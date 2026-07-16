NEET 2026 Rank Predictor: State-Wise College Options for 600+ Marks

NEET 2026 exam results will be released soon. Till then, students can estimate their rank based on the NEET scores. To check and estimate your NEET rank for MBBS admission, students can predict it by assessing the previous year's closing rank. The ranks will determine the expected ranks for admission to medical colleges.

Admission to medical colleges is possible for students who have scored 600+ Marks in NEET 2026 exam. We have prepared a statewise college list of those who will be offering medical admission with 600+ marks. Medical aspirants can check and predict the chances of getting into top medical colleges in the country based on the marks acquired in the exam.

Also check the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor to predict your rank based on your marks. The tool will require you to fill in the necessary details, along with your expected NEET 2026 marks, to calculate an accurate NEET rank. Use it to match with the provided opening and closing rank range shared below.