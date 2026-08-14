[OUT] RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Download City Intimation Slip at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city slip on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on August 22 and 23, 2026. The board has released the RSSB Computer Instructor city slip on August 14. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor city intimation slip from the official website. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors in the Rajasthan government.

RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link

The RSSB has released the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026. The candidates can check their City Slip Intimation on the official website of RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or the official recruitment portal of Rajasthan, recruitment.rajasthan.gov. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 PDF.

RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link Click here

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026

The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, at different exam centres across Rajasthan. The Basic Computer Instructor Exam will be conducted on August 22 in two shifts, and for Senior Computer Instructors, the exams will be conducted on August 23 in two shifts. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.

How to Download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city intimation slip for the August 22 and 23 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Top Notice’ section.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.