Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks will be available to check by August 19, 2026. In the meantime candiates can estimate admission possibilities during first round of MBBS seat allocation at Madurai Medical College. Candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks, along with previous trends for past three years to estimate the category-wise seat options.
NEET UG 2026: Candidates can find seat options at Madurai Medical College based on previous year trends. For admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota, the rank will range between 303 to 5313 (general category). The cutoff will be determined by the opening and closing ranks which will be announced by the MCC (Medical Councelling Committee).
To offer a clear understanding, we have provided expected opening and closing ranks, along with year-wise ranks comparison. This will be helpful in figuring out MBBS seats for candidates across the country.
Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Candiadates can check the expected category-wise NEET UG opening and closing ranks to determine admission chances at Madurai Medical College.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
303 - 665
|
3653 - 5313
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1431 - 1819
|
4783 - 7159
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8266 - 11236
|
14210 - 16698
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
9492 - 15744
|
25134 - 37509
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
52428 - 61569
|
98669 - 103611
Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the previous year caetgory-wise opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
303
|
2508
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1768
|
3337
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13081
|
16698
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
10758
|
18462
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
52428
|
103611
Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2024 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, the Round 1 seat allocation began at 1203 and closed at 4456 under All India quota. Check the detailed opening and closing rank shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
1203
|
4456
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
2165
|
5612
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
10144
|
12089
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
28222
|
37509
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
67080
|
96009
Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2023 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to Madurai Medical College, during year 2023 opened at 764 and closed at 5313 for general category. Check the category-wise highlights shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
764
|
5313
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1431
|
7159
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8266
|
11174
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
9492
|
23254
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
76158
|
90306
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.