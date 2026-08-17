Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can review the Tezpur Medical College & Hospital's NEET UG expected ranks for 2026 and historical data from 2023-2025. Check the opening and closing ranks across various categories under the All India Quota to assess their admission chances.
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), Assam, offers MBBS admission through NEET UG. For candidates seeking admission under the All India Quota (AIQ), counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Cutoff 2026 will be released through the round-wise seat allotment results.
Until the official cutoffs are announced, candidates can check the opening and closing ranks and compare them with their NEET rank to assess their admission chances.
Also check: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Expected Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the expected NEET UG Cutoff 2026 for MBBS admissions at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in assessing their admission chances.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12384 - 13944
|
17335 - 17748
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
12607 - 13976
|
19191 - 20306
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
18371 - 19663
|
20683 - 21375
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
54236 - 84345
|
99095 - 105486
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
100614 - 104903
|
111256 - 120313
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Cutoff 2025
This table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for Tezpur Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 12,773-17,344
- OBC: 12,607-20,306
- EWS: 20,139-21,375
- SC: 103,208-105,486
- ST: 101,313-114,020
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12,773
|
17,344
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
12,607
|
20,306
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
20,139
|
21,375
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
103,208
|
105,486
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
101,313
|
114,020
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Cutoff 2024
The following table shows the Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET cutoff for 2024. The General category recorded a closing rank of 17,748, while the ST category had a closing rank of 100,614.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
16,937
|
17,748
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
14,271
|
18,346
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
19,731
|
20,877
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
54,236
|
92,187
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
100,614
|
100,614
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET Cutoff 2023
The following table highlights the Tezpur Medical College & Hospital NEET cutoff for 2023. The General category recorded a closing rank of 16,697, while the ST category had a closing rank of 120,313.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12,384
|
16,697
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
16,960
|
17,673
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
18,371
|
18,663
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
82,354
|
93,481
|
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
120,313
|
120,313
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.