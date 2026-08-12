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RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026: Download Exam City Slip Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 15:48 IST

Rajasthan Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: The RSSB will release the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip on August 14 and the admit card on August 19, 2026, for the exams scheduled to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. Check out the direct link and steps to download the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip 2026.

Rajasthan Computer Instructor City Slip 2026
Rajasthan Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

Key Points

  • RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip available from August 14, 2026.
  • Admit cards for the exam can be downloaded from August 19, 2026.
  • Offline written exams will be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has today released a notice regarding the RSSB Computer Instructor city slip and admit card release date. As per the official notice, the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip will be available to download from August 14, 2026, whereas the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download from August 19. The RSSB Computer Instructor city slip will be released on the official website of RSSB, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor city intimation slip using their SSO ID. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 322 posts of Senior Computer Instructor and 3,629 posts of Basic Computer Instructor in the Rajasthan government.

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Rajasthan Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip

The RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 city slip and admit card issue date official notice PDF is given below:

RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 Official Notice

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026

The RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, at different exam centres across Rajasthan. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.

S.No.

Name of Examination

Date of Exam

Number of Question Papers

Examination Time

1

Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026

22.08.2026 (Saturday)

2

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

2

Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026

23.08.2026 (Sunday)

2

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card Date 2026

The RSSB will release the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card on August 19. The admit card will contain the exact exam centre details. The candidates can download it from the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in through their SSO ID

How to Download the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip for the August 22 and 23 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official of RSSB rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Top Notice’ section.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

Details Mentioned In RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the RSSB Computer Instructor Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:

  • Name of the candidate

  • Father's Name

  • Application Number

  • Gender & Date of Birth

  • Category & PwD status

  • Exam City 

  • Exam Date

  • Shift Timing

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 15:48 IST

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FAQs

  • What details are needed to check the RSSB Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026?
    +
    You will usually need your SSO ID and Date of Birth to log in and download your RSSB Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip 2026.
  • Where can I check the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026?
    +
    You can check your RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip on the official RSSB website. Enter your login details, such as your SSO ID and date of birth, to download your city slip.
  • When will the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 be released?
    +
    As per the official notice released on the RSSB website, the Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 is expected to be released on August 14. Keep checking this article for the latest updates on the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026.

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