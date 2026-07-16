Is 580 A Safe Score For Government MBBS in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank
NEET UG Re-Exam Result: 23 government colleges offer MBBS admission for students who scored 580 marks in the NEET UG examination. Is it considered a safe score? Yes, considering the number of colleges offering MBBS admission with these marks. Check the complete list of top MBBS colleges offering admission with 580 marks.
NTA Re NEET Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the NEET UG re-test 2026 results by July 18, 2026. The wait for the result only increases anticipation among students regarding their marks and the top scorers in this highly competitive examination. Once released, students will be able to download their result on the official website using their application number and password.
Is 580 A Safe Score For Securing Admission Into Government MBBS Programmes?
Students question whether they will be able to secure admission into government Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes with a score of 580. With these marks, students can achieve an All India Rank (AIR) between 5574 and 5792, which is eligible for admission into around 23 colleges under the state and All India Quota (AIQ).
NEET UG Result 2026: Top Government MBBS Colleges Accepting 580 Marks
The University of Delhi (DU)’s Lady Hardinge Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) offers admission into MBBS programmes with a score of 580 marks, as per their respective quota. Colleges offering admission under the AIQ quota include Goa Medical College, Panaji, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur and Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi and several others.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
Delhi University Quota
|
5577
|
5577
|
M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
|
All India
|
5583
|
5710
|
Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum
|
All India
|
5587
|
5604
|
Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Faridkot
|
All India
|
5589
|
5589
|
Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
|
All India
|
5600
|
5600
|
Goa Medical College, Panaji
|
All India
|
5605
|
5605
|
Pt. D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot
|
All India
|
5609
|
5609
|
B.R.D. Medical College, Gorakhpur
|
All India
|
5612
|
5621
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
All India
|
5623
|
5623
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Alwar
|
All India
|
5630
|
5630
|
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane
|
All India
|
5667
|
5783
|
Theni Government Medical College, Theni
|
All India
|
5679
|
5679
|
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
|
All India
|
5683
|
5683
|
BPS Government Medical College, Sonepat
|
All India
|
5685
|
5685
|
Government Medical College, Jammu
|
All India
|
5692
|
5692
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
5696
|
5696
|
Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
|
All India
|
5697
|
5732
|
ESIC Medical College & PGIMSR, Chennai
|
All India
|
5738
|
5738
|
R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
5775
|
5775
|
Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi
|
All India
|
5778
|
5778
|
Government Medical College, Konni
|
All India
|
5786
|
5786
|
Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai
|
All India
|
5789
|
5789
Re-NEET UG 2026: Key Highlights
|
Event
|
Date
|
Exam date
|
June 21, 2026
|
Result date
|
July 18, 2026
|
Topper list
|
July 18, 2026
|
Minimum Marks Required
|
50th percentile (UR/EWS) and 40th percentile (SC/ST/PwD/OBC)
|
Download Link
|
To Be activated
|
Expected Rank For 580 Marks
|
5574-5792
|
NEET UG Rank Predictor Link
|
jagranjosh.com/tools/neet-rank-predictor
NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026: How To Download NEET UG Result?
- Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “NEET UG Re-Examination 2026 Result”.
- Enter your application number, password and click on “Login”.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
NEET UG Rank Predictor
Students can estimate their AIR with their marks using the Jagran Josh rank predictor. To estimate your rank, follow these steps:
- Visit the official Jagran rank predictor.
- Enter your email address, phone number, name and enter your NEET marks.
- Your expected opening and closing rank will be displayed on the screen.
NEET UG Minimum Marks Required To Pass
Candidates need to secure a minimum of 50th percentile to pass the examination, in case they belong to the Unreserved (UR)/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Those candidates who belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to secure 40th percentile. A Percentile refers to the percentage of students who scored similarly or less than you.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.