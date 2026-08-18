Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET 2026 result has been released, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram to estimate their admission prospects.
Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram is one of the prominent government medical colleges in Kerala, offering admission to the MBBS programme through NEET UG. For All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling and releases the college-wise opening and closing ranks. Until the official Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Cutoff 2026 is released, candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff and expected cutoff trends to estimate their admission chances.
Comparing their NEET UG 2026 rank with previous-year and expected closing ranks can help candidates make informed choices during counselling.
Also check: Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Expected Cutoff 2026
Check the expected NEET UG cutoffs for MBBS admissions at Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram for 2026. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
213 - 347
|
1574 - 1695
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
788 - 821
|
2189 - 2301
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
3495 - 6441
|
8578 - 10965
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
14766 - 19182
|
42365 - 49695
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
36305 - 58934
|
81011 - 93021
Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Cutoff 2025
This table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 213-1695
- OBC: 788-2301
- EWS: 7417- 8450
- SC: 14766-39027
- ST: 66137-90752
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
213
|
1695
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
788
|
2301
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
7417
|
8450
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
14766
|
39027
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
66137
|
90752
Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Cutoff 2024
The following table shows the Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET cutoff for 2024. The General category recorded a closing rank of 1,606, while the ST category had a closing rank of 56,771.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
662
|
1606
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
851
|
2060
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
3495
|
7203
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
24933
|
43043
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
36305
|
56771
Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram NEET Cutoff 2023
This table shows the NEET Cutoff 2023 for Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks:
- General: 214-1228
- OBC: 863-2105
- EWS: 8421-10965
- SC: 21600-49695
- ST: 74873-93021
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
214
|
1228
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
863
|
2105
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8421
|
10965
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
21600
|
49695
|
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
74873
|
93021
Also check: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.