SSC MTS Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download MTS Havaldar Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Here
SSC has declared the Computer-based Examination cutoff 2026 for MTS & Havaldar posts along with the result on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the CBE exam 2026 can now check the official category-wise and state-wise cutoffs given in this article.
SSC MTS Cut Off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result of the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. This result is used to shortlist candidates for PET/PST for the Havaldar post. The notice for this exam was issued on June 26, 2025, and the Commission received 36,19,834 applications. The CBE exam was conducted from February 4 to February 20, 2026, in which 8,04,633 candidates appeared.
Candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:7 (vacancies to candidates) based on their normalized Session-II scores. Check this article for complete SSC MTS Havaldar cut-off 2026 details below.
Also Check- SSC MTS Result 2026 Released
SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 2026 Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025
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Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Notice Issued On
|
June 26, 2025
|
Total Applications Received
|
36,19,834
|
CBE Exam Dates
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February 4 to February 20, 2026
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Total Candidates Appeared
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8,04,633
|
Shortlisting Ratio (Havaldar)
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1:7 (vacancies: candidates)
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Purpose of Shortlisting
|
PET/PST for Havaldar post
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Result Declared On
|
August 3, 2026
SSC MTS Havaldar Final Cutoff 2026
The Commission has released the category-wise and CCA-wise cut-off marks for the post of Havaldar based on the CBE. Candidates can check the table below, which shows the cut-off marks, General Awareness marks, Session-I marks, and date of birth (used for tie-breaking) for each region and category.
|
CCA
|
Post
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ESM
|
70.47594
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
HH
|
85.95825
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OBC
|
136.06373
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OH
|
105.84581
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
Others
|
64.96361
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
SC
|
133.12688
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ST
|
121.06190
|
Chandigarh
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
UR
|
137.84060
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ESM
|
82.35511
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
EWS
|
137.71603
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OBC
|
138.25192
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OH
|
100.50264
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
SC
|
132.03692
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ST
|
132.15876
|
Delhi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
UR
|
142.35543
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ESM
|
74.18865
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
EWS
|
135.15567
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OBC
|
143.52770
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OH
|
98.80565
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
Others
|
59.39522
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ST
|
135.67147
|
Jaipur
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
UR
|
139.36881
|
Lucknow
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ESM
|
82.86880
|
Lucknow
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
EWS
|
134.78075
|
Lucknow
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OBC
|
138.20806
|
Lucknow
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
SC
|
134.63302
|
Lucknow
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ST
|
127.40809
|
Lucknow
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
UR
|
141.03921
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ESM
|
78.17908
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
EWS
|
133.95191
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OBC
|
135.80456
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
SC
|
130.33150
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ST
|
120.06625
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
UR
|
137.73532
|
Ranchi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
ESM
|
76.76146
|
Ranchi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
EWS
|
130.17485
|
Ranchi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
HH
|
83.03695
|
Ranchi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
OBC
|
134.45627
|
Ranchi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
SC
|
127.97427
|
Ranchi
|
Havaldar (CGST)
|
UR
|
135.67147
-
Highest UR Cut-Off: Delhi (142.35543)
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Lowest UR Cut-Off: Ranchi (135.67147)
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Highest Overall Cut-Off: Jaipur OBC (143.52770)
SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST based on their performance in Session-II of the CBE. Candidates who did not qualify in Session-I were not evaluated for Session-II. The minimum qualifying marks for both sessions are given below.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR/ General
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
All Other Categories
|
20%
Candidates who fail to qualify in PET/PST will not be considered for the Havaldar post in the final result.
SSC MTS Havaldar Category-wise Cutoff 2026
Candidates who appeared in the CBE exam 2026 can now check their category-wise cutoff in the table given below:
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
Candidates Shortlisted
|
EWS
|
120
|
840
|
SC
|
126
|
882
|
ST
|
87
|
609
|
OBC
|
237
|
1,659
|
UR
|
448
|
3,136*
|
ESM
|
99
|
693
|
OH
|
13
|
91
|
HH
|
11
|
77
|
Other PwBD
|
12
|
84
|
Total
|
1,013
|
7,071
SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off: 2026 Vs 2025
The number of Havildar vacancies and the category-wise shortlisting pattern have changed significantly between the two exam cycles. While the 2025 cycle (2024 exam) had over three times more vacancies, the 2026 cycle has shortlisted more than double the candidates for PET/PST under the 1:7 ratio. Check the category-wise comparison of vacancies and shortlisted candidates below.
|
Category
|
2025 (Final Qualified)
|
2026 (CBE Shortlisted for PET/PST)
|
EWS
|
290
|
840
|
SC
|
516
|
882
|
ST
|
284
|
609
|
OBC
|
792
|
1659
|
UR
|
1546
|
3136
|
ESM
|
287
|
693
|
OH
|
48
|
91
|
HH
|
48
|
77
|
Other PwBD
|
35
|
84
|
Total
|
3428
|
8071
Factors Affecting SSC MTS Havaldar Cut Off
Some factors influence the SSC MTS Havaldar cut-off marks and vary each year. This depends upon the following criteria
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Vacancy: In case there are more vacancies, the cut off marks will be comparatively lower. Also, fewer vacancies mean the cut-off marks will be higher.
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No. of Applicants Appearing: The cut off marks depend upon the no. of applicants who appeared in the examination. Higher numbers of candidates appearing means more competition.
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Difficulty Level of Question Paper: Easy question paper will result in high marks scored by candidates. This will lead to an increase in the cut off mar
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Reserved Category Candidates: In accordance with the government rules, the cut off marks vary for different categories like SC, ST, OBC, and EWS. The cut off marks for the candidates in reserved categories are lower than those in the General Category.
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Normalization of Marks: Since SSC conducts examinations in different centers and different shifts, marks are normalized, which affects the cut off marks.
The Normalization Factor Most Candidates Ignore
SSC uses a normalization process when the exam is conducted in multiple shifts to ensure fairness for all candidates. The difficulty level may vary from one shift to another, and rawscores are adjusted using a statistical formula. This means your final normalized score may be slightly higher or lower than your actual marks. Many candidates focus only on their raw score and ignore normalization, which can significantly impact the final merit list and cut-off. Understanding this process helps candidates estimate their chances of selection more accurately instead of relying only on unofficial answer key scores.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com