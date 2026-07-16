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NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 23:52 IST

Students who are expecting 600+ marks in the NEET 2026 exam can check the previous year closing ranks to predict the expected closing ranks for MBBS admission. Estimate NEET 2026 rank from the rank predictor tool shared below. Also check state-wise college options offering medical seats around 600+ marks.

NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks
NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks

NEET 2026 exam results will be released soon. Till then, students can estimate their rank based on the NEET scores. To check and estimate your NEET rank for MBBS admission, students can predict it by assessing the previous year's closing rank. The ranks will determine the expected ranks for admission to medical colleges. 

Admission to medical colleges is possible for students who have scored 600+ Marks in NEET 2026 exam. We have prepared a statewise college list of those who will be offering medical admission with 600+ marks. Medical aspirants can check and predict the chances of getting into top medical colleges in the country based on the marks acquired in the exam.

Also check the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor to predict your rank based on your marks. The tool will require you to fill in the necessary details, along with your expected NEET 2026 marks, to calculate an accurate NEET rank. Use it to match with the provided opening and closing rank range shared below. 

State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

Given below is a list of government and private colleges and their previous year's opening and closing ranks. The closing rank will be the range at which expected closing rank can be calculated. The tables share details for colleges in northern states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. 

Delhi (NCT)

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Delhi University Quota

1228

1681

NDMC Medical College

All India

1239

1239

Dr. BSA Medical College

All India

1245

1697

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (RML), New Delhi

IP University Quota

1627

1675

Uttar Pradesh

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

All India

1231

1628

AIIMS Gorakhpur

Open Seat Quota

1339

1699

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU

Open Seat Quota

1423

1686

Rajasthan

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur

All India

1314

1412

RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur

All India

1352

1352

RNT Medical College, Udaipur

All India

1495

1495

State-Wise College Options: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala

The state-wise college list shared below contains previous year ranks for south and southern west states, such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Maharahstra. Refer to the table to estimate the 2026 ranks. 

Tamil Nadu

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

All India

1258

1258

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai

All India

1296

1296

Coimbatore Medical College

All India

1322

1322

Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

All India

1399

1550

Chengalpattu Medical College

All India

1435

1435

Karnataka

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute

All India

1287

1338

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

All India

1344

1554

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute

All India

1462

1655

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

1429

1429

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

1494

1494

Maharashtra

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

All India

1225

1698

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai

All India

1292

1626

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

All India

1603

1616

Telangana

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad

Open Seat Quota

1244

1680

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

All India

1260

1690

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

All India

1545

1545

Kerala

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

All India

1281

1695

Government Medical College, Kottayam

All India

1636

1636

State-Wise College Options: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar 

Students can find a list of colleges for states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar from the tables shared below. 

Gujarat

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Medical College, Baroda

All India

1300

1300

AIIMS Rajkot

Open Seat Quota

1332

1460

Government Medical College, Surat

All India

1436

1669

Madhya Pradesh

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MGM Medical College, Indore

All India

1295

1295

Andhra Pradesh

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Mangalagiri

Open Seat Quota

1229

1357

Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada

All India

1496

1496

Guntur Medical College

All India

1558

1558

Bihar

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Patna

Open Seat Quota

1238

1528

State-Wise College Options: West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam

Here you can find NEET previous year opening and closing ranks for West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Assam. 

West Bengal

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Kalyani

Open Seat Quota

1251

1638

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata

All India

1257

1257

Medical College, Kolkata

All India

1597

1597

Chhattisgarh

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Raipur

Open Seat Quota

1224

1235

AIIMS Bilaspur

Open Seat Quota

1286

1683

Punjab

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Bathinda

Open Seat Quota

1387

1685

Assam

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Guwahati

Open Seat Quota

1346

1346

State-Wise College Options: Haryana, Odisha, Puducherry

The tables shares college list for states like Haryana, Odisha and Puducherry. 

Haryana

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal

All India

1617

1617

Odisha

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

SCB Medical College, Cuttack

All India

1660

1660

Puducherry (Union Territory)

      

College

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

JIPMER Karaikal

Open Seat Quota

1596

1596

JIPMER Puducherry (Open PwD)

Open Seat Quota

1684

1684

The state-wise college OR and CR ranges shared here can be used to predict the expected ranks. This will help students be prepared for the counseling process. They can alsop strategize their preference list for MBBS admission by analyzing the expected ranks through predictor tool.

However, the ranges shared here may change due to several reasons. It can be affected based on difficulty of the paper, number of registration, performance of NEET candidates in 2026 exam, etc. For example, if a student has scored 600 marks, they may acquire a rank between 8,000 and 14,000 (open category). The category-wise variation can affect the rank poistion a lot. Therefore an accurate estimation can be made using the NEET predictor tool. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 23:52 IST

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