NIMS University Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
NEET 2026 result has been released, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for NIMS University Jaipur to estimate their admission chances.
NIMS University Jaipur is one of the prominent private medical universities in Rajasthan offering MBBS admission through NEET UG. For admission to the MBBS course, candidates must qualify for NEET UG and participate in the counselling process conducted by the Rajasthan NEET Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board. The NIMS University Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026 will be determined after the counselling rounds based on factors such as NEET rank, category, seat availability, candidate preferences and the difficulty level of the exam. Until the official cutoffs are announced, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks along with previous-year cutoff trends to get an idea of their admission chances.
Also check: Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
NIMS University Jaipur NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks
This table highlights the Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 and Previous Years’ Ranks for NIMS University Jaipur. The General category is expected to open at 10,87,112 and close at 11,10,130. Moreover, the SC category admissions are expected to start at rank 10,75,651 and finish at rank 12,51,417.
Based on previous years’ trends, the General category Round 1 cutoff closed at 10,76,504 in 2025 and 11,10,130 in 2024. Meanwhile, the SC category admissions closed at rank 12,20,000 in 2025 and 12,51,417 in 2024.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Category
|
2025 R1
|
2024 R1
|
2023 R1
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
NIMS University, Jaipur
|
MBBS
|
General
|
1076504
|
1110130
|
1079105
|
1087112 - 1110130
|
NIMS University, Jaipur
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
1317077
|
1389265
|
1177185
|
1310755 - 1389265
|
NIMS University, Jaipur
|
MBBS
|
SC
|
1220000
|
1251417
|
451134
|
1075651 - 1251417
|
NIMS University, Jaipur
|
MBBS
|
ST
|
1152451
|
1362872
|
415971
|
1068281 - 1362872
|
NIMS University, Jaipur
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
980000
|
883633
|
809097
|
916909 - 980000
|
NIMS University, Jaipur
|
MBBS
|
MBC (More Backward Classes)
|
1180000
|
1028524
|
-
|
898557 - 1180000
Factors Affecting NIMS Jaipur NEET Cutoff 2026
Given below are the several factors that determine the final cutoff for NIMS University Jaipur:
- NEET rank
- Number of applicants
- NEET UG 2026 difficulty level
- Seat availability
- Category and quota
- Choice filling
- Counselling round
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.