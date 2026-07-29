(OUT) Haryana HTET Result 2026 LIVE: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Result 2026 has officially released HTET Result 2026 today. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has been declared the HTET Result 2026 for all three levels, including Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) on 30 or 31 July 2026. The examination is conducted on 4 & 5 July, 2026 for a total of 150 marks, with no negative marking. Candidates who appeared for any of the levels can check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in. The result will include the scorecard with subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Along with the result, the board is also release the final answer key. Candidates can now check their HTET Result 2026 using their roll number and date of birth at the official website.
Click Here: HTET Final Answer Key 2026
Haryana TET Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to Haryana TET Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Board of School Education, Haryana
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Exam Name
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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)
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Exam Date
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4 & 5 July, 2026
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Exam Level
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Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT)
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Answer Key Released
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6 July 2026
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Result
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Released (Today)
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number & Password
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Official Website
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bseh.org.in
Steps to Check the HTET Result 2026
Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of Haryana TET, bseh.org.in
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Click on the "HTET Result 2026" link on the homepage
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A new login window will open
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Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth
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Click on the Submit button
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Your HTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen
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Check your scorecard and download it
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Take a printout for future reference
HTET Level 1, 2, 3 Result 2026 Qualifying Marks
Candidates need to secure at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the HTET 2026 exam and become eligible for teaching posts in Haryana. The qualifying marks are the same for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams. Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below.
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Category
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Qualifying Marks
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Percentage
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General/UR
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90
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60%
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SC/ST/Differently abled candidates of Haryana
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82
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55%
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SC & Differently abled candidates of other Indian states
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90
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60%
HTET Biometric Verification Official Notice Released
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued an official notice regarding biometric verification for HTET-qualified candidates. The verification process is being conducted to confirm the identity of candidates before issuing HTET eligibility certificates and completing related formalities. Qualified candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for details about the verification schedule, venue, required documents, and instructions. Candidates must appear for biometric verification on the allotted date and time. Check the district-wise verification centre list in the link given below:
Check: HTET Biometric Verification Schedule
HTET Certificate: Valid for Lifetime, Mandatory for Teacher Recruitment
The HTET certificate is valid for a lifetime, allowing qualified candidates to apply for teaching vacancies in Haryana without reappearing for the eligibility test. However, candidates should note that clearing HTET does not guarantee a government job. The certificate serves as a mandatory eligibility criterion for teacher recruitment, while final selection depends on the recruitment process, merit, document verification, and other conditions prescribed by the recruiting authority.