SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Check SRM (Sri Ramaswamy Memorial) Medical College NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks based on the previous year trends. Also check the expected range to estimate admission possibilities at the medical college during Round 1 seat allocation.
NEET UG 2026: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the Round 1 results today on August 19, 2026. The committee will allocate the seats to medical aspirants based on the NEET UG 2026 scores. In order to determine the seat options and ranks range, candidates can check previous years trends for the past three years to estimate the seat options at paid/deemed quota.
Along with the previous year analysis, candidates can find the expected SRM Medical College opening and closing rank on paid seats.
SRM Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the SRM Medical College expected opening and closing ranks for NEET UG 2026 admissions. Taking the insights from the previous year's trends, the admission may open at 79089 and will close at 744166.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
79089 - 118958
|
588362 - 744166
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
164107 - 191674
|
583283 - 735689
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
202492 - 291413
|
558709 - 672204
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
432194 - 525484
|
552693 - 698733
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
475454 - 529916
|
543120 - 608900
SRM Medical College Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per last year NEET UG Round 1 admission, the seat allocation closed at 487435 (overall categories). General category candidates secured MBBS seats within 79089 and 496509 range.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
79089
|
496509
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
180699
|
493646
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
202492
|
475763
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
432194
|
486611
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
475454
|
487435
SRM Medical College Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check NEET UG 2024 Round 1 cutoff ranks for admission to deemed/paid seat quotas. The category-wise distribution explains the seat allocation from rank 132199 to 592075.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
132199
|
637582
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
228346
|
631074
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
327941
|
621289
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
565471
|
565471
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
568030
|
592075
SRM Medical College Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check previous year opening and closing rank for admission to MBBS seat under deemed/paid seat quota shared below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
198771
|
744166
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
164107
|
735689
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
458926
|
672204
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
698733
|
698733
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
608900
|
608900
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.