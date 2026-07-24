RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response Sheet PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Offline OMR based Exam was conducted on July 5, 2026 in 2 shifts across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key and their response sheet. One mark is awarded for each correct answer while 1/3 (0.33) of a mark is deducted for every incorrect response given. Objections regarding the answers can also be raised during the stipulated time period. The provisional answer key helps to determine the tentative scores before the final answer key is released by the commission.

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now download and access the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 through the direct link given below, and they are advised to check it carefully and compute their provisional score. You can also download the official notification PDF using the link given below.