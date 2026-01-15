BTEUP Result 2026 OUT at bteup.ac.in, Check Odd Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF
BTEUP Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the odd semester and special back paper results on its official website- bteup.ac.in on January 14 2026. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the BTEUP odd semester result PDF.
BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester main, special back paper and pharmacy special back paper results for the exams held in December 2025. As per the information available on the website, the BTEUP Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in on January 14, 2026. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Odd Semester result, the students need to enter their enrollment number. After downloading your BTEUP December 2025 Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
Check BTEUP Result 2026 Even Semester and Special Back Paper [Latest Result]
BTEUP Results 2026 Official Website Link
As per the latest update, BTEUP released the odd semester results for various programs. The students can check their BTEUP Odd Semester Results on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in.
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BTEUP Result 2025
BTEUP Results 2026 Date
As per the official notice, the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester and special back paper results for the exams held in December 2025 on January 14, 2026. The Odd semester exam results are available on the official website: bteup.ac.in. Click on the 'Result' link and enter your Enrollment Number and Date of Birth to view your marks.
How to Download UPBTE 2025 Result
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - bteup.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Result section
Step 3: Select the course
Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
BTEUP Results 2026 Odd Semester Link
Check here the direct link for Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.
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Course
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Result Links
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Odd Semester Main December 2025
|Click here
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Special Back Paper December - 2025
|Click here
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Pharmacy Special Back Paper December - 2025
BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation and Scrutiny
Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation or scrutiny. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. However, in scrutiny, the answer sheet is checked for any un-evaluated answer or any miscalculation in the total of marks. Re-evaluation and scrutiny costs per paper are Rs 500 and Rs 60 respectively. The students need to pay the BTEUP reevaluation fees online.
How to Apply For BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation and Scrutiny
The students can apply online at the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for BTEUP Result 2025 reevaluation.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bteup.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on 'Apply For Scrutiny/Re-Evaluation' link
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and pay fee online
Step 4: After fees submission take receipt of payment
Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025
Once you have downloaded your BTEUP Result PDF, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you notice any mistakes, report them to the exam authorities right away for a timely correction. The BTEUP Result will include the following details:
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
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