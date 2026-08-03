SSC MTS Result 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here
The SSC has announced the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for this exam can visit the official website to download the merit list pdf.
Key Points
- SSC MTS & Havaldar 2026 CBT results released on August 3, 2026, at ssc.gov.in.
- A total of 8071 candidates are shortlisted for PET/PST for Havaldar posts.
- The CBT exam was conducted from February 4 to 20, 2026, for 7948 vacancies.
SSC MTS Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026 Computer based test result today August 3, 2026 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the SSC MTS exam 2026 can now check results which are declared in the form of PDF. All those candidates who have qualified will now appear for the PET and PST test for the post of Havaldar.
The official notification for the SSC MTS Exam 2026 was released on May 26, 2025 and the CBT exam was conducted from February 4 to 20, 2026 at various centres across the country. As per the official notification total number of 8,04,633 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Examination. A total of 8071 candidates has been shortlisted for the PET and PST Process. Through this recruitment drive, 7948 vacancies would be filled for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts 6,810 and for Havaldar posts 1,138 vacancies.
Also Check- SSC MTS Cut Off 2026
SSC MTS Result 2026 Result Highlights
The SSC MTS and havildar 2026 result has been released. Candidates can now check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Check the table for overall information related to SSC MTS Result 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination Name
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Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2025
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission
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Result Release Date
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August 3, 2026
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Total Vacancies
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7948
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Total Qualified Candidates
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8071 for PET and PST
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Selection Process
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Qualifying Marks
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General- 30%
OBC/EWS- 25%
Other categories- 20%
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC MTS Result 2026 Download Link
Candidates who have appeared in the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBT exam can now check and download their results from the official website. For your easier access direct link to download the official notification PDF is given below.
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SSC MTS Result 2026 Write Up
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SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination, 2025 : List of candidates qualified in CBE for appearing in PET/PST (List-I)
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SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination, 2025 : List of candidates whose result were not processed due to malpractices (List-II)
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SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination, 2025 : List of debarred candidates (List-III)
Steps to Download SSC MTS Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps simple steps listed below to download and check the SSC MTS Result 2026-
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Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
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Go to the home page and check the 'Notice Board'.
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Click on the link that states “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2025: Declaration of result of Computer Based Examination to shortlist candidates for PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar”.
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The result PDF will be displayed on your computer screen.
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Download and save the PDF for future references.
SSC MTS Result 2026 Qualifying Marks
Candidates are selected for the next stage on the basis of their performance in Session II of the Computer Based Examination (CBE). The minimum qualifying marks across categories are given below in table for your reference.
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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UR/ General
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30%
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OBC/EWS
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25%
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All Other Categories
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20%
SSC MTS Result 2026 What’s Next ?
Candidates who have successfully qualified in SSC MTS CBT Result 2026 will now move to the next stage which is PET and PST for the post of Havaldar. Candidates who have applied for the MTS post will be called for Document Verification (DV), where their educational certificates, identity proof, category certificate and other required documents will be verified. Meanwhile, candidates shortlisted for the Havaldar post must first appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) before document verification.
The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the schedule for the next stage on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep original documents ready and regularly check SSC updates.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.