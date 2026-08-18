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Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 19:17 IST

NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks will be available to check by August 19, 2026. In the meantime candiates can estimate admission possibilities during first round of MBBS seat allocation at Madurai Medical College. Candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks, along with previous trends for past three years to estimate the category-wise seat options.  

Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Candidates can find seat options at Madurai Medical College based on previous year trends. For admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota, the rank will range between 303 to 5313 (general category). The cutoff will be determined by the opening and closing ranks which will be announced by the MCC (Medical Councelling Committee). 

To offer a clear understanding, we have provided expected opening and closing ranks, along with year-wise ranks comparison. This will be helpful in figuring out MBBS seats for candidates across the country. 

Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Candiadates can check the expected category-wise NEET UG opening and closing ranks to determine admission chances at Madurai Medical College. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

General

303 - 665

3653 - 5313

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

OBC

1431 - 1819

4783 - 7159

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

EWS

8266 - 11236

14210 - 16698

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

SC

9492 - 15744

25134 - 37509

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

ST

52428 - 61569

98669 - 103611

Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the previous year caetgory-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

General

303

2508

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

OBC

1768

3337

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

EWS

13081

16698

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

SC

10758

18462

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

ST

52428

103611

Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2024 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

During the year 2024, the Round 1 seat allocation began at 1203 and closed at 4456 under All India quota. Check the detailed opening and closing rank shared below. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

General

1203

4456

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

OBC

2165

5612

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

EWS

10144

12089

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

SC

28222

37509

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

ST

67080

96009

Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2023 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to Madurai Medical College, during year 2023 opened at 764 and closed at 5313 for general category. Check the category-wise highlights shared below. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

General

764

5313

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

OBC

1431

7159

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

EWS

8266

11174

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

SC

9492

23254

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

MBBS

All India

ST

76158

90306

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 19:17 IST

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