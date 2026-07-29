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(OUT) Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Download PRT TGT PGT Result PDF at bseh.org.in

Bebo Rani
By Bebo Rani
Aug 6, 2026, 00:15 IST

Haryana TET Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates who appeared for the Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams can now check and download the HTET result 2026 at bseh.org.in.

Haryana TET Result 2026
Haryana TET Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Result 2026 has officially released today at bseh.org.in
  • The HTET examination is conducted on 4 & 5 July, 2026
  • General category candidates need 60% marks and SC/OBC/PwD (Haryana domicile) candidates need 55% marks to qualify.

(OUT) Haryana HTET Result 2026 LIVE: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Result 2026 has officially released HTET Result 2026 today. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has been declared the HTET Result 2026 for all three levels, including Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) on 30 or 31 July 2026. The examination is conducted on 4 & 5 July, 2026 for a total of 150 marks, with no negative marking. Candidates who appeared for any of the levels can check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in. The result will include the scorecard with subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Along with the result, the board is also release the final answer key. Candidates can now check their HTET Result 2026 using their roll number and date of birth at the official website.

Click Here: HTET Final Answer Key 2026

Haryana TET Result 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information related to Haryana TET Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

Board of School Education, Haryana

Exam Name 

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

Exam Date 

4 & 5 July, 2026

Exam Level 

Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT)

Answer Key Released

6 July 2026

Result 

Released (Today)

Login Credentials 

Registration Number & Password

Official Website 

bseh.org.in

Steps to Check the HTET Result 2026

Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of Haryana TET, bseh.org.in

  • Click on the "HTET Result 2026" link on the homepage

  • A new login window will open

  • Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth

  • Click on the Submit button

  • Your HTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen

  • Check your scorecard and download it

  • Take a printout for future reference

HTET Level 1, 2, 3 Result 2026 Qualifying Marks 

Candidates need to secure at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the HTET 2026 exam and become eligible for teaching posts in Haryana. The qualifying marks are the same for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams. Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below.

Category 

Qualifying Marks 

Percentage 

General/UR

90

60%

SC/ST/Differently abled candidates of Haryana 

82

55%

SC & Differently abled candidates of other Indian states 

90

60%

HTET Biometric Verification Official Notice Released

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued an official notice regarding biometric verification for HTET-qualified candidates. The verification process is being conducted to confirm the identity of candidates before issuing HTET eligibility certificates and completing related formalities. Qualified candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for details about the verification schedule, venue, required documents, and instructions. Candidates must appear for biometric verification on the allotted date and time. Check the district-wise verification centre list in the link given below:

Check: HTET Biometric Verification Schedule

HTET Certificate: Valid for Lifetime, Mandatory for Teacher Recruitment

The HTET certificate is valid for a lifetime, allowing qualified candidates to apply for teaching vacancies in Haryana without reappearing for the eligibility test. However, candidates should note that clearing HTET does not guarantee a government job. The certificate serves as a mandatory eligibility criterion for teacher recruitment, while final selection depends on the recruitment process, merit, document verification, and other conditions prescribed by the recruiting authority.


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 6, 2026, 00:03 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Website May Be Slow Due to Heavy Traffic

    With thousands of candidates trying to access their results simultaneously, the official website may experience temporary slowdowns. Candidates are advised to wait for a few minutes and try again if the page does not load.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 23:52 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Qualifying HTET Does Not Guarantee a Job

    Candidates should note that qualifying the HTET exam makes them eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in Haryana. It does not guarantee appointment, as recruitment is conducted separately by the concerned authorities

  • Aug 5, 2026, 23:40 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: What to Check on Your Scorecard

    The HTET 2026 scorecard includes the candidate's name, roll number, level appeared for, category, marks obtained, qualifying status, and other personal details. Candidates should immediately report any discrepancy to BSEH

  • Aug 5, 2026, 23:23 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Results Announced for All Three Levels

    The HTET 2026 results have been declared for all three levels—Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT). Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 23:09 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Direct Link Active

    The Haryana Board has activated the HTET Result 2026 link on its official portal. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and download a copy of their scorecard for future reference.

    Click Here for HTET Result 2026 OUT

  • Aug 5, 2026, 23:04 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Scorecard Available Now

    The HTET 2026 scorecards are now available online. Candidates need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to access their results. The scorecard contains the candidate's marks, qualifying status, and other important details.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 23:03 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Officially Declared

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HTET Result 2026 for Levels 1 (PRT), 2 (TGT), and 3 (PGT). Candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their scorecards from the official website using their login credentials.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 22:55 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: BSEH Releases List of 1,973 Disqualified Candidates

    BSEH has released an official list of candidates disqualified from HTET 2026. These candidates failed to darken any of the four circles in more than 20 questions on their OMR answer sheets, as per instructions on the Admit Card and Examination City Intimation Slip. As a result, their OMR sheets were not evaluated and their candidature has been cancelled. The list covers candidates across Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT), totaling 1,973 names across all levels and subjects.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 22:53 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to Download Scorecard

    Candidates can download their HTET Result 2026 scorecard by visiting bseh.org.in, clicking on the HTET Result 2026 link, and entering their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. The scorecard will display marks obtained, qualifying status, and category details. Candidates are advised to save a printout for future reference.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 22:50 IST

