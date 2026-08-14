Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

Osmania Medical College (OMC), Hyderabad, is one of the top government medical colleges in Telangana for MBBS admission through NEET UG 2026. Candidates who qualify for NEET UG 2026 can participate in the Telangana state counselling for 85% state quota seats, while MCC conducts counselling for 15% All India Quota seats. The Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 will be released after the respective counselling rounds and will include the opening and closing ranks for different categories and quotas. Until the official cutoff is announced, candidates can check the expected and previous years’ cutoff ranks to assess their chances of admission.

The following table highlights the NEET 2025 Cutoff for Osmania Medical College . Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

For reserved categories (OBC, EWS, ST, SC), opening ranks span from 1,746 to 35,098, with closing ranks extending up to 60,966 for SC candidates.

For the General category, the expected 2026 AIQ opening ranks range from 401 to 956, while closing ranks are anticipated between 3,188 and 3,517.

Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024 (All India Quota)

The General category cutoff for 2024 opened at rank 1,113 and closed at 3,517 under the All India Quota.

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1113 3517 EWS 4013 6915 OBC 4746 5813 SC 24708 33079 ST 47326 60966

Osmania Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023 (All India Quota)

This table shows the NEET Cutoff 2023 for Osmania Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 2107 3436 EWS 3827 5589 OBC 5170 6287 SC 31125 42514 ST 51742 60926

Telangana NEET Counselling: Expected 2026 and Previous Year Closing Ranks

For the General category, the 2026 closing rank is expected to be between 11,813 and 14,439, which is a slight change from 13,126 in 2025. The estimated 2026 cutoff ranks for the CAP category are expected to start at 13,148 and close at 16,070.