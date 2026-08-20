Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks for admission to Dr. SS Tantia Medical College, Sri Ganganagar. The expected ranks offer a clear indicator of MBBS seat allotment across categories and seat types. Under the Karnataka Seat Quota, candidates can find seat options for male and females within the range of 544923 to 934,599. Check more details below.
Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Navigating state quotas for NEET UG admission can be tricky. Especially for admission to Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar, for MBBS seats. The seats are allocated based on the Karnataka seat quota. The reservation varies as per category, region, and gender type. The state-based rank list released by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) can be identified through the quota, fee affordability, and category for the medical course. The state authority, based on the NEET UG 2026 results, allots seats across government institutions, private quotas, and special reservation categories.
Admission under the Karnataka seat quota for male and female seats may range between 544923 to 934,599 rank. The expected opening and closing ranks are determined by previous year NEET UG Round 1 trends. Based on the past year data, candidates can find category-wise distribution of opening and closing ranks shared for estimation.
Tantia University NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected closing ranks based on the previous year Round 1 cutoff ranks. The table holds category-wise and gender-based seat distribution. Taking this as a benchmark, general candidates can secure admission to MBBS seat under Karnataka Seat type within the range of 545167-602551 (female) and 544923 - 602283 (male).
|
Category
|
2026 Expected Male Rank Range
|
2026 Expected Female Rank Range
|
GEN
|
544923 - 602283
|
545167 - 602551
|
OBC
|
881699 - 974509
|
838571 - 927945
|
EWS
|
870209 - 961755
|
845709 - 934727
|
MBC
|
1,032,641 - 1,140,639
|
-
|
SC
|
-
|
1,223,893 - 1,352,723
|
ST
|
-
|
845,591 - 934,599
Tantia University NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
While analyzing the expected cutoff range for Tantia University, candidates can compare it with previous year closing ranks shared below. Under Karnataka Seat Quota, candidates can find a division of seats based on gender. Check the previous year ranks sahred below.
|
Category considered
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
573603
|
573859
|
OBC
|
928104
|
883259
|
EWS
|
915957
|
890218
|
MBC
|
1086990
|
-
|
SC
|
-
|
1288308
|
ST
|
-
|
890095
NEET UG 2026 Admission: Seat Quotas
NEET UG offers MBBS seats in two major seat types:
- All India Quota: It carries 15% reservation in medical colleges across the country. The official NEET UG All India cutoff ranks are released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). In accordance with the seat reservation, candidates from any state can appear for admission to Karnataka medical seats under this quota.
- State Quota: Candidates can appear for NEET UG admission to MBBS seats based on the state-quota which offers 85% reservation under the state-merit list. The merit list is released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and is applicable to local students of Karnataka.
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.