    (OUT)HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Direct Link to Check Score at bseh.org.in

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET Result 2026 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) on 5 August 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at bseh.org.in by entering their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. The scorecard shows subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Qualified candidates will receive the HTET eligibility certificate.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 19:29 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Direct Link to Check Final Answer Key

    Candidates can check and download HTET Final Answer Key 2026 from the direct given below:

    Click Here for HTET Final Answer Key 2026

  • Aug 5, 2026, 19:21 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key OUT

    Candidates who are waiting for their HTET Result 2026 can now check their Final Answer Key 2026 for all the Levels on the official website, bseh.org.in. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:57 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: How It Compares to CTET's Qualifying Criteria

    Both HTET and CTET follow similar qualifying marks, 60% for General category and 55% for reserved categories. However, while CTET is valid across India for central schools, HTET is specific to Haryana government school recruitment, making it a crucial exam for state-level teaching aspirants.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:17 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Recap

    From admit card release on 1 July, to the exam on 4-5 July, followed by the provisional answer key on 6 July and the objection window closing on 9 July, HTET 2026 has moved through every stage smoothly except the final result declaration. Candidates are now just one step away from knowing their qualifying status.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:57 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Qualifying Marks

    Candidates need to secure at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the HTET 2026 exam and become eligible for teaching posts in Haryana. Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table given below:

    Category 

    Qualifying Marks 

    Percentage 

    General/UR

    90

    60%

    SC/ST/Differently abled candidates of Haryana 

    82

    55%

    SC & Differently abled candidates of other Indian states 

    90

    60%
  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:12 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Overall Qualification Rate

    Across 2021 to 2024, HTET's overall pass percentage moved from 10.13% to 14.24%, dipped slightly to 13.52%, then settled at 14.14%. This means the qualification rate has largely stabilised around 13-14% after an initial jump from 2021. For HTET 2026 aspirants, this steady pattern suggests the exam difficulty and competition level are unlikely to see any drastic change this year.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:26 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Biometric Verification Is Mandatory Before Result

    HTET Result 2026 is declared only after successful biometric verification, and candidates must complete this verification at designated centres, failing to do so may lead to their result being withheld. Candidates are advised to check for any biometric verification notice on bseh.org.in and complete the process on time to avoid delays in receiving their result.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:42 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check the Result

    Candidates can check the HTET Result 2026 only on the official website, bseh.org.in. No other website will have the authentic scorecard link.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:00 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pattern

    HTET 2025 exam was conducted on 30-31 July 2025, but the result was declared only on 10 November 2025 — a gap of over three months. Around 14.14% of candidates passed that year. This shows result timelines can sometimes stretch well beyond initial expectations. Candidates should stay patient and keep checking bseh.org.in for the official HTET 2026 update.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:28 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: No Official Announcement Yet as of 5 August

    As of 5 August 2026, BSEH has still not made any official announcement regarding the HTET Result 2026. Reports as recent as 4 August confirm the result is expected to be announced soon on the official website, bseh.org.in, but no confirmed date or declaration has been issued yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly and avoid relying on unconfirmed claims.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 17:34 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Level 1 (PRT) Exam Conducted Successfully

    The HTET 2026 Level 1 (PRT) exam was conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V in Haryana government schools. The exam was held on 4 or 5 July 2026 in offline OMR mode under strict security arrangements. Candidates appeared at various centres across Haryana with proper ID verification and CCTV monitoring in place.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:45 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: List of Qualified Candidates to Be Released Separately

    Based on last year's process, BSEH typically releases a separate list of qualified candidates alongside the individual scorecards. Candidates were able to check their names in this list on the official website after biometric verification was completed. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:18 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Biometric Verification Is Mandatory Before Result

    HTET Result 2026 is declared only after successful biometric verification, and candidates must complete this verification at designated centres ,failing to do so may lead to their result being withheld. Candidates are advised to check for any biometric verification notice on bseh.org.in and complete the process on time to avoid delays in receiving their result.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:45 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Certificate Validity

    Candidates who qualify HTET Exam 2026 will receive an eligibility certificate, which is valid for a lifetime.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:12 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: 2.33 Lakh Candidates Appeared Across 383 Centres

    A total of 2,33,294 candidates appeared for the HTET exam across 383 centres statewide, 73,091 for Level 3 (PGT) on 4 July, 1,19,141 for Level 2 (TGT) on 5 July, and 41,062 for Level 1 (PRT) on 5 July.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:52 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check the Result

    Candidates can check the HTET Result 2026 only on the official website, bseh.org.in. No other website will have the authentic scorecard link.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:16 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check 2021 Statistics

    In 2021, a total of 1,87,951 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 19,040 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 10.13%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 13.70% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the lowest at 4.30%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the highest pass percentage at 14.52% among the three levels that year.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:52 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: All Level Exam Conducted Successfully

    The HTET 2026 exam was conducted on 4 and 5 July 2026 across various centres in Haryana. The exam was held for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) posts under strict security arrangements at all centres. Candidates were instructed to reach exam centres at least 90 minutes before the exam started.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:40 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Qualifying Marks

    Candidates can check the official qualifying marks for all the levels of HTET 2026, including PRT, TGT & PGT.

