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SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 17:00 IST

Check SRM (Sri Ramaswamy Memorial) Medical College NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks based on the previous year trends. Also check the expected range to estimate admission possibilities at the medical college during Round 1 seat allocation.

SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the Round 1 results today on August 19, 2026. The committee will allocate the seats to medical aspirants based on the NEET UG 2026 scores. In order to determine the seat options and ranks range, candidates can check previous years trends for the past three years to estimate the seat options at paid/deemed quota. 

Along with the previous year analysis, candidates can find the expected SRM Medical College opening and closing rank on paid seats. 

SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the SRM Medical College expected opening and closing ranks for NEET UG 2026 admissions. Taking the insights from the previous year's trends, the admission may open at 79089 and will close at 744166. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

79089 - 118958

588362 - 744166

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

164107 - 191674

583283 - 735689

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

202492 - 291413

558709 - 672204

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

432194 - 525484

552693 - 698733

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

475454 - 529916

543120 - 608900

SRM Medical College Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per last year NEET UG Round 1 admission, the seat allocation closed at 487435 (overall categories). General category candidates secured MBBS seats within 79089 and 496509 range. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

79089

496509

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

180699

493646

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

202492

475763

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

432194

486611

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

475454

487435

SRM Medical College Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check NEET UG 2024 Round 1 cutoff ranks for admission to deemed/paid seat quotas. The category-wise distribution explains the seat allocation from rank 132199 to 592075. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

132199

637582

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

228346

631074

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

327941

621289

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

565471

565471

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

568030

592075

SRM Medical College Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check previous year opening and closing rank for admission to MBBS seat under deemed/paid seat quota shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

198771

744166

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

164107

735689

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

458926

672204

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

698733

698733

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

608900

608900

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 17:00 IST

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