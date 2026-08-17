Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET 2026 result has been released, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences to estimate their admission chances.
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore, offers MBBS admission based on NEET UG followed by the counselling process. The 2026 cutoff will be released after the respective counselling rounds and will depend on factors such as NEET UG performance, candidate category, seat availability and the choices filled by applicants. The 2025 MP NEET UG counselling data shows that the MBBS General category closing rank at SAIMS was 66,211 in Round 1.
Candidates can use the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to understand competition level and estimate their admission chances in 2026.
Also check: NIMS University Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks
This table highlights the Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 and Previous Years’ Ranks for Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. The General category is expected to open at 65,388 and close at 66,211. Moreover, the SC category admissions are expected to start at rank 2,19,409 and finish at rank 2,25,063.
Based on previous years’ trends, the General category Round 1 cutoff closed at 66,211 in 2025 and 63,799 in 2024. Meanwhile, the SC category admissions closed at rank 2,25,063 in 2025 and 2,18,155 in 2024.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Category
|
2025 R1
|
2024 R1
|
2023 R1
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
MBBS
|
General
|
66211
|
63799
|
65714
|
65388 - 66211
|
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
70230
|
70801
|
70245
|
70404.3 - 70801
|
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
SC
|
225063
|
218155
|
207156
|
219409.2 - 225063
|
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences
|
MBBS
|
ST
|
412902
|
447488
|
388049
|
418307.2 - 447488
Factors Affecting SAIMS Cutoff 2026
The cutoff for SAIMS change every year depending on several factors:
- NEET UG 2026 difficulty level
- Number of candidates qualified NEET
- NEET scores and ranks of applicants
- Number of available MBBS seats
- Candidate category and reservation
- Choice preferences submitted during counselling
- Seat availability after each counselling round
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.