    Category 

    Qualifying Marks 

    Percentage 

    General/UR

    90

    60%

    SC/ST/Differently abled candidates of Haryana 

    82

    55%

    SC & Differently abled candidates of other Indian states 

    90

    60%
  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:19 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous year Trends

    HTET 2025 exam was conducted on 30-31 July 2025, but the result was declared only on 10 November 2025, a gap of over three months. Around 14.14% of candidates passed that year. This shows result timelines can sometimes stretch well beyond initial expectations. Candidates should stay patient and keep checking bseh.org.in for the official HTET 2026 update.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:55 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Which Level is Toughest to Crack?

    According to the HTET data from the last four years, Level 3 (PGT) has consistently been the hardest to clear, with pass percentages is below 15% every single year, and as low as 8.89% in 2023. In comparison, Level 1 (PRT) and Level 2 (TGT) have seen good results. Candidates appearing for PGT this year should be prepared for tougher competition.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:36 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: What Job Opportunities Await Qualified Candidates

    The Haryana Staff Selection Commission recently announced 1,456 Primary Teacher (PRT) posts under the Mewat Cadre for HTET Level 1 qualified candidates. Separately, the Haryana Public Service Commission opened recruitment for 1,672 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts earlier this year. This shows qualifying HTET can open the door to sizeable recruitment drives across different Haryana government bodies, not just one single vacancy notice.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:23 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Cannot Be Re-Checked Once Declared

    As per BSEH guidelines, HTET Result 2026 cannot be re-evaluated or re-checked once declared, since OMR sheets are machine-evaluated and results are treated as final. Candidates who spot discrepancies in their photograph, signature, or personal details on the scorecard can contact the Board through its helpline or email, or visit the Bhiwani office with valid proof and a written application.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 10:33 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Second Exam Session Likely Later This Year

    Board sources indicate a second HTET exam session may be conducted around October-November 2026, reportedly to meet court requirements for holding the test annually. This would give candidates who miss qualifying in the current cycle another chance later this year, separate from today's pending result.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:30 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Pattern

    The HTET 2026 exam consists of 150 questions for 150 marks, with a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes and no negative marking. The exam is conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode, with the question paper available in both Hindi and English (except for language subjects). The paper covers Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Subject-Specific Knowledge (for TGT and PGT), depending on the level.Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and there's no penalty for wrong answers, making it easier for candidates to attempt every question.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 08:02 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: No Update Till Now

    The HTET Result 2026 has not been declared yet. BSEH is yet to issue any official confirmation on the result date. Candidates are advised to keep checking bseh.org.in regularly and avoid relying on unverified claims. This live blog will be updated as soon as the board makes any official announcement.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 20:39 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Soon

    The HTET Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon. Candidates are advised not to rely on rumours or unofficial claims and to wait for the confirmed announcement on bseh.org.in. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:10 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: MP Criticises Board Over Question Paper Errors

    Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has criticised the government over repeated errors, including misprints and wrong options, appearing in HTET 2026 question papers. She said such recurring flaws in competitive exams are damaging the future of young aspirants and held both the government and the exam-conducting body responsible for ensuring transparency, accountability, and quality from question paper preparation right through to result declaration.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:42 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Board Advises Candidates to Avoid Rumours

    The board has advised candidates to stay away from rumours spreading on social media and rely only on the official BSEH website for result and upcoming schedule updates. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:14 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: 2.33 Lakh Candidates Appeared Across 383 Centres

    A total of 2,33,294 candidates appeared for the exam across 383 centres statewide, in which 73,091 for Level 3 (PGT) on 4 July, 1,19,141 for Level 2 (TGT) on 5 July, and 41,062 for Level 1 (PRT) on 5 July. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:40 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Grace Marks May be Given for Misprint-Affected Questions

    Based on the committee's recommendations, affected candidates may be given grace marks as per rules for questions containing misprints, wrong options, and other technical errors.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:00 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Schedule to Be Released This Year

    The board is also planning to conduct the HTET 2026 exam within this year itself, changing its earlier delayed pattern of holding exams. Board Chairman Shanker Lal Dhoopad confirmed this plan. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:01 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: 10,000 Objections Received, Result in Final Stage

    BSEH received more than 10,000 objections from candidates regarding misprints, wrong options, and other technical errors across the Level 1, 2, and 3 question papers. The board has completed reviewing these objections and is now preparing to declare the result soon. The result was earlier expected in the last week of July, but the process took longer due to the large volume of objections requiring detailed resolution.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:56 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: When Will the Result Be Declared? Check Previous Year Trends

    BSEH has still not issued any official confirmation on the exact HTET 2026 result date. Today it's 3 August, and still these is no formal notice on bseh.org.in yet. Looking at previous years, HTET 2025 result took over three months after the exam, while HTET 2022 result came around two weeks after the exam concluded. Based on this pattern, candidates must stay prepared for either a quick release or a longer wait, and rely only on the official website for confirmed updates.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:56 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Still No Official Update About Result

    BSEH has not issued any fresh statement on the HTET Result 2026 as of now. Candidates continue to wait for the official update, with earlier indication pointing to the last week of July. There is still no result link live on bseh.org.in. Candidates are advisted to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

     

     

     

  • Aug 2, 2026, 19:50 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: No Negative Marking

    There is no negative marking in the HTET 2026 exam. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and unattempted or incorrect answers get zero marks

  • Aug 2, 2026, 19:29 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: What After Result?

