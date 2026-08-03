SSC MTS Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download MTS Havaldar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here

SSC MTS Cut Off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result of the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. This result is used to shortlist candidates for PET/PST for the Havaldar post. The notice for this exam was issued on June 26, 2025, and the Commission received 36,19,834 applications. The CBE exam was conducted from February 4 to February 20, 2026, in which 8,04,633 candidates appeared. Candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:7 (vacancies to candidates) based on their normalized Session-II scores. Check this article for complete SSC MTS Havaldar cut-off 2026 details below. Also Check- SSC MTS Result 2026 Released SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 2026 Highlights Particulars Details Exam Name Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Notice Issued On June 26, 2025 Total Applications Received 36,19,834 CBE Exam Dates February 4 to February 20, 2026 Total Candidates Appeared 8,04,633 Shortlisting Ratio (Havaldar) 1:7 (vacancies: candidates) Purpose of Shortlisting PET/PST for Havaldar post Result Declared On August 3, 2026

SSC MTS Havaldar Final Cutoff 2026 The Commission has released the category-wise and CCA-wise cut-off marks for the post of Havaldar based on the CBE. Candidates can check the table below, which shows the cut-off marks, General Awareness marks, Session-I marks, and date of birth (used for tie-breaking) for each region and category. CCA Post Category Cut Off Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) ESM 70.47594 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) HH 85.95825 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) OBC 136.06373 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) OH 105.84581 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) Others 64.96361 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) SC 133.12688 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) ST 121.06190 Chandigarh Havaldar (CGST) UR 137.84060 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) ESM 82.35511 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) EWS 137.71603 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) OBC 138.25192 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) OH 100.50264 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) SC 132.03692 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) ST 132.15876 Delhi Havaldar (CGST) UR 142.35543 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) ESM 74.18865 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) EWS 135.15567 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) OBC 143.52770 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) OH 98.80565 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) Others 59.39522 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) ST 135.67147 Jaipur Havaldar (CGST) UR 139.36881 Lucknow Havaldar (CGST) ESM 82.86880 Lucknow Havaldar (CGST) EWS 134.78075 Lucknow Havaldar (CGST) OBC 138.20806 Lucknow Havaldar (CGST) SC 134.63302 Lucknow Havaldar (CGST) ST 127.40809 Lucknow Havaldar (CGST) UR 141.03921 Bhubaneshwar Havaldar (CGST) ESM 78.17908 Bhubaneshwar Havaldar (CGST) EWS 133.95191 Bhubaneshwar Havaldar (CGST) OBC 135.80456 Bhubaneshwar Havaldar (CGST) SC 130.33150 Bhubaneshwar Havaldar (CGST) ST 120.06625 Bhubaneshwar Havaldar (CGST) UR 137.73532 Ranchi Havaldar (CGST) ESM 76.76146 Ranchi Havaldar (CGST) EWS 130.17485 Ranchi Havaldar (CGST) HH 83.03695 Ranchi Havaldar (CGST) OBC 134.45627 Ranchi Havaldar (CGST) SC 127.97427 Ranchi Havaldar (CGST) UR 135.67147

Highest UR Cut-Off: Delhi (142.35543)

Lowest UR Cut-Off: Ranchi (135.67147)

Highest Overall Cut-Off: Jaipur OBC (143.52770) SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST based on their performance in Session-II of the CBE. Candidates who did not qualify in Session-I were not evaluated for Session-II. The minimum qualifying marks for both sessions are given below. Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR/ General 30% OBC/EWS 25% All Other Categories 20% Candidates who fail to qualify in PET/PST will not be considered for the Havaldar post in the final result. SSC MTS Havaldar Category-wise Cutoff 2026 Candidates who appeared in the CBE exam 2026 can now check their category-wise cutoff in the table given below:

Category Vacancy Candidates Shortlisted EWS 120 840 SC 126 882 ST 87 609 OBC 237 1,659 UR 448 3,136* ESM 99 693 OH 13 91 HH 11 77 Other PwBD 12 84 Total 1,013 7,071 SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off: 2026 Vs 2025 The number of Havildar vacancies and the category-wise shortlisting pattern have changed significantly between the two exam cycles. While the 2025 cycle (2024 exam) had over three times more vacancies, the 2026 cycle has shortlisted more than double the candidates for PET/PST under the 1:7 ratio. Check the category-wise comparison of vacancies and shortlisted candidates below. Category 2025 (Final Qualified) 2026 (CBE Shortlisted for PET/PST) EWS 290 840 SC 516 882 ST 284 609 OBC 792 1659 UR 1546 3136 ESM 287 693 OH 48 91 HH 48 77 Other PwBD 35 84 Total 3428 8071

Factors Affecting SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off Some factors influence the SSC MTS Havaldar cut-off marks and vary each year. This depends upon the following criteria Vacancy: In case there are more vacancies, the cut off marks will be comparatively lower. Also, fewer vacancies mean the cut-off marks will be higher. No. of Applicants Appearing: The cut off marks depend upon the no. of applicants who appeared in the examination. Higher numbers of candidates appearing means more competition. Difficulty Level of Question Paper: Easy question paper will result in high marks scored by candidates. This will lead to an increase in the cut off mar Reserved Category Candidates: In accordance with the government rules, the cut off marks vary for different categories like SC, ST, OBC, and EWS. The cut off marks for the candidates in reserved categories are lower than those in the General Category.