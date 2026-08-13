GATE 2027 Registration
Focus

JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 16:38 IST

This article details the JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 by reviewing the expected opening and closing ranks for various categories. It also provides a  overview of previous years' cutoff trends to guide candidates in their choice filling process.

JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

JSS Medical College, Mysuru is one of the popular deemed medical colleges for MBBS admission through NEET UG. For the 2026-27 academic session, candidates seeking admission to the college through MCC counselling should complete their registration and choice filling before the deadline. The last date for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice filling is August 13, 2026. MCC has also released a revised Round 1 counselling schedule on August 13, 2026. 

Candidates should include JSS Medical College in their choice list based on their NEET UG rank, preferred course, category and previous-year cutoff trends. The JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 will be announced after the counselling rounds and will depend on factors such as the number of applicants, seat availability, candidate preferences and the NEET UG rank of candidates.

Candidates can also check the previous years’ opening and closing ranks, category-wise seat matrix and expected cutoff 2026 to make better decisions while filling their choices.

Also check: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the JSS Medical College Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category under Deemed Quota is expected to open between 15142 - 23962 and close between 130014 - 174229. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions are expected to start between rank 182550 - 245038 and finish between rank 976052 - 1044410. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

15142 - 23962

130014 - 174229

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

56032 - 66157

127825 - 168607

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

182550 - 245038

976052 - 1044410

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

421865 - 524917

839718 - 1140873

JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for JSS Medical College. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 15,142-117,000
  • Non-Resident Indian (General): 195,272-1,044,410

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

15,142

117,000

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

56,032

116,690

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

195,272

1,044,410

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

421,865

839,633

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

ST

301,604

301,604

JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 where the General category under Deemed Quota opened at 16,423 and closed at 122,228. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions started at rank 369,643 and finished at rank 870,311. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

16,423

122,228

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

71,971

119,196

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

369,643

870,311

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

639,092

639,092

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

SC

355,857

843,057

JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks

This table highlights the NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks for JSS Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 57,325-174,229
  • Non-Resident Indian (General): 182,550-963,771

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

57,325

174,229

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

82,751

168,607

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

General

182,550

963,771

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

611,289

1,140,873

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

SC

655,011

655,011

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian

EWS

945,148

945,148

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 16:38 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News