JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

JSS Medical College, Mysuru is one of the popular deemed medical colleges for MBBS admission through NEET UG. For the 2026-27 academic session, candidates seeking admission to the college through MCC counselling should complete their registration and choice filling before the deadline. The last date for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice filling is August 13, 2026. MCC has also released a revised Round 1 counselling schedule on August 13, 2026.

Candidates should include JSS Medical College in their choice list based on their NEET UG rank, preferred course, category and previous-year cutoff trends. The JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 will be announced after the counselling rounds and will depend on factors such as the number of applicants, seat availability, candidate preferences and the NEET UG rank of candidates.