RSSB Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026: Download Exam City Slip Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has today released a notice regarding the RSSB Computer Instructor city slip and admit card release date. As per the official notice, the RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip will be available to download from August 14, 2026, whereas the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download from August 19. The RSSB Computer Instructor city slip will be released on the official website of RSSB, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB will conduct the offline written exam on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the RSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2026 can download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor city intimation slip using their SSO ID. Through this recruitment, the RSSB will fill 322 posts of Senior Computer Instructor and 3,629 posts of Basic Computer Instructor in the Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan Computer Instructor 2026 City Intimation Slip

The RSSB Computer Instructor city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 city slip and admit card issue date official notice PDF is given below:

RSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 Official Notice

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026

The RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, at different exam centres across Rajasthan. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.