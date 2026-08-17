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Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 18:43 IST

Candidates can review the Tezpur Medical College & Hospital's NEET UG expected ranks for 2026 and historical data from 2023-2025. Check the opening and closing ranks across various categories under the All India Quota to assess their admission chances.

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), Assam, offers MBBS admission through NEET UG. For candidates seeking admission under the All India Quota (AIQ), counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026 will be released through the round-wise seat allotment results.

Until the official cutoffs are announced, candidates can check the opening and closing ranks and compare them with their NEET rank to assess their admission chances.

Also check: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks 

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the expected NEET UG Cutoff 2026 for MBBS admissions at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

General

12384 - 13944

17335 - 17748

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

OBC

12607 - 13976

19191 - 20306

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

EWS

18371 - 19663

20683 - 21375

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

SC

54236 - 84345

99095 - 105486

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

ST

100614 - 104903

111256 - 120313

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Cutoff 2025

This table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for Tezpur Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 12,773-17,344
  • OBC: 12,607-20,306
  • EWS: 20,139-21,375
  • SC: 103,208-105,486
  • ST: 101,313-114,020

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

General

12,773

17,344

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

OBC

12,607

20,306

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

EWS

20,139

21,375

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

SC

103,208

105,486

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

ST

101,313

114,020

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Cutoff 2024

The following table shows the Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET cutoff for 2024. The General category recorded a closing rank of 17,748, while the ST category had a closing rank of 100,614. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

General

16,937

17,748

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

OBC

14,271

18,346

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

EWS

19,731

20,877

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

SC

54,236

92,187

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

ST

100,614

100,614

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Cutoff 2023

The following table highlights the Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET cutoff for 2023. The General category recorded a closing rank of 16,697, while the ST category had a closing rank of 120,313.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

General

12,384

16,697

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

OBC

16,960

17,673

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

EWS

18,371

18,663

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

SC

82,354

93,481

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

MBBS

All India

ST

120,313

120,313

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 18:43 IST

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