, while BAMS offers opportunities in Ayurveda, wellness, research and clinical practice.
|
Factor
|
MBBS
|
BDS
|
BAMS
|
Scope
|
Very broad
|
Good
|
Good
|
Jobs
|
Hospitals, clinics, research
|
Dental clinics, hospitals
|
Ayurvedic clinics, hospitals
|
Higher Studies
|
MD/MS
|
MDS
|
MD/MS Ayurveda
|
Future Growth
|
High
|
Good
|
Growing
MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Which One Should You Choose?
- Choose MBBS if you want to become a doctor and are interested in modern medicine.
- Choose BDS if you are interested in dental and oral healthcare.
- Choose BAMS if you are interested in Ayurveda and traditional healthcare.
MBBS offers broader career options, while BDS and BAMS provide specialised career paths. Students should consider their interests, career goals, course fees and future opportunities before making a final decision.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.