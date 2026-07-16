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Is 580 A Safe Score For Government MBBS in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 17:20 IST

NEET UG Re-Exam Result: 23 government colleges offer MBBS admission for students who scored 580 marks in the NEET UG examination. Is it considered a safe score? Yes, considering the number of colleges offering MBBS admission with these marks. Check the complete list of top MBBS colleges offering admission with 580 marks. 

Is 580 A Safe Score For Government MBBS in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank
Is 580 A Safe Score For Government MBBS in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank

NTA Re NEET Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the NEET UG re-test 2026 results by July 18, 2026. The wait for the result only increases anticipation among students regarding their marks and the top scorers in this highly competitive examination. Once released, students will be able to download their result on the official website using their application number and password. 

Is 580 A Safe Score For Securing Admission Into Government MBBS Programmes?

Students question whether they will be able to secure admission into government Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes with a score of 580. With these marks, students can achieve an All India Rank (AIR) between 5574 and 5792, which is eligible for admission into around 23 colleges under the state and All India Quota (AIQ).

NEET UG Result 2026: Top Government MBBS Colleges Accepting 580 Marks 

The University of Delhi (DU)’s Lady Hardinge Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) offers admission into MBBS programmes with a score of 580 marks, as per their respective quota. Colleges offering admission under the AIQ quota include Goa Medical College, Panaji, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur and Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi and several others. 

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

Delhi University Quota

5577

5577

M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar

All India

5583

5710

Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum

All India

5587

5604

Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Faridkot

All India

5589

5589

Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal

All India

5600

5600

Goa Medical College, Panaji

All India

5605

5605

Pt. D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot

All India

5609

5609

B.R.D. Medical College, Gorakhpur

All India

5612

5621

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

All India

5623

5623

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Alwar

All India

5630

5630

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane

All India

5667

5783

Theni Government Medical College, Theni

All India

5679

5679

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

All India

5683

5683

BPS Government Medical College, Sonepat

All India

5685

5685

Government Medical College, Jammu

All India

5692

5692

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

5696

5696

Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior

All India

5697

5732

ESIC Medical College & PGIMSR, Chennai

All India

5738

5738

R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata

All India

5775

5775

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi

All India

5778

5778

Government Medical College, Konni

All India

5786

5786

Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai

All India

5789

5789

Re-NEET UG 2026: Key Highlights

Event

Date

Exam date

June 21, 2026

Result date

July 18, 2026

Topper list

July 18, 2026

Minimum Marks Required

50th percentile (UR/EWS) and 40th percentile (SC/ST/PwD/OBC)

Download Link

To Be activated

Expected Rank For 580 Marks

5574-5792

NEET UG Rank Predictor Link

jagranjosh.com/tools/neet-rank-predictor

NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026: How To Download NEET UG Result?

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on “NEET UG Re-Examination 2026 Result”.
  • Enter your application number, password and click on “Login”.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

NEET UG Rank Predictor

Students can estimate their AIR with their marks using the Jagran Josh rank predictor. To estimate your rank, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official Jagran rank predictor. 
  • Enter your email address, phone number, name and enter your NEET marks. 
  • Your expected opening and closing rank will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG Minimum Marks Required To Pass

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 50th percentile to pass the examination, in case they belong to the Unreserved (UR)/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Those candidates who belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to secure 40th percentile. A Percentile refers to the percentage of students who scored similarly or less than you. 


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 17:20 IST

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