SSC MTS Result 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

Key Points SSC MTS & Havaldar 2026 CBT results released on August 3, 2026, at ssc.gov.in.

A total of 8071 candidates are shortlisted for PET/PST for Havaldar posts.

The CBT exam was conducted from February 4 to 20, 2026, for 7948 vacancies.

SSC MTS Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026 Computer based test result today August 3, 2026 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the SSC MTS exam 2026 can now check results which are declared in the form of PDF. All those candidates who have qualified will now appear for the PET and PST test for the post of Havaldar. The official notification for the SSC MTS Exam 2026 was released on May 26, 2025 and the CBT exam was conducted from February 4 to 20, 2026 at various centres across the country. As per the official notification total number of 8,04,633 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Examination. A total of 8071 candidates has been shortlisted for the PET and PST Process. Through this recruitment drive, 7948 vacancies would be filled for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts 6,810 and for Havaldar posts 1,138 vacancies.

Also Check- SSC MTS Cut Off 2026 SSC MTS Result 2026 Result Highlights The SSC MTS and havildar 2026 result has been released. Candidates can now check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Check the table for overall information related to SSC MTS Result 2026. Particulars Details Examination Name Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2025 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Result Release Date August 3, 2026 Total Vacancies 7948 Total Qualified Candidates 8071 for PET and PST Selection Process Computer Based Test

Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test (Only for the post of havildar. Qualifying Marks General- 30% OBC/EWS- 25% Other categories- 20% Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Result 2026 Download Link Candidates who have appeared in the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBT exam can now check and download their results from the official website. For your easier access direct link to download the official notification PDF is given below. SSC MTS Result 2026 Write Up Download PDF SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination, 2025 : List of candidates qualified in CBE for appearing in PET/PST (List-I) Download PDF SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination, 2025 : List of candidates whose result were not processed due to malpractices (List-II) Download PDF SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination, 2025 : List of debarred candidates (List-III) Download PDF Steps to Download SSC MTS Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps simple steps listed below to download and check the SSC MTS Result 2026-

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Go to the home page and check the 'Notice Board'.

Click on the link that states “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2025: Declaration of result of Computer Based Examination to shortlist candidates for PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar”.

The result PDF will be displayed on your computer screen.

Download and save the PDF for future references. SSC MTS Result 2026 Qualifying Marks Candidates are selected for the next stage on the basis of their performance in Session II of the Computer Based Examination (CBE). The minimum qualifying marks across categories are given below in table for your reference. Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR/ General 30% OBC/EWS 25% All Other Categories 20%