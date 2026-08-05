HTET Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download PRT, PGT & TGT Answer Key PDF at bseh.org.in

Key Points The HTET Final Answer Key 2026 has been officially released on bseh.org.in.

The HTET examination for PGT, TGT & PRT levels was held on 4 & 5 July 2026.

Provisional key released July 6; objections accepted from July 6-9, 2026.

HTET Final Answer Key 2026: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has officially released the Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website, bseh.org. The HTET examination was held on 4 & 5 July 2026 across Haryana. Candidates who have appeared in the PGT, TGT & PRT Levels of the exam can now check their Final answer key from the official website and check their responses carefully. The Provisional answer key was already released on 6 July 2026 and the objection window opens from 6 to 9 July 2026. After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key, the exam authority has now published the final version. Along with the Final Answer Key HTET has also declared the HTET Result 2026 on the official website. This answer key helps candidates estimate their final scores before the official result is announced. Since no further objections are accepted after the final answer key is released, it is considered the final basis for evaluation.

Haryana TET Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to Haryana TET Final Answer Key 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Board of School Education, Haryana Exam Name Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Exam Date 4 & 5 July, 2026 Exam Level Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) Provisional Answer Key Released 6 July 2026 Final Answer Key Released (Today) Login Credentials Registration Number & Date of Birth Official Website bseh.org.in HTET Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link HTET Final Answer Key 2026 is now available on the official website of bseh.org.in. Candidates who appeared in PRT, PGT & TGT Levels can now download the Final Answer Key 2026 from the direct link given below by using their registration number and date of birth.

HTET Final Answer Key Check Here Steps to Download HTET Final Answer Key 2026 Candidates can check & download the HTET Final answer key by following the steps below. Visit the official website of HTET, bseh.org.in.

On the home page, find the “Final Answer Key" link

Then, select your Level (PGT, PRT & TGT)

Now, fill in the registration number and date of birth

Then, the HTET Final Answer Key 2026 will appear on your screen.

Download the answer key and check your answers.

Save for future references Also Check:- HTET Result 2026 HTET Level 1, 2, 3 Result 2026 Qualifying Marks Candidates need to secure at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the HTET 2026 exam and become eligible for teaching posts in Haryana. The qualifying marks are the same for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams. Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below.