BTEUP Result 2026 OUT at bteup.ac.in, Check Odd Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester main, special back paper and pharmacy special back paper results for the exams held in December 2025. As per the information available on the website, the BTEUP Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in on January 14, 2026. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Odd Semester result, the students need to enter their enrollment number. After downloading your BTEUP December 2025 Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.

Check BTEUP Result 2026 Even Semester and Special Back Paper [Latest Result] BTEUP Results 2026 Official Website Link As per the latest update, BTEUP released the odd semester results for various programs. The students can check their BTEUP Odd Semester Results on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in. BTEUP Result 2025 Click here BTEUP Results 2026 Date As per the official notice, the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester and special back paper results for the exams held in December 2025 on January 14, 2026. The Odd semester exam results are available on the official website: bteup.ac.in. Click on the 'Result' link and enter your Enrollment Number and Date of Birth to view your marks. How to Download UPBTE 2025 Result Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - bteup.ac.in Step 2: Click on the Result section Step 3: Select the course Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. BTEUP Results 2026 Odd Semester Link Check here the direct link for Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Results 2025 for various Semester examinations. Course Result Links Odd Semester Main December 2025 Click here Special Back Paper December - 2025 Click here Pharmacy Special Back Paper December - 2025 Click here BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation and Scrutiny Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation or scrutiny. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. However, in scrutiny, the answer sheet is checked for any un-evaluated answer or any miscalculation in the total of marks. Re-evaluation and scrutiny costs per paper are Rs 500 and Rs 60 respectively. The students need to pay the BTEUP reevaluation fees online.