Is 580 A Safe Score For Government MBBS in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank

NTA Re NEET Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the NEET UG re-test 2026 results by July 18, 2026. The wait for the result only increases anticipation among students regarding their marks and the top scorers in this highly competitive examination. Once released, students will be able to download their result on the official website using their application number and password.

Is 580 A Safe Score For Securing Admission Into Government MBBS Programmes?

Students question whether they will be able to secure admission into government Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes with a score of 580. With these marks, students can achieve an All India Rank (AIR) between 5574 and 5792, which is eligible for admission into around 23 colleges under the state and All India Quota (AIQ).