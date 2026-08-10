MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Which Medical Course Offers Better Salary, Career Growth And Future Scope?

After Class 12, students from the Science stream often look for the best medical course for their career. MBBS, BDS and BAMS are three popular options for students who want to work in healthcare. While MBBS focuses on modern medicine, BDS is related to dental care and BAMS focuses on Ayurveda.

Choosing the right course depends on a student’s interests, career goals, salary expectations and future plans.

MBBS Vs BDS Vs BAMS: Comparison

This table compares MBBS, BDS, and BAMS fields, full forms, and course durations. All three courses require the NEET-UG exam for admission.