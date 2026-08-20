Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks 

Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Navigating state quotas for NEET UG admission can be tricky. Especially for admission to Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar, for MBBS seats. The seats are allocated based on the Karnataka seat quota. The reservation varies as per category, region, and gender type. The state-based rank list released by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) can be identified through the quota, fee affordability, and category for the medical course. The state authority, based on the NEET UG 2026 results, allots seats across government institutions, private quotas, and special reservation categories.

Admission under the Karnataka seat quota for male and female seats may range between 544923 to 934,599 rank. The expected opening and closing ranks are determined by previous year NEET UG Round 1 trends. Based on the past year data, candidates can find category-wise distribution of opening and closing ranks shared for estimation.