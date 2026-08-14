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[OUT] RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Download City Intimation Slip at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 14, 2026, 16:33 IST

Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: The RSSB has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city intimation slip 2026 for the exams scheduled to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. Check out this blog for real-time updates on the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip 2026.

Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026
Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 has been released today on RSSB Official Website.
  • The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026 for 3951 vacancies.
  • Candidates can download the city slip using their login details from the official website.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city slip on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on August 22 and 23, 2026. The board has released the RSSB Computer Instructor city slip on August 14. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor city intimation slip from the official website. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors in the Rajasthan government.

RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link

The RSSB has released the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026. The candidates can check their City Slip Intimation on the official website of RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or the official recruitment portal of Rajasthan, recruitment.rajasthan.gov. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 PDF.

RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link

Click here

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026

The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, at different exam centres across Rajasthan. The Basic Computer Instructor Exam will be conducted on August 22 in two shifts, and for Senior Computer Instructors, the exams will be conducted on August 23 in two shifts. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.

How to Download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Basic Computer Instructor city intimation slip for the August 22 and 23 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Top Notice’ section.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 14, 2026, 16:25 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Documents to Carry On Exam Centre

    • Candidates must bring the admit card issued by the Board along with any identification document like e-Aadhaar, driving license, or passport, along with a black/blue ballpoint pen.
    • Bring at least one copy of the same identification document for verification.
    • Have two copies of recent passport-size photographs with you.
    • Use only black/blue ballpoint pens, and no gel pen should be used for writing on the OMR sheet.
  • Aug 14, 2026, 15:55 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Exam Day Guidelines

    • The candidates are expected to report at least 2 hours before the exam. The entry gate will shut 30 minutes before the exam, and no late entries will be permitted after this. 

    • Must carry a printed copy of the Admit Card and an original photo proof of identity to the examination hall.

    • Avoid carrying any electronic gadgets such as a mobile phone/smartwatch inside the examination hall. 

    • Candidates need to sit in the seat that is mentioned in the admit card.

    • Read all the instructions on the OMR sheet carefully before marking answers.

    • No talking/gestures, or looking around the room during the examination is permissible.  

    • Don’t leave the examination hall before the exam ends. 

  • Aug 14, 2026, 15:52 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026: Exam Pattern

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor exam will be held offline. The RSSB Computer Instructor exam consists of two separate papers of 100 marks each.

    • It will include 100 objective-type questions.
    • For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded.
    • 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
  • Aug 14, 2026, 15:27 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

    The candidates can download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 by following the steps given below:

    • Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.
    • On the homepage, in the right corner, click on the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip link.
    • You will be redirected to the Candidate Login Portal.
    • Enter your application number and date of birth to login.
    • The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip pdf will open on your screen.
    • Download it and save the PDF for future reference.
  • Aug 14, 2026, 15:21 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 LIVE: Official Website to Download City Slip

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 has been released only on the official recruitment portal of Rajasthan, recruitment.rajasthan.gov. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial sources.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 15:19 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Direct Link to Download City Intimation Slip PDF

    The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 on its official website. Candidates can also use the direct link provided below to download the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip PDF easily.
    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link

  • Aug 14, 2026, 14:42 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Download Only from Official Website

    Candidates should download the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip only from the official website. Do not trust any fake websites or social media links. Keep checking this blog or the official website for real time update on the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 14:16 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: City Slip Not Released Yet

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has not released the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip so far. However, some websites or social media groups are claiming that the city slip is 'OUT'. Candidates are advised not to trust such type of fack news and to keep checking this live blog or the official website for real-time and credible news.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 13:54 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Zone-wise Exam Cities

    In 2022, the RSSB Computer Instructor was conducted at around 30 designated test centres in 7 Administrative Division/Zone, namely Jaipur Division, Jodhpur Division, Ajmer/Sikar Zone, Kota Division, Bikaner Division, Udaipur Division, and Bharatpur Division. Check the zone-wise complete exam cities list below:

    Administrative Division / Zone Designated District Exam Cities
    Jaipur Division Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa
    Jodhpur Division Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali, Sirohi
    Ajmer / Sikar Zone Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara
    Kota Division Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar
    Bikaner Division Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Churu
    Udaipur Division (TSP) Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Rajsamand
    Bharatpur Division Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur
  • Aug 14, 2026, 13:31 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026: Check Your Exam City Carefully

    Candidates should carefully check their allotted exam city after downloading the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026. RSSB tried to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of choice opted by them in their online Application Form. However, due to administrative/logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted. In that case, candidates should plan their travel in advance.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 12:59 IST

    RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Basic Computer Instructor Cutoff 2022

    Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks
    GEN
    		 GEN 80
    FEM 80
    WD 80
    DV 80
    EWS
    		 GEN 80
    FEM 80
    WD
    DV
    SC
    		 GEN 70
    FEM 70
    WD
    DV 70
    ST
    		 GEN 70
    FEM 70
    WD
    DV
    OBC
    		 GEN 80
    FEM 80
    WD
    DV
    MBC
    		 GEN 80
    FEM 80
    WD
    DV
  • Aug 14, 2026, 12:30 IST

    RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Senior Computer Instructor Cutoff 2022

    Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks for the posts of Senior Computer Instructor in the table below:

    Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks
    GEN
    		 GEN 102.0202
    FEM 102.0202
    WD 91.2458
    DV 85.85
    EWS
    		 GEN 95.6229
    FEM 95.6229
    WD
    DV
    SC
    		 GEN 78.4511
    FEM 78.4511
    WD
    DV -
    ST
    		 GEN 73.4006
    FEM 73.4006
    WD
    DV
    OBC
    		 GEN 96.633
    FEM 95.9596
    WD
    DV
    MBC
    		 GEN 80
    FEM -
    WD
    DV
  • Aug 14, 2026, 11:51 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Vacancies Over the Year

    The table given below shows the RSSB Computer Instructor vacancies released over the years.

    Year Basic Computer Instructor Senior Computer Instructor Total
    2022 9,862 285 10,147
    2026 3,629 322 3,951
  • Aug 14, 2026, 11:30 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Link to Be Activated Soon

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to activate the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip download link shortly. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready to download the city slip as soon as it is released.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 11:07 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: City Slip Is Not the Admit Card

    Candidates should note that the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip only provides information about the examination city. The admit card will be released separately on August 19 and will contain the exact exam centre address.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 10:49 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam City Slip​ 2026: Two Papers in Computer Instructor

    The RSSB Computer Instructor examination consists of two papers for both Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor.

    • Paper I: General Studies/Aptitude
    • Paper II: Computer Science/Subject Specific

    Candidates can appear for basic computer instructor and senior computer instructor posts based on their eligibility and interest.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 10:04 IST

    RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026: Exam Overview

    Rajasthan Forester Exam: Overview

    Conducting Body

    Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

    Post Name
    • Basic Computer Instructor
    • Senior Computer Instructor

    Name of the Department

    Various Departments In Rajasthan Government

    Number of Papers

    2

    Type of Questions

    MCQ-based Objective Type

    Total No. of Questions
    • Paper 1: 100
    • Paper 2: 100

    Total Marks
    • Paper 1: 100
    • Paper 2: 100

    Negative Marking

    1/3 mark

    Selection Process

    Written Exam and Document Verification

    Official website

    www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • Aug 14, 2026, 09:33 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Computer Instructor Selection Process

    Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam and a merit list will be prepared based on the combined score of both Paper-I and Paper-II. It is important to clear each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage.
    Stage 1: Written Examination
    Stage 2: Merit Preparation
    Stage 3: Document Verification

  • Aug 14, 2026, 08:54 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Exams on August 22 and 23

    The RSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026, in two shifts on both days. Candidates should focus on revision and practice during the final days before the exam. Check the complete exam schedule and shift timings below:

    S.No.

    Name of Examination

    Date of Exam

    Number of Question Papers

    Examination Time

    1

    Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026

    22.08.2026 (Saturday)

    2

    10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

    03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

    2

    Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026

    23.08.2026 (Sunday)

    2

    10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

    03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
  • Aug 14, 2026, 08:18 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Live: Login Credentials Required

    To download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip, candidates will need the following details. Candidates should keep these details ready.

    • SSO ID
    • Password
    • Security Code
  • Aug 14, 2026, 07:58 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026: What Is an Exam City Intimation Slip?

    The RSSB city intimation slip only informs candidates about the city where their examination centre is located. It does not contain the exact exam centre details and not a substitute for the admit card, and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 07:55 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Live: Official website to download City Intimation Slip PDF

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the RSSB City Intimation Slip for the Basic and Senior Computer Instructor post on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. These are the only official websites to download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip. RSSB does not release the city slip or admit card on other websites.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 07:50 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip Expected Today

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the Basic Computer Instructor Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 today. Candidates will be able to check their allotted exam city before the release of the admit card. The city slip helps candidates plan their travel arrangements in advance.

Details Mentioned In RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:

  • Name of the candidate

  • Father's Name

  • Application Number

  • Gender & Date of Birth

  • Category & PwD status

  • Exam City 

  • Exam Date

  • Shift Timing

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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