    After HTET results are declared, qualified candidates become eligible to apply for various teacher recruitment in Haryana government schools, including PRT, TGT, and PGT posts. These vacancies are announced separately by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) or the Education Department. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 19:13 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Certificate Validity

    Candidates who qualify HTET 2026 will receive an eligibility certificate, which is valid for a lifetime as per the latest notifications.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 18:43 IST

    HTET Exam Analysis 2026 Live: Check Latest Status

    As of 2nd August 2026, BSEH has not officially declared the HTET result yet. There is no result notice on the official website, bseh.org.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website. The result is still expected in the first week of August.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 16:04 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage

    In 2021, a total of 1,87,951 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 19,040 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 10.13%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 13.70% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the lowest at 4.30%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the highest pass percentage at 14.52% among the three levels that year.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 15:31 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Know Qualifying Marks

    Candidates need to secure at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the HTET 2026 exam and become eligible for teaching posts in Haryana. The qualifying marks are the same for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams. Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below.

    Category 

    Qualifying Marks 

    Percentage 

    General/UR

    90

    60%

    SC/ST/Differently abled candidates of Haryana 

    82

    55%

    SC & Differently abled candidates of other Indian states 

    90

    60%
  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:59 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to Check Result

    Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 by following the steps given below:

    • Visit the official website of Haryana TET, bseh.org.in

    • Click on the "HTET Result 2026" link on the homepage

    • A new login window will open

    • Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth

    • Click on the Submit button

    • Your HTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen

    • Check your scorecard and download it

    • Take a printout for future reference

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:39 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Objection Window Closed, Final Key Awaited

    Candidates could raise objections against incorrect answers in the provisional key by paying a fee per question, which was refundable if the objection was found valid. The objection window closed on 9 July 2026 at 5:00 PM. The final answer key, to be prepared after reviewing all objections, is expected in the second or third week of July, after which the result will be declared.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:06 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Provisional Answer Key Released and Revised

    BSEH released the provisional HTET 2026 answer key on 6 July 2026 for all three levels, PRT, TGT, and PGT. A revised answer key was uploaded the next day, on 7 July 2026, on the official website.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:39 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: List of Qualified Candidates to Be Released Separately

    Based on last year's trend, BSEH typically releases a separate list of qualified candidates alongside the individual scorecards. Candidates were able to check their names in this list on the official website after biometric verification was completed. A similar list is expected for HTET 2026 once the result is declared.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:09 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Biometric Verification Is Mandatory Before Result

    HTET Result 2026 is declared only after successful biometric verification, and candidates must complete this verification at designated centres, failing to do so may lead to their result being withheld. Candidates are advised to check for any biometric verification notice on bseh.org.in and complete the process on time to avoid delays in receiving their result.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:53 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials Needed

    Candidates must have these login credentials to check their HTET Result 2026:

    • Registration Number
    • Password/Date of Birth. 

    Without these credentials, candidates are unable to check their HTET Result 2026. Candidates are advised to keep these details.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:49 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check Result

    Once the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the HTET Result 2026 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official webiste of Board of School Education Haryana,  bseh.org.in

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:45 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Soon

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the HTET 2026 result soon. HBSE Chairman Dr. Shanker Lal Dhopra stated the result is likely to be declared by the end of July, but August is started and yet their is no official announcement. Candidates must keep checking the official website for any latest update.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 18:00 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Latest Status Update

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has not yet declared the HTET Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams on 4 and 5 July 2026 are waiting for the official announcement. As per earlier statements, the result was expected in the last week of July. There is no result link live yet on the official website, bseh.org.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the site regularly and keep their registration number and password/date of birth ready to check the result as soon as it is released

  • Aug 1, 2026, 17:35 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates appeared for HTET 2026

    The number of candidates appearing for HTET has risen sharply since 2021, nearly doubling by 2024.

    • The overall pass percentage improved from 10.13% in 2021 to around 14% in the following years and has stayed steady in that range since 2022.
    • Level 3 (PGT) has consistently recorded the lowest pass percentage among the three levels across all four years, while Level 1 (PRT)
    • Level 2 (TGT) have shown relatively better and more stable results. Based on this trend, HTET 2026 pass percentage is likely to stay close to 13-15% overall.
  • Aug 1, 2026, 17:10 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: 2023 Was the Best Year for PRT Aspirants

    Candidates who appeared for Level 1 (PRT) in 2023 had the best odds in four years, with 21.74% clearing the exam, nearly double the 2021 pass rate. If this pattern holds, PRT aspirants in 2026 may have a slightly better chance compared to TGT and PGT candidates.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 17:05 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Trend Analysis and Expected Pass Percentage

    Over 2021-2023, HTET's overall pass percentage stayed between 10-14%, with Level 2 (TGT) generally recording the most qualified candidates and Level 3 (PGT) the lowest pass rate. Based on this trend, HTET 2026 results may follow a similar pattern, with overall pass percentage likely ranging between 12-16% across all three levels

