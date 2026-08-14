Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the Osmania Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 by reviewing the expected opening and closing ranks for various categories. It also provides an overview of previous years' cutoff trends to guide candidates in their choice filling process.
Osmania Medical College (OMC), Hyderabad, is one of the top government medical colleges in Telangana for MBBS admission through NEET UG 2026. Candidates who qualify for NEET UG 2026 can participate in the Telangana state counselling for 85% state quota seats, while MCC conducts counselling for 15% All India Quota seats. The Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 will be released after the respective counselling rounds and will include the opening and closing ranks for different categories and quotas. Until the official cutoff is announced, candidates can check the expected and previous years’ cutoff ranks to assess their chances of admission.
Also check: Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Osmania Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 (All India Quota)
- For the General category, the expected 2026 AIQ opening ranks range from 401 to 956, while closing ranks are anticipated between 3,188 and 3,517.
- For reserved categories (OBC, EWS, ST, SC), opening ranks span from 1,746 to 35,098, with closing ranks extending up to 60,966 for SC candidates.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
401 - 956
|
3188 - 3517
|
OBC
|
1746 - 2842
|
5357 - 6915
|
EWS
|
4746 - 5198
|
6309 - 6616
|
ST
|
17677 - 22476
|
41897 - 46941
|
SC
|
21103 - 35098
|
47889 - 60966
Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025 (All India Quota)
The following table highlights the NEET 2025 Cutoff for Osmania Medical College. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 401-2892
- OBC: 1746-4329
- EWS: 5481-6616
- ST: 17677-46941
- SC: 21103-34828
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
401
|
2892
|
OBC
|
1746
|
4329
|
EWS
|
5481
|
6616
|
ST
|
17677
|
46941
|
SC
|
21103
|
34828
Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024 (All India Quota)
-
The General category cutoff for 2024 opened at rank 1,113 and closed at 3,517 under the All India Quota.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1113
|
3517
|
EWS
|
4013
|
6915
|
OBC
|
4746
|
5813
|
SC
|
24708
|
33079
|
ST
|
47326
|
60966
Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023 (All India Quota)
This table shows the NEET Cutoff 2023 for Osmania Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2107
|
3436
|
EWS
|
3827
|
5589
|
OBC
|
5170
|
6287
|
SC
|
31125
|
42514
|
ST
|
51742
|
60926
Telangana NEET Counselling: Expected 2026 and Previous Year Closing Ranks
For the General category, the 2026 closing rank is expected to be between 11,813 and 14,439, which is a slight change from 13,126 in 2025. The estimated 2026 cutoff ranks for the CAP category are expected to start at 13,148 and close at 16,070.
|
Category
|
2026 Closing Rank (Expected)
|
2025 Closing Rank
|
General
|
11813 - 14439
|
13126
|
ST
|
92774 - 113390
|
103082
|
BCE
|
17771 - 21720
|
19745
|
MRC
|
108406 - 132496
|
120451
|
PH
|
938701 - 1147301
|
1043001
|
CAP
|
13148 - 16070
|
14609
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.