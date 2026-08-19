SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the Round 1 results today on August 19, 2026. The committee will allocate the seats to medical aspirants based on the NEET UG 2026 scores. In order to determine the seat options and ranks range, candidates can check previous years trends for the past three years to estimate the seat options at paid/deemed quota.

Along with the previous year analysis, candidates can find the expected SRM Medical College opening and closing rank on paid seats.

SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the SRM Medical College expected opening and closing ranks for NEET UG 2026 admissions. Taking the insights from the previous year's trends, the admission may open at 79089 and will close at 744166.