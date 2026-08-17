Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore, offers MBBS admission based on NEET UG followed by the counselling process. The 2026 cutoff will be released after the respective counselling rounds and will depend on factors such as NEET UG performance, candidate category, seat availability and the choices filled by applicants. The 2025 MP NEET UG counselling data shows that the MBBS General category closing rank at SAIMS was 66,211 in Round 1.

Candidates can use the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to understand competition level and estimate their admission chances in 2026.

Also check: NIMS University Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks

This table highlights the Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 and Previous Years’ Ranks for Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. The General category is expected to open at 65,388 and close at 66,211. Moreover, the SC category admissions are expected to start at rank 2,19,409 and finish at rank 2,25,063.