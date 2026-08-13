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Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 18:41 IST

Candidates can check the Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 by reviewing the expected opening and closing ranks for various categories. It also provides a clear overview of the seat matrix and previous years' cutoff trends to guide candidates in their choice filling process.   

Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, is one of the prominent government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Admission to its MBBS programme is based on NEET UG scores and is conducted through All India Quota (AIQ) and Andhra Pradesh state counselling. Since the 2026 counselling process is currently underway, the final 2026 closing ranks will be available after the respective counselling rounds.

Candidates can use the Home State quota data, previous-year closing ranks and expected 2026 cutoff to estimate their chances of securing an MBBS seat at Andhra Medical College.

Also check: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Andhra Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks

This table highlights the Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 and Previous Years’ Ranks for Andhra Medical College. The General category is expected to open at 20,424 and close at 21,031. Moreover, the SC category admissions are expected to start at rank 67,155 and finish at rank 71,615. 

Based on historical trends, the General category Round 1 cutoff settled at 21,031 in 2025 and 20,793 in 2024. Meanwhile, the SC category admissions closed at rank 65,207 in 2025 and 71,615 in 2024.

College Name

Course

Category

2025 R1

2024 R1

2023 R1

2026 R1 Expected

Andhra Medical College

MBBS

General

21031

20793

18357

20424 - 21031

Andhra Medical College

MBBS

SC

65207

71615

65337

67155 - 71615

Andhra Medical College

MBBS

ST

123589

131686

113433

123986 - 131686

Andhra Medical College

MBBS

BCA

20132

22160

325851

81884 - 325851

Andhra Medical College

MBBS

BCB

28001

23034

18357

24582 - 28001

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam: MBBS Seat Matrix

The MBBS seat breakdown for Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam offers a total of 250 seats based on NEET-UG scores. Out of these, 37 seats are for the 15% All India Quota, while the remaining 213 seats are filled through the 85% State Quota.

Parameter

Details

Total Annual Intake

250 seats

All India Quota (AIQ)

37 seats (15%)

State Quota

213 seats (85%)

Qualifying Exam

NEET-UG

Factors Determining NEET Cutoff 2026

Given below are the factors that influence the cutoff shift every year:

  • NEET UG 2026 rank and score
  • Category of the candidate
  • Number of available seats
  • Number of candidates participating in counselling
  • Choice preferences filled by candidates
  • Difficulty level and overall competition
  • Counselling round

Also check: JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 18:41 IST

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