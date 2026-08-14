NIMS University Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

NIMS University Jaipur is one of the prominent private medical universities in Rajasthan offering MBBS admission through NEET UG. For admission to the MBBS course, candidates must qualify for NEET UG and participate in the counselling process conducted by the Rajasthan NEET Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board. The NIMS University Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026 will be determined after the counselling rounds based on factors such as NEET rank, category, seat availability, candidate preferences and the difficulty level of the exam. Until the official cutoffs are announced, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks along with previous-year cutoff trends to get an idea of their admission chances.

NIMS University Jaipur NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks

This table highlights the Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 and Previous Years’ Ranks for NIMS University Jaipur. The General category is expected to open at 10,87,112 and close at 11,10,130. Moreover, the SC category admissions are expected to start at rank 10,75,651 and finish at rank 12,51,417.

Based on previous years’ trends, the General category Round 1 cutoff closed at 10,76,504 in 2025 and 11,10,130 in 2024. Meanwhile, the SC category admissions closed at rank 12,20,000 in 2025 and 12,51,417 in 2024.