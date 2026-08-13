JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
This article details the JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 by reviewing the expected opening and closing ranks for various categories. It also provides a overview of previous years' cutoff trends to guide candidates in their choice filling process.
JSS Medical College, Mysuru is one of the popular deemed medical colleges for MBBS admission through NEET UG. For the 2026-27 academic session, candidates seeking admission to the college through MCC counselling should complete their registration and choice filling before the deadline. The last date for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice filling is August 13, 2026. MCC has also released a revised Round 1 counselling schedule on August 13, 2026.
Candidates should include JSS Medical College in their choice list based on their NEET UG rank, preferred course, category and previous-year cutoff trends. The JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 will be announced after the counselling rounds and will depend on factors such as the number of applicants, seat availability, candidate preferences and the NEET UG rank of candidates.
Candidates can also check the previous years’ opening and closing ranks, category-wise seat matrix and expected cutoff 2026 to make better decisions while filling their choices.
Also check: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the JSS Medical College Expected NEET Cutoff 2026 where the General category under Deemed Quota is expected to open between 15142 - 23962 and close between 130014 - 174229. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions are expected to start between rank 182550 - 245038 and finish between rank 976052 - 1044410.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
15142 - 23962
|
130014 - 174229
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
56032 - 66157
|
127825 - 168607
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
182550 - 245038
|
976052 - 1044410
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
421865 - 524917
|
839718 - 1140873
JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for JSS Medical College. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 15,142-117,000
- Non-Resident Indian (General): 195,272-1,044,410
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
15,142
|
117,000
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
56,032
|
116,690
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
195,272
|
1,044,410
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
421,865
|
839,633
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
ST
|
301,604
|
301,604
JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 where the General category under Deemed Quota opened at 16,423 and closed at 122,228. Moreover, the NRI Quota General category admissions started at rank 369,643 and finished at rank 870,311.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
16,423
|
122,228
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
71,971
|
119,196
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
369,643
|
870,311
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
639,092
|
639,092
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
SC
|
355,857
|
843,057
JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks for JSS Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Deemed/Paid Seats Quota (General): 57,325-174,229
- Non-Resident Indian (General): 182,550-963,771
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
57,325
|
174,229
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
82,751
|
168,607
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
182,550
|
963,771
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
611,289
|
1,140,873
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
SC
|
655,011
|
655,011
|
JSS Medical College, Mysuru
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
EWS
|
945,148
|
945,148
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.