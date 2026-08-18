Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Candidates can find seat options at Madurai Medical College based on previous year trends. For admission to MBBS seats under All India Quota, the rank will range between 303 to 5313 (general category). The cutoff will be determined by the opening and closing ranks which will be announced by the MCC (Medical Councelling Committee).

To offer a clear understanding, we have provided expected opening and closing ranks, along with year-wise ranks comparison. This will be helpful in figuring out MBBS seats for candidates across the country.

Madurai Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Candiadates can check the expected category-wise NEET UG opening and closing ranks to determine admission chances at Madurai Medical College.