  • Aug 1, 2026, 14:59 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: How It Compares to CTET's Qualifying Criteria

    Both HTET and CTET follow similar qualifying marks, 60% for General category and 55% for reserved categories. However, while CTET is valid across India for central schools, HTET is specific to Haryana government school recruitment, making it a crucial exam for state-level teaching aspirants.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 14:27 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Overall Qualification Rate , A 4-Year Snapshot

    Across 2021 to 2024, HTET's overall pass percentage moved from 10.13% to 14.24%, dipped slightly to 13.52%, then settled at 14.14%. This means the qualification rate has largely stabilised around 13-14% after an initial jump from 2021. For HTET 2026 aspirants, this steady pattern suggests the exam difficulty and competition level are unlikely to see any drastic change this year

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:28 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Did You Know? TGT Has the Most Candidates Every Year

    Level 2 (TGT) consistently attracts the highest number of candidates among all three levels, over 1.6 lakh appeared in 2024 alone, more than PRT and PGT combined in some years. Despite the huge number of aspirants, TGT's pass percentage has stayed close to 16% for the past three years, showing steady but limited qualification rates.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:10 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Level 1 (PRT) Pass Rate Trend Over the Years

    Level 1 (PRT) pass percentage has shown a mixed trend: 13.70% in 2021, rising to 15.83% in 2022, jumping to 21.74% in 2023, then settling at 16.20% in 2024. This makes PRT the most improved level compared to TGT and PGT, with 2023 recording its best-ever pass percentage.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:46 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Soon

    The HTET Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon, but BSEH has not issued any official statement confirming the exact date so far. Candidates are advised not to rely on rumours or unofficial claims and to wait for the confirmed announcement on bseh.org.in. This live blog will be updated immediately once BSEH releases any official notice regarding the result.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 20:19 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Highlights

    Candidates can find all the information related to Haryana TET Result 2026 in the table given below:

    Particulars 

    Details 

    Conducting Body 

    Board of School Education, Haryana

    Exam Name 

    Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

    Exam Date 

    4 & 5 July, 2026

    Exam Level 

    Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT)

    Answer Key Released

    6 July 2026

    Result Expected 

    30 & 31 July, 2026

    Login Credentials 

    Registration Number & Password

    Official Website 

    bseh.org.in
  • Jul 31, 2026, 19:50 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: When Will the Result Be Declared? Check Previous Year Trends

    BSEH has still not issued any official confirmation on the exact HTET 2026 result date. Speculation 31 July continues, but no formal notice has been published on bseh.org.in yet. Looking at previous years, HTET 2025 result took over three months after the exam, while HTET 2022 result came around two weeks after the exam concluded. Based on this pattern, candidates should stay prepared for either a quick release or a longer wait, and rely only on the official website for confirmed updates.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 18:59 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: How It Compares to CTET's Qualifying Criteria

    Both HTET and CTET follow similar qualifying marks, 60% for General category and 55% for reserved categories. However, while CTET is valid across India for central schools, HTET is specific to Haryana government school recruitment, making it a crucial exam for state-level teaching aspirants.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 18:21 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: A Quick Recap of the Exam Journey So Far

    The HTET 2026 admit card release on 1 July, to the exam on 4-5 July, followed by the provisional answer key on 6 July and the objection window closing on 9 July. HTET 2026 has moved through every stage smoothly except the final result declaration. Candidates are now just one step away from knowing their qualifying status.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 17:55 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: What to Do While You Wait

    While waiting for the HTET 2026 result 2026, candidates can use this time productively. Re-check your response sheet against the final answer key once released, revise your category-wise qualifying marks, and keep all your exam documents (admit card, ID proof) organised. This will save time once the result and eligibility certificate are issued.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 16:03 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Needed to Check Result

    To check the HTET Result 2026, candidates need the following details check the list belwo:

    • Registration Number
    • Password
    • Date of Birth 

    Candidates can check their HTET Result 2026 using these details on the official website of BSEH.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:37 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check the Result

    Once the HTET Result 2026 is released, candidates can check the HTET Result 2026 only on the official website, bseh.org.in. No other website will have the authentic scorecard link. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:39 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage

    In 2021, a total of 1,87,951 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 19,040 qualified, and the overall pass percentage to 10.13%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 13.70% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the lowest at 4.30%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the highest pass percentage at 14.52% among the three levels.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:34 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Direct Link to Check Score at bseh.org.in

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET Result 2026 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at bseh.org.in by entering their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:32 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Not Yet Declared, Check Latest Status

    As of 31st July 2026, There is no official announcement about the HTET result. There is no result notice on the official website, bseh.org.in, yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the site regularly. The result is still expected today.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:58 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: BSEH Likely to Declare Result by End of July

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the Haryana TET 2026 result in the last week of July, today. HBSE Chairman Dr. Shanker Lal Dhopra stated the result is likely to be declared by the end of July, after completing evaluation and finalizing answer key objections.  Candidates are advised to keep checking results at bseh.org.in 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 17:38 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Next Steps After Meeting HTET Cutoff

    Candidates must Complete their mandatory biometric verification to receive the lifetime-valid HTET eligibility certificate. Then, apply for government teaching recruitment drives through HSSC or HPSC. One must pass a separate screening exam and clear document verification to secure a PRT, TGT, or PGT teaching post in Haryana schools.
  • Jul 30, 2026, 17:10 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Qualifying Marks

    The HTET qualifying cutoff is 90 marks (60%) out of 150 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates. SC and PH categories with a Haryana domicile require 82 marks (55%). Reserved candidates from other states must score the standard 90 marks.
     
  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:55 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: What After Downloading Scorecard

    After downloading the HTET Scorecard 2026, candidates must check their qualifying status and personal details on the scorecard immediately. Eligible candidates will soon receive a lifetime-valid HTET certificate from BSEH. Keep your academic documents, identity proofs, and this scorecard ready to apply for upcoming PRT, TGT, and PGT teaching vacancies across Haryana government schools.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:26 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on HTET 2026 Scorecard

    The HTET Scorecard consists of following details;

    • Candidate's Name 
    • Roll Number
    • Registration Number
    • Exam Level 
    • Date of Birth 
    • Category
    • Qualifying Status
    • Total Marks 
    • Marks Obtained 

    Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:55 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to Check Result

    Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 by following the steps given below:

    • Visit the official website of Haryana TET, bseh.org.in

    • Click on the "HTET Result 2026" link on the homepage

    • A new login window will open

    • Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth

    • Click on the Submit button

    • Your HTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen

    • Check your scorecard and download it

    • Take a printout for future reference

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:36 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Needed to Check Result

    Candidates are advised to keep these things with them while checking the HTET Result 2026:

    • Registration Number
    • Password or Date of Birth 

    Once the HTET Result 2026 released, candidates can check and download their Result from the official website. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:16 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: What's After the Result

    After HTET results are declared, qualified candidates become eligible to apply for various teacher recruitment drives in Haryana government schools, including PRT, TGT, and PGT posts. These vacancies are typically announced separately by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) or the Education Department. Candidates are advised to keep checking official recruitment portals for upcoming teacher vacancy notifications after clearing HTET.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:01 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Last Year's Result Took 3 Months, Check What to Expect

    HTET 2025 exam was conducted on 30-31 July 2025, but the result was declared only on 10 November 2025, a gap of over three months. Around 14.14% of candidates passed that year. (careers360) This shows result timelines can sometimes stretch well beyond initial expectations. Candidates should stay patient and keep checking bseh.org.in for the official HTET 2026 update.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:41 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Overall Pass Percentage

    The number of candidates appearing for HTET has risen sharply since 2021, nearly doubling by 2024. The overall pass percentage improved from 10.13% in 2021 to around 14% in the following years and has stayed steady in that range since 2022. Level 3 (PGT) has consistently recorded the lowest pass percentage among the three levels across all four years, while Level 1 (PRT) and Level 2 (TGT) have shown relatively better and more stable results. Based on this trend, HTET 2026 pass percentage is likely to stay close to 13-15% overall.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:23 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage of 2024

    In 2024, around 3,33,559 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which nearly 47,734 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 14.14%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 16.20% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the highest at 16.40%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the lowest pass percentage at 9.60% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:53 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage of 2023

    In 2023, a total of 2,29,223 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 30,997 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 13.52%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded the highest pass rate at 21.74%, Level 2 (TGT) saw 12.93%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the lowest pass percentage at 8.89% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:20 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage of 2022

    In 2022, a total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 37,204 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 14.24%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 15.83% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the highest at 16.46%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the lowest pass percentage at 9.85% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:53 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage (2021)

     In 2021, a total of 1,87,951 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 19,040 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 10.13%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 13.70% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the lowest at 4.30%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the highest pass percentage at 14.52% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:34 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Pattern

    HTET Result 2026 consists of a total of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks to be completed in 2 hr 30 mins in a offline (Pen& Paper) mode for all the Levels (PRT, TGT & PGT).

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:15 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Conducted Successfully

    The HTET 2026 exam was conducted on 4 and 5 July 2026 across various centres in Haryana. The exam was held for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) posts under strict security arrangements with CCTV surveillance at all centres. Candidates were instructed to reach exam centres at least 90 minutes before the exam started.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:57 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The scorecard contains the details like:

    • Candidate's Name 
    • Roll Number
    • Parent's Name 
    • Registration Number
    • Category
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Qualifying status of the candidates.
    • Total Marks Obtained

    Qualified candidates will receive the HTET eligibility certificate.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check the Result

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will soon declare the HTET Result 2026 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at bseh.org.in by entering their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:10 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Keep Checking the Official Website

    Candidates are advised to keep checking the site regularly. The result is still expected in the last week of July, likely today or 31 July.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:56 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Not Yet Declared, Check Latest Status

    As of 30 July 2026, BSEH has not officially declared the HTET result. There is no result notice on the official website, bseh.org.in, yet.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:30 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Still Awaited

    The HTET Result 2026 continues to be awaited, with BSEH yet to issue any official statement on the exact declaration date. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website, bseh.org.in, for confirmed updates and avoid unverified claims circulating elsewhere. This live blog will be updated the moment BSEH makes an official announcement.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:00 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key Still Awaited

    The final HTET 2026 answer key, expected in the second or third week of July, has not yet been officially released by BSEH. Once published, the result will be prepared strictly based on this final key. Candidates are advised to keep checking bseh.org.in for the final answer key notice, which will be a strong signal that the result declaration is close.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:30 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Objection Window Closed, Final Key Awaited

