(OUT) Haryana HTET Result 2026 LIVE: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Result 2026 has officially released HTET Result 2026 today. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has been declared the HTET Result 2026 for all three levels, including Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) on 30 or 31 July 2026. The examination is conducted on 4 & 5 July, 2026 for a total of 150 marks, with no negative marking. Candidates who appeared for any of the levels can check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in. The result will include the scorecard with subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Along with the result, the board is also release the final answer key. Candidates can now check their HTET Result 2026 using their roll number and date of birth at the official website.

Click Here: HTET Final Answer Key 2026

Haryana TET Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to Haryana TET Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Board of School Education, Haryana Exam Name Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Exam Date 4 & 5 July, 2026 Exam Level Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) Answer Key Released 6 July 2026 Result Released (Today) Login Credentials Registration Number & Password Official Website bseh.org.in

Steps to Check the HTET Result 2026

Candidates can check the Haryana TET Result 2026 by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of Haryana TET, bseh.org.in

Click on the " HTET Result 2026 " link on the homepage

A new login window will open

Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth

Click on the Submit button

Your HTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Check your scorecard and download it

Take a printout for future reference

HTET Level 1, 2, 3 Result 2026 Qualifying Marks

Candidates need to secure at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the HTET 2026 exam and become eligible for teaching posts in Haryana. The qualifying marks are the same for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) exams. Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below.

Category Qualifying Marks Percentage General/UR 90 60% SC/ST/Differently abled candidates of Haryana 82 55% SC & Differently abled candidates of other Indian states 90 60%