RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: Download Exam City Slip Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: The RSSB will release the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip on August 14 and the admit card on August 19, 2026, for the exams scheduled to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. Check out the direct link and steps to download the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip 2026.
Key Points
- RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip available from August 14, 2026.
- Admit cards for the exam can be downloaded from August 19, 2026.
- Offline written exams will be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has today released a notice regarding the RSSB Computer Instructor city slip and admit card release date. As per the official notice, the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip will be available to download from August 14, 2026, whereas the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download from August 19. The RSSB Computer Instructor city slip will be released on the official website of RSSB, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor city intimation slip using their SSO ID. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 322 posts of Senior Computer Instructor and 3,629 posts of Basic Computer Instructor in the Rajasthan government.
Rajasthan Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip
The RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.
RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 city slip and admit card issue date official notice PDF is given below:
RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 Official Notice
RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026
The RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, at different exam centres across Rajasthan. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.
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S.No.
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Name of Examination
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Date of Exam
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Number of Question Papers
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Examination Time
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1
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Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026
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22.08.2026 (Saturday)
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2
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
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2
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Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026
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23.08.2026 (Sunday)
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2
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card Date 2026
The RSSB will release the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card on August 19. The admit card will contain the exact exam centre details. The candidates can download it from the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in through their SSO ID
How to Download the RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip for the August 22 and 23 exams:
Step 1: Go to the official of RSSB rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Top Notice’ section.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.
Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.
Details Mentioned In RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip 2026
Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the RSSB Computer Instructor Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:
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Name of the candidate
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Father's Name
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Application Number
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Category & PwD status
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Exam City
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Exam Date
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Shift Timing
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