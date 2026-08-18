Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram is one of the prominent government medical colleges in Kerala, offering admission to the MBBS programme through NEET UG. For All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling and releases the college-wise opening and closing ranks. Until the official Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026 is released, candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff and expected cutoff trends to estimate their admission chances.

Comparing their NEET UG 2026 rank with previous-year and expected closing ranks can help candidates make informed choices during counselling.

Also check: Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks