CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus: Students can find the CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus from here. For the 2026-27 academic cycle, there is no major changes suggested by the board for the subject. As an elective paper, students are supposed to prepare for the theory paper, which is of 70 marks, along with project works carrying 30 marks. The syllabus outlines fundamentals of business activities, operative activities, establishing businesses, and areas of business.

From below, students can find a comprehensive outline of the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus. A direct download link is also provided for students to access the PDF for board preparation.

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.