RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response Sheet PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on July 5, 2026, can download the provisional answer key and response sheet to calculate the tentative scores. Read the complete article to know more about this.
Key Points
- Provisional RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 released for exam held on July 5, 2026.
- The exam was conducted on July 5, 2026, with 0.33 negative marking per incorrect answer.
- Candidates can download the key, estimate scores, and raise objections during the period.
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Offline OMR based Exam was conducted on July 5, 2026 in 2 shifts across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key and their response sheet. One mark is awarded for each correct answer while 1/3 (0.33) of a mark is deducted for every incorrect response given. Objections regarding the answers can also be raised during the stipulated time period. The provisional answer key helps to determine the tentative scores before the final answer key is released by the commission.
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download and access the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 through the direct link given below, and they are advised to check it carefully and compute their provisional score. You can also download the official notification PDF using the link given below.
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RSSB LDC Primary Answer Key 2026 (DG 28) Paper 1
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RSSB LDC Primary Answer Key 2026 (BB6) Paper 2
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RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Official Notification
How to Download the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can now download the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 by following the simple steps given below
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Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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On the homepage you will find the Answer Key link.
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Now, click on the answer key which states LDC Grade II / Junior Assistant. Answer Key 2026.
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Then the answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
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Compare your responses with the official answers to estimate your probable score.
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Download and the PDF for future reference.
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Process
Candidates who find discrepancies in the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 can submit an objection through the online or offline mode. For this purpose a valid documentary proof is needed. Follow the steps below-
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Visit the official RSSB website and log in through your SSO ID.
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Open the objection portal for the Clerk Grade II or Junior Assistant examination.
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Select the question you want to challenge from the master question paper
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Enter the correct answer option and provide an explanation for your objection.
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Upload supporting proof in the form of relevant pages from authentic books
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Pay the objection fee of Rs 100 per question through online or offline mode
The online objection window is open from July 26 (12:01 AM) to July 28 (11:59 PM), 2026 whereas the offline objection Window is open from July 27 (10:00 AM) to July 29 (6:00 PM) 2026 at the RSSB office for candidates who applied offline.
Rajasthan LDC Exam 2026 Key Highlights
The RSSB LDC exam 2026 was held on July 5, 2026 in two shifts morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 04/2026. A total of 10,644 vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant. Check the table below for overall details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
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Name of Exam
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Clerk Grade-II (LDC) & Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment
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Exam Date
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July 5, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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July 24,2026
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Dates for Raising Objections
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July 26 to 28, 2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Negative Marking
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0.33 Marks
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
What’s Next After RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026?
After the release of the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026, candidates can now check their response sheets and compare their answers with the provisional answer key to calculate their probable scores. If any discrepancies are found, they can raise the objections against any answer through the official website. RSSB will then review all valid objections and then release the final answer key. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key, after which qualified candidates will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.