    Candidates could raise objections against incorrect answers in the provisional key by paying a fee per question, which was refundable if the objection was found valid. The objection window closed on 9 July 2026 at 5:00 PM. The final answer key, to be prepared after reviewing all objections, is expected in the end of July, aong with the result.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:59 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Provisional Answer Key Released

    BSEH released the provisional HTET 2026 answer key on 6 July 2026 for all three levels; PRT, TGT, and PGT. A revised answer key was uploaded the next day, on 7 July 2026, on the official website.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:55 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Level 3 (PGT) Exam

     The HTET 2026 Level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes IX to XII in Haryana government schools. The exam was held on 4th July 2026 in offline OMR mode. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:44 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Level 2 (TGT) Exam

    The HTET 2026 Level 2 (TGT) exam was conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII in Haryana government schools. The exam was held in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) mode on 5th July 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:32 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Level 1 (PRT) Exam

    The HTET 2026 Level 1 (PRT) exam was conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V in Haryana government schools. The exam was held on 4 or 5 July 2026 in offline OMR mode accross various centres across Haryana.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:23 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Conducted Successfully for all the Levels

    The HTET 2026 exam was conducted by BSEH on 4 and 5 July 2026 across various centres in Haryana. The exam was held for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) posts.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:10 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: When Will the Result Be Declared? Check Previous Year Trends

    As BSEH did'nt confirm any exact HTET 2026 result date. Speculation around 30 or 31 July continues, but no formal notice has been published on bseh.org.in yet. Looking at previous years, HTET 2025 result took over three months after the exam, while HTET 2022 result came around two weeks after the exam concluded. Based on this pattern, candidates should stay prepared for either a quick release or a longer wait, and rely only on the official website for confirmed updates.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:58 IST

    HTET Result 2026: No Official Statement Yet

    The HTET Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon, but BSEH has not issued any official statement confirming the exact date so far. Candidates are advised not to rely on rumours or unofficial claims and to wait for the confirmed announcement on bseh.org.in. This live blog will be updated immediately once BSEH releases any official notice regarding the result.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:45 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Soon

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has not yet declared the HTET Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams on 4 & 5 July 2026. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:30 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: 2023 Was the Best Year for PRT Aspirants

    Candidates who appeared for Level 1 (PRT) in 2023 had the best odds in four years, with 21.74% clearing the exam, nearly double the 2021 pass rate. If this pattern holds, PRT aspirants in 2026 may have a slightly better chance compared to TGT and PGT candidates.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:15 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Did You Know? TGT Has the Most Candidates Every Year

    Level 2 (TGT) consistently attracts the highest number of candidates among all three levels for over 1.6 lakh appeared in 2024 alone, more than PRT and PGT combined in some years. Despite the huge number of aspirants, TGT's pass percentage has stayed close to 16% for the past three years, showing steady but limited qualification rates.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:00 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Level 1 (PRT) Pass Rate Trend Over the Years

    Level 1 (PRT) pass percentage has shown a mixed trend: 13.70% in 2021, rising to 15.83% in 2022, jumping to 21.74% in 2023, then settling at 16.20% in 2024. This makes PRT the most improved level compared to TGT and PGT, with 2023 recording its best-ever pass percentage.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:45 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Only 1 in 7 Candidates Clear the Exam

    On average, roughly 13-14% of HTET candidates have qualified over the past four years means only about 1 in every 7 candidates clears the exam. With HTET 2026 following a similar exam pattern and marking scheme, candidates should expect a similarly competitive qualifying rate this year too.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:30 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: More Candidates, Same Struggle to Qualify

    The number of candidates appearing for HTET has grown massively from 1,87,951 in 2021 to 3,33,559 in 2024, nearly doubling in just three years. Yet the pass percentage has barely moved, staying around 10-14% throughout. This shows that despite rising participation, qualifying HTET remains equally competitive each year.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:15 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Which Level Is Toughest to Crack?

    Looking at HTET data from the last four years, Level 3 (PGT) has consistently been the hardest to clear, with pass percentages staying below 15% every single year — dropping as low as 8.89% in 2023. In comparison, Level 1 (PRT) and Level 2 (TGT) have generally seen better results. Candidates appearing for PGT this year should be prepared for tougher competition.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:05 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Awaited, Keep Following This Blog

    The wait continues for HTET Result 2026 as BSEH is yet to make an official announcement. This live blog will be updated instantly with the direct result link, steps to check, and category-wise cut off marks the moment the result goes live. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and password/date of birth handy for quick access once the result is declared.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:55 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Certificate Validity

    Candidates who qualify HTET 2026 will receive an eligibility certificate, which is valid for a lifetime as per the latest notifications. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:47 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: No Negative Marking

    There is no negative marking in the HTET 2026 exam. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and unattempted or incorrect answers get zero marks.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:41 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Qualifying Marks

    General category candidates need to score at least 60% (90 out of 150) to qualify, while SC/OBC/PwD (Haryana domicile) candidates need 55% (82 out of 150).

