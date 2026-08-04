CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Check out CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus for board exam 2026-27. Students can find a PDF link to access a detailed syllabus.The syllabus can be utilized to prepare for the upcoming board exams. It details the latest curriculum, course structure, and paper design to develop subject understanding.
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus: Students can find the CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus from here. For the 2026-27 academic cycle, there is no major changes suggested by the board for the subject. As an elective paper, students are supposed to prepare for the theory paper, which is of 70 marks, along with project works carrying 30 marks. The syllabus outlines fundamentals of business activities, operative activities, establishing businesses, and areas of business.
From below, students can find a comprehensive outline of the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus. A direct download link is also provided for students to access the PDF for board preparation.
Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
Students can check the CBSE Class 9 syllabus exam details for the 2026-27 session shared below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Examination
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Subject
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Elements of Business
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Class
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9
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Subject Code
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154
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory:
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70 Marks
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Practical/Project
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30 Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Official Website
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www.cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 9 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Marks Distribution
The CBSE board, for Class 9 Elements of Business details four units to teach students the fundamentals of business. The units are divided to explain concepts like business activities, to understanding the areas of business. To understand the paper structure, students can refer to the table shared below containing unit-wise marks distribution.
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Unit
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Content
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Marks
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I
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Fundamentals of Business Activities
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20
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II
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Operative Activities in Business
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20
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III
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Steps Involved in Establishing Business
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15
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IV
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Fundamental Areas of Business
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15
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Practical/Project
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30
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Total
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100
CBSE Class 9 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
As per the CBSE board, by studying the Class 9 Elements of Business students will be able to develop standard understanding of how business functions. Whether it be large scale or small, the fundamental remains the same. An upgraded chapters will be available for Class 10 students if they select the elective paper. To prepare well for the board exam, students can refer to the unit-wise chapters shared below.
UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities
(a) Characteristics of Business Activities
(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from
(i) Profession
(ii) Employment
(c) Characteristics of vocational activities
(d) Factors affecting business
(i) Economic
(ii) Social
(iii) Political
UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business
(a) Industry – concept
(b) Commerce – concept
(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature
(d) Commerce
(i) Banking
(ii) Insurance
(iii) Transportation
(iv) Trade
UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business
(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization
(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features
(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types
UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business
(a) Finance – Meaning
(b) Marketing – Meaning
(c) Human Resources – Meaning
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Businesss: Practical Guidelines
To be assessed for project work, students have to submit a 20-30 page project or a chart. The project work will be evaluated by the school based on these criteria:
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Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)
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Viva (10 Marks)
Students can access the full CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link shared below.
Check: CBSE Class 9 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
Students can utilize the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus to make a detailed plan for their studies. This will keep you in check with your study plan and a step ahead in board preparation.
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