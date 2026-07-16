NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks
Students who are expecting 600+ marks in the NEET 2026 exam can check the previous year closing ranks to predict the expected closing ranks for MBBS admission. Estimate NEET 2026 rank from the rank predictor tool shared below. Also check state-wise college options offering medical seats around 600+ marks.
NEET 2026 exam results will be released soon. Till then, students can estimate their rank based on the NEET scores. To check and estimate your NEET rank for MBBS admission, students can predict it by assessing the previous year's closing rank. The ranks will determine the expected ranks for admission to medical colleges.
Admission to medical colleges is possible for students who have scored 600+ Marks in NEET 2026 exam. We have prepared a statewise college list of those who will be offering medical admission with 600+ marks. Medical aspirants can check and predict the chances of getting into top medical colleges in the country based on the marks acquired in the exam.
Also check the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor to predict your rank based on your marks. The tool will require you to fill in the necessary details, along with your expected NEET 2026 marks, to calculate an accurate NEET rank. Use it to match with the provided opening and closing rank range shared below.
State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan
Given below is a list of government and private colleges and their previous year's opening and closing ranks. The closing rank will be the range at which expected closing rank can be calculated. The tables share details for colleges in northern states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
Delhi University Quota
|
1228
|
1681
|
NDMC Medical College
|
All India
|
1239
|
1239
|
Dr. BSA Medical College
|
All India
|
1245
|
1697
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (RML), New Delhi
|
IP University Quota
|
1627
|
1675
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow
|
All India
|
1231
|
1628
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1339
|
1699
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1423
|
1686
|
Rajasthan
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur
|
All India
|
1314
|
1412
|
RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
|
All India
|
1352
|
1352
|
RNT Medical College, Udaipur
|
All India
|
1495
|
1495
State-Wise College Options: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala
The state-wise college list shared below contains previous year ranks for south and southern west states, such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Maharahstra. Refer to the table to estimate the 2026 ranks.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
1258
|
1258
|
Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai
|
All India
|
1296
|
1296
|
Coimbatore Medical College
|
All India
|
1322
|
1322
|
Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
1399
|
1550
|
Chengalpattu Medical College
|
All India
|
1435
|
1435
|
Karnataka
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute
|
All India
|
1287
|
1338
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
1344
|
1554
|
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute
|
All India
|
1462
|
1655
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
1429
|
1429
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
1494
|
1494
|
Maharashtra
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1225
|
1698
|
Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai
|
All India
|
1292
|
1626
|
B.J. Government Medical College, Pune
|
All India
|
1603
|
1616
|
Telangana
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1244
|
1680
|
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|
All India
|
1260
|
1690
|
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|
All India
|
1545
|
1545
|
Kerala
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
All India
|
1281
|
1695
|
Government Medical College, Kottayam
|
All India
|
1636
|
1636
State-Wise College Options: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
Students can find a list of colleges for states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar from the tables shared below.
|
Gujarat
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
All India
|
1300
|
1300
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1332
|
1460
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
All India
|
1436
|
1669
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MGM Medical College, Indore
|
All India
|
1295
|
1295
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Mangalagiri
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1229
|
1357
|
Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
|
All India
|
1496
|
1496
|
Guntur Medical College
|
All India
|
1558
|
1558
|
Bihar
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Patna
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1238
|
1528
State-Wise College Options: West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam
Here you can find NEET previous year opening and closing ranks for West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Assam.
|
West Bengal
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1251
|
1638
|
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata
|
All India
|
1257
|
1257
|
Medical College, Kolkata
|
All India
|
1597
|
1597
|
Chhattisgarh
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1224
|
1235
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1286
|
1683
|
Punjab
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1387
|
1685
|
Assam
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1346
|
1346
State-Wise College Options: Haryana, Odisha, Puducherry
The tables shares college list for states like Haryana, Odisha and Puducherry.
|
Haryana
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal
|
All India
|
1617
|
1617
|
Odisha
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|
All India
|
1660
|
1660
|
Puducherry (Union Territory)
|
College
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JIPMER Karaikal
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1596
|
1596
|
JIPMER Puducherry (Open PwD)
|
Open Seat Quota
|
1684
|
1684
The state-wise college OR and CR ranges shared here can be used to predict the expected ranks. This will help students be prepared for the counseling process. They can alsop strategize their preference list for MBBS admission by analyzing the expected ranks through predictor tool.
However, the ranges shared here may change due to several reasons. It can be affected based on difficulty of the paper, number of registration, performance of NEET candidates in 2026 exam, etc. For example, if a student has scored 600 marks, they may acquire a rank between 8,000 and 14,000 (open category). The category-wise variation can affect the rank poistion a lot. Therefore an accurate estimation can be made using the NEET predictor tool.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.