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:34 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Details Needed to Check Result

    To check the HTET Result 2026, candidates need their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth to log in on the official website, bseh.org.in.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:29 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check the Result

    Candidates can check the HTET Result 2026 only on the official website, bseh.org.in. No other website will have the authentic scorecard link.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:25 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Result Still Awaited

    BSEH will soon release the Haryana TET result 2026 by the end of July, i.e 30 & 31st July. Candidates can check their result soon at the official website, bseh.org.in. Keep checking the live blog for more fast and accurate updates. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:20 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: What Comes Next Teacher Recruitment Opportunities

    After Haryana TET results are declared, qualified candidates become eligible to apply for various teacher recruitment drives in Haryana government schools, including PRT, TGT, and PGT posts. These vacancies are typically announced separately by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) or the Education Department. Candidates are advised to keep checking official recruitment portals for upcoming teacher vacancy notifications after clearing HTET.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:14 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Last Year's Result Took 3 Months, Check What to Expect

    Haryana TET 2025 exam was conducted on 30-31 July 2025, but the result was declared only on 10 November 2025 — a gap of over three months. Around 14.14% of candidates passed that year. This shows result timelines can sometimes stretch well beyond initial expectations. Candidates should stay patient and keep checking bseh.org.in for the official HTET 2026 update.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:05 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check 4-Year Trend Analysis (2021-2024)

    Check the Trend analyis from 2021 to 2024 in the table given below:

    Year

    Appeared

    Qualified

    Pass %

    2021

    1,87,951

    19,040

    10.13%

    2022

    2,61,389

    37,204

    14.24%

    2023

    2,29,223

    30,997

    13.52%

    2024

    3,33,559

    47,734

    14.14%

    The number of candidates appearing for HTET has risen sharply since 2021, nearly doubling by 2024. The overall pass percentage improved from 10.13% in 2021 to around 14% in the following years and has stayed steady in that range since 2022. Level 3 (PGT) has consistently recorded the lowest pass percentage among the three levels across all four years, while Level 1 (PRT) and Level 2 (TGT) have shown relatively better and more stable results. Based on this trend, HTET 2026 pass percentage is likely to stay close to 13-15% overall.

     

     

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:56 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage (2024)

    In 2024, around 3,33,559 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which nearly 47,734 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 14.14%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 16.20% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the highest at 16.40%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the lowest pass percentage at 9.60% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:50 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Trend Analysis

    Over 2021-2023, Haryana TET'soverall pass percentage stayed between 10-14%, with Level 2 (TGT) generally recording the most qualified candidates and Level 3 (PGT) the lowest pass rate. Based on this trend, HTET 2026 results may follow a similar pattern, with overall pass percentage likely ranging between 12-16% across all three levels.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:45 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Pervious Year Pass Percentage (2023)

    In 2023, a total of 2,29,223 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 30,997 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 13.52%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded the highest pass rate at 21.74%, Level 2 (TGT) saw 12.93%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the lowest pass percentage at 8.89% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:41 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage (2022)

    In 2022, a total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 37,204 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 14.24%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 15.83% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the highest at 16.46%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the lowest pass percentage at 9.85% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:39 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Check Previous Year Pass Percentage (2021)

    In 2021, a total of 1,87,951 candidates appeared for HTET across all levels, out of which 19,040 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 10.13%. Level 1 (PRT) recorded a 13.70% pass rate, Level 2 (TGT) saw the lowest at 4.30%, while Level 3 (PGT) had the highest pass percentage at 14.52% among the three levels that year.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:36 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Answer Key Released

    BSEH released the provisional HTET 2026 answer key on 6 July 2026, with a revised version uploaded on 7 July. Candidates could raise objections against the answer key by paying a fee per question, with valid claims refunded. The objection window closed on 9 July 2026 at 5:00 PM. The final answer key will now be used to prepare the result.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:34 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Conducted Successfully for PRT, TGT, PGT

    The HTET 2026 exam was conducted on 4 and 5 July 2026 across various centres in Haryana. The exam was held for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) posts under strict security arrangements with CCTV surveillance at all centres. Candidates are now waiting to the result 2026.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:31 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check the Result

    Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 only on the official website of Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in. To check the result, candidates need their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:26 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to Check

    Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 by following these steps given below:

    • Visit the official website of Haryana TET, bseh.org.in

    • Click on the "HTET Result 2026" link on the homepage

    • A new login window will open

    • Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth

    • Click on the Submit button

    • Your HTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen

    • Check your scorecard and download it

    • Take a printout for future reference

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:24 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 Live: Direct Link to Check Score at bseh.org.in

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will soon declare the HTET Result 2026 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at bseh.org.in by entering their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:16 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026: Not Yet Declared, Check Latest Status

    As of 29 July 2026,BSEH has officially declared the Haryana TET result 2026. There is no result notice on the official website, bseh.org.in, yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the the official website regularly. The result is still expected in the last week of July, likely on 30 or 31 July.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:11 IST

    Haryana TET Result 2026 Live: BSEH Likely to Declare Result by End of July

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the Haryana TET 2026 result in the last week of July. HBSE Chairman Dr. Shanker Lal Dhopra stated the result is likely to be declared by the end of July, after completing evaluation and finalizing answer key objections.  Candidates can check results at bseh.org.in using registration number and password.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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