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SSC MTS Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download MTS Havaldar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 11:37 IST

SSC has declared the Computer-based Examination cutoff 2026 for MTS & Havaldar posts along with the result on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the CBE exam 2026 can now check the official category-wise and state-wise cutoffs given in this article.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download MTS Havaldar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here
SSC MTS Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download MTS Havaldar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here

SSC MTS Cut Off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result of the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. This result is used to shortlist candidates for PET/PST for the Havaldar post. The notice for this exam was issued on June 26, 2025, and the Commission received 36,19,834 applications. The CBE exam was conducted from February 4 to February 20, 2026, in which 8,04,633 candidates appeared.

Candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:7 (vacancies to candidates) based on their normalized Session-II scores. Check this article for complete SSC MTS Havaldar cut-off 2026 details below.

Also Check- SSC MTS Result 2026 Released

SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 2026 Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Notice Issued On

June 26, 2025

Total Applications Received

36,19,834

CBE Exam Dates

February 4 to February 20, 2026

Total Candidates Appeared

8,04,633

Shortlisting Ratio (Havaldar)

1:7 (vacancies: candidates)

Purpose of Shortlisting

PET/PST for Havaldar post

Result Declared On

August 3, 2026

SSC MTS Havaldar Final Cutoff 2026

The Commission has released the category-wise and CCA-wise cut-off marks for the post of Havaldar based on the CBE. Candidates can check the table below, which shows the cut-off marks, General Awareness marks, Session-I marks, and date of birth (used for tie-breaking) for each region and category. 

CCA

Post

Category

Cut Off

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

ESM

70.47594

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

HH

85.95825

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

OBC

136.06373

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

OH

105.84581

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

Others

64.96361

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

SC

133.12688

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

ST

121.06190

Chandigarh

Havaldar (CGST)

UR

137.84060

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

ESM

82.35511

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

EWS

137.71603

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

OBC

138.25192

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

OH

100.50264

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

SC

132.03692

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

ST

132.15876

Delhi

Havaldar (CGST)

UR

142.35543

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

ESM

74.18865

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

EWS

135.15567

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

OBC

143.52770

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

OH

98.80565

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

Others

59.39522

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

ST

135.67147

Jaipur

Havaldar (CGST)

UR

139.36881

Lucknow

Havaldar (CGST)

ESM

82.86880

Lucknow

Havaldar (CGST)

EWS

134.78075

Lucknow

Havaldar (CGST)

OBC

138.20806

Lucknow

Havaldar (CGST)

SC

134.63302

Lucknow

Havaldar (CGST)

ST

127.40809

Lucknow

Havaldar (CGST)

UR

141.03921

Bhubaneshwar

Havaldar (CGST)

ESM

78.17908

Bhubaneshwar

Havaldar (CGST)

EWS

133.95191

Bhubaneshwar

Havaldar (CGST)

OBC

135.80456

Bhubaneshwar

Havaldar (CGST)

SC

130.33150

Bhubaneshwar

Havaldar (CGST)

ST

120.06625

Bhubaneshwar

Havaldar (CGST)

UR

137.73532

Ranchi

Havaldar (CGST)

ESM

76.76146

Ranchi

Havaldar (CGST)

EWS

130.17485

Ranchi

Havaldar (CGST)

HH

83.03695

Ranchi

Havaldar (CGST)

OBC

134.45627

Ranchi

Havaldar (CGST)

SC

127.97427

Ranchi

Havaldar (CGST)

UR

135.67147

  • Highest UR Cut-Off: Delhi (142.35543)

  • Lowest UR Cut-Off: Ranchi (135.67147)

  • Highest Overall Cut-Off: Jaipur OBC (143.52770)

SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST based on their performance in Session-II of the CBE. Candidates who did not qualify in Session-I were not evaluated for Session-II. The minimum qualifying marks for both sessions are given below.

Category 

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR/ General 

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All Other Categories

20%

Candidates who fail to qualify in PET/PST will not be considered for the Havaldar post in the final result. 

SSC MTS Havaldar Category-wise Cutoff 2026

Candidates who appeared in the CBE exam 2026 can now check their category-wise cutoff in the table given below:

Category

Vacancy

Candidates Shortlisted

EWS

120

840

SC

126

882

ST

87

609

OBC

237

1,659

UR

448

3,136*

ESM

99

693

OH

13

91

HH

11

77

Other PwBD

12

84

Total

1,013

7,071

SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off: 2026 Vs 2025 

The number of Havildar vacancies and the category-wise shortlisting pattern have changed significantly between the two exam cycles. While the 2025 cycle (2024 exam) had over three times more vacancies, the 2026 cycle has shortlisted more than double the candidates for PET/PST under the 1:7 ratio. Check the category-wise comparison of vacancies and shortlisted candidates below.

Category 

2025 (Final Qualified)

2026 (CBE Shortlisted for PET/PST)

EWS

290

840

SC

516

882

ST

284

609

OBC

792

1659

UR

1546

3136

ESM

287

693

OH

48

91

HH

48

77

Other PwBD

35

84

Total 

3428

8071

Factors Affecting SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 

Some factors influence the SSC MTS Havaldar cut-off marks and vary each year. This depends upon the following criteria

  • Vacancy: In case there are more vacancies, the cut off marks will be comparatively lower. Also, fewer vacancies mean the cut-off marks will be higher.

  • No. of Applicants Appearing: The cut off marks depend upon the no. of applicants who appeared in the examination. Higher numbers of candidates appearing means more competition.

  • Difficulty Level of Question Paper: Easy question paper will result in high marks scored by candidates. This will lead to an increase in the cut off mar

  • Reserved Category Candidates: In accordance with the government rules, the cut off marks vary for different categories like SC, ST, OBC, and EWS. The cut off marks for the candidates in reserved categories are lower than those in the General Category.

  • Normalization of Marks: Since SSC conducts examinations in different centers and different shifts, marks are normalized, which affects the cut off marks.

The Normalization Factor Most Candidates Ignore

SSC uses a normalization process when the exam is conducted in multiple shifts to ensure fairness for all candidates. The difficulty level may vary from one shift to another, and rawscores are adjusted using a statistical formula. This means your final normalized score may be slightly higher or lower than your actual marks. Many candidates focus only on their raw score and ignore normalization, which can significantly impact the final merit list and cut-off. Understanding this process helps candidates estimate their chances of selection more accurately instead of relying only on unofficial answer key scores.

 

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 19:19 IST

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