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Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:41 IST

NEET 2026 result has been released, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram to estimate their admission prospects.

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026
Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram is one of the prominent government medical colleges in Kerala, offering admission to the MBBS programme through NEET UG. For All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling and releases the college-wise opening and closing ranks. Until the official Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026 is released, candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff and expected cutoff trends to estimate their admission chances. 

Comparing their NEET UG 2026 rank with previous-year and expected closing ranks can help candidates make informed choices during counselling.

Also check: Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks 

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Expected Cutoff 2026

Check the expected NEET UG cutoffs for MBBS admissions at Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram for 2026. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

General

213 - 347

1574 - 1695

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

OBC

788 - 821

2189 - 2301

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

EWS

3495 - 6441

8578 - 10965

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

SC

14766 - 19182

42365 - 49695

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

ST

36305 - 58934

81011 - 93021

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Cutoff 2025

This table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 213-1695
  • OBC: 788-2301
  • EWS: 7417- 8450
  • SC: 14766-39027
  • ST: 66137-90752

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

General

213

1695

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

OBC

788

2301

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

EWS

7417

8450

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

SC

14766

39027

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

ST

66137

90752

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Cutoff 2024

The following table shows the Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET cutoff for 2024. The General category recorded a closing rank of 1,606, while the ST category had a closing rank of 56,771. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

General

662

1606

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

OBC

851

2060

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

EWS

3495

7203

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

SC

24933

43043

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

ST

36305

56771

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Cutoff 2023

This table shows the NEET Cutoff 2023 for Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks:

  • General: 214-1228
  • OBC: 863-2105
  • EWS: 8421-10965
  • SC: 21600-49695
  • ST: 74873-93021

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

General

214

1228

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

OBC

863

2105

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

EWS

8421

10965

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

SC

21600

49695

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

All India

ST

74873

93021

Also check: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 12:41 IST

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