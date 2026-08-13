Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, is one of the prominent government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Admission to its MBBS programme is based on NEET UG scores and is conducted through All India Quota (AIQ) and Andhra Pradesh state counselling. Since the 2026 counselling process is currently underway, the final 2026 closing ranks will be available after the respective counselling rounds.

Candidates can use the Home State quota data, previous-year closing ranks and expected 2026 cutoff to estimate their chances of securing an MBBS seat at Andhra Medical College.

Also check: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

Andhra Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks

This table highlights the Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 and Previous Years’ Ranks for Andhra Medical College. The General category is expected to open at 20,424 and close at 21,031. Moreover, the SC category admissions are expected to start at rank 67,155 and finish at rank 71,615.