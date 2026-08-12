ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

ISC Class 12 Syllabus: The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has released the Class 12 syllabus for Hospitality Management for the 2026-27 academic year. The latest syllabus details content structure and marks distribution for theory and practical/project work. The paper will be of 100 Marks in total, in which students will be assessed in theory paper for 70 marks and practical and project for 30 marks. As an elective paper, the subject offers skill development for students who want to build their career in the field. The subject aims to build the beginner's understanding of the hospitality industry and its services. The topics are like managerial skills and operational and communication skills. Check the detailed syllabus provided below, alongside a download link to access the ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27.

Also Check: ISC Class 12 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2026-27 ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights The CISCE board conducts the 12th board during February and April. Find the relevant exam details from the table shared below. Events Description Examination Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Subject Hospitality Management (880) Board Exams Conducted annually Marks Distribution 100 Marks - 70 Marks for Theory and 30 Marks for Practicals Exam Duration 3 Hours Exam Date Between February and April Website cisce.org Mode of Exam Pen and Paper (Offline Mode) in English ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27: Aims The CISCE board offers objectives to build foundational knowledge among Class 12 students. Hospitality Management as an elective course aiming to form professional skills in hospitality. Students can check detailed aims as prescribed by the board provided below:

1. To develop an understanding of the different phrases used in hospitality. 2. To develop an understanding of the basic management principles. 3. To equip candidates with the knowledge of hospitality management and the services offered. 4. To enable candidates to distinguish between different departments of a hotel and to explain basic functions of each. 5. To enable candidates to describe and explain professional skills required in hospitality. 6. To create awareness regarding the emerging trends in hospitality establishments. 7. To develop the ability to classify hotels and describe the facilities available. 8. To develop practical skills in operational areas for the hospitality industry. ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF The ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management syllabus divides the paper in two parts

Paper I - Theory: 3 hours- 70 marks

Paper II- Practical Work-30 marks The practical includes project work and practical files to be evaluated by the invigilator appointed by the board for each school. Practical: 3 hours- 20 marks

Project Work - 7 marks

Practical File- 3 mark PAPER - I (THEORY) – 70 MARKS 1. Managerial Skills in Hospitality A brief understanding of conceptual skills (planning and organizing), interpersonal skills (communication and rapport building), operational/technical skills (knowledge) and leadership skills in relation to Hospitality - using appropriate hospitality phrases and language skills. 2. Hospitality: reach, growth and emerging trends Increase in Tourism over the last few years, Current issues/emerging trends in hospitality. Tourism Statistics from domestic and international travel to show where and how tourism has increased over the last few years. Trends, technology (e.g. hospitality technology for energy conservation, cloud-based services, instant check-in and check-out), guest experiences, sustainability, security, use of social media. 3. Customer care in Hospitality Meaning and importance of customer care in the Hospitality industry. General definitions and examples of customer satisfaction (meeting customer expectations), customer delight (the ‘wow’ factor – surpassing customer expectations and providing a pleasant experience which is unexpected). 4. Classification of Hotels -Criteria for classification of Hotels Different criteria for classification with explanations and examples - classifications from regulatory bodies by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and one international body United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). 5. Operational Areas of Hotels Food Production, Food and Beverage Service, Front Office, Accommodation Operations. Food Production - Basic inputs on stocks, soups, and sauces (theory only and demo through videos)—these form the basics of different cuisines, allergens, nutritional values—their importance and how to calculate them using a simple software, menu planning, and food cost; importance of safety and hygiene.

Food and beverage service— Types of meals, various meal periods (breakfast, lunch, high tea, supper, dinner)—timing and type of food served (with respect to the Indian scenario), menus and covers (hors d'oeuvres vary, parathas, Indian curries, Soups like Minestrone, Roast meat like chicken, Fruits and nuts (Dessert), different types of service, welcoming and seating guests (concept of meet, greet, seat), discussion of standard operating procedures (SOPs) : Greeting upon arrival, Restaurant Service Sequence, Table setups, Handling guest complaints, Mise en place. Front Office - Guest cycle, introduction to the property management systems and their uses (relationship between different departments). Accommodation Operations - Attributes of AO personnel, planning and control desk, classification of guest rooms, public area cleaning and maintenance (e.g. common to inhouse and non-resident guests), decor (including four different types of flower arrangements), appropriate wall and floor coverings for guest rooms and public areas.

To access the complete syllabus, students can visit the link shared below to also download the ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27. Check: ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27, PDF ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27: Paper II Practical Candidates will be expected to complete the practical work listed below and maintain a File for the same. List of Practical Work to be done throughout the year (i) Food Production – knife skills, cuts of vegetables (classical cuts like Julienne, Jardiniere, Macedoine, Chiffonade), nutritional knowledge and calculation of nutritional values, menu planning and food cost, pre-preparation of food such as cold cooking, salads, chaats, sandwiches, induction cooking. (ii) Food and Beverage Service – service sequence, restaurant mise-en-place, table layout sequence for different meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), table layouts sequence setup of major meals (breakfast lunch and dinner), service conventions (do’s and don’ts during the service) and standard operating procedures (Greeting upon arrival, Restaurant Service Sequence, Table Setup, Handling Guest complaint) and phrases used related to the F & B Department of the hotel, at various times.

The Practical Work will be evaluated by a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE. Distribution of Marks: Cuts of Vegetables 4 Marks Cold Cooking 8 Marks Table Layout 8 Marks TOTAL 20 MARKS The ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management practical exam will be conducted for 3 hours, and will be of 20 Marks in total. It will be assessed on questions such as: 1. Cuts of Vegetables: Candidates will be required to display any two cuts of vegetables (Julienne, Jardiniere, Macedoine, Chiffonade) and list their uses. 2. Cold Cooking: Candidates will be required to prepare a salad/ chaat/ sandwich for a given number of people and display the same with proper presentation (garnish and plating). They will also be required to list down the ingredients used (based on the standard recipe) with correct quantities.

3. Table Layout: Candidates will be required to prepare a table layout for two people for an à la carte/table d'hôte restaurant for an Indian meal. The layout will need to be according to the occasion specified. Candidates will be required to display the following: • the correct placement of cutlery, glassware, crockery; • napkin folding, specially keeping in mind the occasion (rose napkin fold, heart napkin fold, pocket fold), colours of the napkins used (according to occasion). They will also be required to draw and label the table layout prepared. ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2026-27: Project Work And Practical File The project work will be evaluated for 10 marks, and the project work will be evaluated for 7 marks.

Students also have to prepare a practical file, which will hold 3 Marks for assessment.

Students have to submit one project or assignment on topics related to Hospitality Management.

Either the subject teacher will allot the topic or students have to find one topic on which they have to prepare the project.

ISC Class 12 project work will be evaluated by a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE.

The Visiting Examiner is required to assess candidates on the basis of the Practical file maintained by them during the academic year.

Practical File will be evaluated for 3 Marks. The Visiting Examiner is required to assess candidates on the basis of the Practical file maintained by them during the academic year.