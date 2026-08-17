Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), Assam, offers MBBS admission through NEET UG. For candidates seeking admission under the All India Quota (AIQ), counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026 will be released through the round-wise seat allotment results.

Until the official cutoffs are announced, candidates can check the opening and closing ranks and compare them with their NEET rank to assess their admission chances.

Also check: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the expected NEET UG Cutoff 2026 for MBBS admissions at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances.